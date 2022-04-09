EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — The Rutland High girls lacrosse team was saddled with an 8-3 loss to Columbia High School on Saturday but the two-hour trip yielded benefits that outweighed the mark in the loss column.
"I think it is great to play a team like this. What we take away from this game is going to make us a better team," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
The Raiders went toe-to-toe with Columbia, trailing only 5-3 at the half.
"The kids played great. The defense played great," Zmurko said.
Elizabeth and Loretta Cooley scored for the Raiders and Elizabeth also had an assist. Kathryn Moore scored the other goal.
Rutland takes a 1-1 record into Friday's home game with Mount Mansfield.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Joy tosses no-no
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep against Western Connecticut State to begin Little East Conference play Sunday afternoon at CCSU Softball Field.
Olivia Joy dominated in no-hit fashion to power the Spartans to a 1-0 win in Game 1 before a late rally led Castleton to a 10-7 win in Game 2 win.
Joy's no-hitter led the Spartans (9-6, 2-0 LEC) to a Game 1 triumph, earning her third victory of the season with eight strikeouts and no walks. It marked the first Castleton no-hitter since Kayla Wood no-hit Thomas College on April 16, 2016.
Castleton broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth. Hannah Mosher led the inning with a bunt single and advanced on Machaila Arjavich's two-out single. Mosher would come around to score after a WestConn error. It was all the run support Joy would need.
The no-hitter was official after a groundout to Allison Almond at second base.
Mosher led Castleton offensively, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
A five-run 13th inning powered Castleton to the sweep. Almond put the Spartans on top 6-5 with an RBI single, scoring Olivia Bowen. Kayla Fac drew a walk to score another and Kate LaPan lifted a sacrifice fly to tack on what looked to be an insurance run before Mosher plated an additional two with a single - her third hit of the game.
Castleton posted two runs in the 10th inning, but WestConn responded with two of their own to continue the game.
The Spartans amassed 12 hits, led by Mosher with three. LaPan, Almond, and Jamie Boyle collected two apiece. Mosher drove in four runs, while LaPan notched three RBIs.
Kylie Wright pitched all 13 innings for CU, allowing four earned runs with seven strikeouts to her credit.
Castleton returns to action Tuesday at to Keene State for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton swept
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University baseball team traveled to Rhode Island College for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, dropping both games against a tough Anchormen team, 18-1 and 11-1.
The Spartans (5-13-1, 0-6 LEC) scored the opening run of the afternoon in the top of the first after an error by Rhode Island's shortstop allowed Reece de Castro to cross home plate.
But after Castleton's hot start to the game, it was the Anchormen (14-6-1, 5-1 LEC) controlling the show, using five different multi-run innings to take the commanding 18-1 lead and force the game to end after seven innings.
De Castro's two hits led the Spartans.
In the second game, Rhode Island scored a trio of runs in the first, second and fourth innings to take the commanding lead.
Riley Orr (1-5) took the loss for Castleton, allowing 10 runs — eight earned — through four innings of work.
The Spartans tacked on their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning, with an RBI single from Ryan Lawrence scoring Cardenas to cut the deficit.
The Spartans will look to bounce back Tuesday with an LEC matchup against New England College. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
WestConn 16, CU 1
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team took on a tough Western Connecticut State team on Saturday, falling 16-1 to the defending Little East Conference champions.
The Spartans (1-8, 0-2 LEC) hung tough in the early going, but WestConn (8-3, 2-0 LEC) pulled away late in the first quarter and never looked back.
Kimberly McCarthy scored Castleton's only goal, assisted by Ryanne Mix.
The Spartans are back in action for the first game of a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host Mount Saint Mary in a non-conference battle at 6 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
Bridgewater 9, CU 0
The Castleton men's tennis team took on Bridgewater State in an LEC matchup Saturday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Bears at home.
The Spartans (2-5, 0-2 LEC) fell behind early, suffering the sweep on doubles courts with a 8-5 decision over Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb at second doubles and Bridgewater cruised in singles action.
Castleton is back in action Saturday for a matchup against Rhode Island College. Opening serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK
Coffey Invitational
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A week after achieving a historic point total at the Saints Ice Broken Open, the Castleton University men's track and field team won nine events and broke three program records in a non-scoring meet at Smith College's Carla Coffey Invitational.
David Harvey won the 400 meter hurdles with a program-best time of 58.98 seconds. Trever Rose registered another Castleton record in the shot put, winning the event with a 13.45-meter distance. The 4x400 meter relay team of Brandon Ryan, Ian Maier, Wayne Alexander, and David Harvey edged Hartwick for the victory and a program record 3:36.20.
The 4x100 meter relay team also earned a first-place finish as the same four bested Hartwick by a fraction of a second, coming in at 47.05 seconds. Maier, along with his efforts in the relays, won the 100 meter dash at 11.57 seconds. Joe LaFarge was the lone competitor in the 110 meter hurdles and registered a time of 20.38 seconds.
In field events, Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson recorded a 46.66-meter throw in the javelin to win the event and further bolster his standout season. Castleton jumpers shined as freshmen JaQuincy Bostick and Jaxson Emerton won the long jump and triple jump respectively. Bostick's distance of 6.46 meters topped seven competitors and landed two-hundredths of a meter shy of a 1968 record, while Emerton's 12.56-meter mark bested three fellow Spartans.
On the women's side, Maizy Mooney cruised to a first-place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.29 seconds, besting six competitors. She also raced to a top spot in the 200 meter dash as well, posting a 28.18-second mark. Shay Lawrence was a close runner-up, coming in at 29.04 seconds.
Gwyn Tatton dominated the javelin, besting the second-place finisher by nearly 10 meters with a distance of 35.85 meters. She also won the shot put by a wide margin at 10.38 meters.
Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Southern New Hampshire University Saturday for the Penmen Invitational.
