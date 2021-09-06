JERICHO — In a tightly-contested contest, the Rutland soccer team grabbed a 1-0 win in its opening contest against Mount Mansfield Saturday afternoon.
“It was really evenly-matched and back and forth in the beginning,” said Ravens coach Lori McClallen.
Rutland broke through for the game’s lone goal in the 22nd minute, where Karsyn Bellomo hit a perfect thru ball to Camryn Kinsman and after a touch, Kinsman scored.
Mount Mansfield controlled a portion of the second half and got some great scoring chances from Naia Surks and Sydney Sears.
Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore made nine saves and Cougars keeper Bryn Hennesy made eight saves.
The Ravens (1-0) host Colchester on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 13, BF 1
FAIR HAVEN — The back of the net got a nice workout during Fair Haven’s 13-1 opening game win against Bellows Falls on Saturday afternoon.
Eight different girls found the back of the net for Fair Haven. Sophomore Lily Briggs led the way with a hat trick. Maddie Perry, Brittney Love and Elizabeth Love all had two goals, while Holly Gannon, Isabella Carrara, Clara Young and Ayame Merkle had one goal apiece.
Bellows Falls’ lone goal came from Aubrey Maxfield in the first half.
Coach Teri Perry was happy with the effort of her veteran defenders Ashley Carvey and Ella Kuehn.
Fair Haven (1-0) is home against Green Mountain on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Mill River 0, Rivendell 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Mill River struggled mightily in its recent scrimmage against Proctor, but it looked like a different team on Saturday, drawing with Rivendell 0-0.
MRU keeper Malori Carlson was her usual elite self, making nearly 30 saves, according to Minutemen coach Shawn Bendig.
Bendig noted how strong his team played up the middle as well.
Mill River (0-0-1) hosts White River Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Poultney 4, Twin Valley 0
POULTNEY — For the first time in program history, the Poultney girls soccer team is undefeated. It’s only after one game, but the Blue Devils will take it.
“The girls were very excited,” said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
Hannah Webster and Hannah Welch scored in the first half, with Welch’s coming on a penalty kick.
Kaitlyn DeBonis tallied the two second-half goals.
Kenzie Ezzo got the clean sheet in goal, with Georgia Donaldson, Hailey Hayes, Emily Handley and Genesis Mead stepping up defensively.
Poultney (1-0) hosts Long Trail at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
West Rutland 4, LTS 1
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland may be young, but it plenty talented. The Golden Horde put that on display beating Long Trail 4-1 in their season opener.
“We had a heck of a first half,” said Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy. “My kids came out hard and strong.”
Freshman Peyton Guay started the scoring with a left-foot shot near the top of the 18-yard box, getting an assist from Anna Cyr.
A Guay corner kick set up an Olivia Cyr goal and Anna Cyr scored next off a through ball by Sohyr Perry.
Another Guay corner kick resulted in Olivia Cyr’s second goal of the day.
Long Trail scored late in the first half.
Westside keeper Serena Coombs made five saves in the winning effort.
The Golden Horde (1-0) are home on Wednesday against Twin Valley.
BBA 2, St. Johnsbury 1
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton edged St. Johnsbury in a tightly-contested 2-1 opening win on Friday.
St. Johnsbury scored one minute into second half, but BBA countered with a free kick from Daisy O’Keefe with 17 minutes left in second half to make it 1-1.
Brooke Weber scored with 19 seconds to play on an asssist by Daisy O’Keefe.
Sophomore Abby Kopeck was in goal with eight saves for the Bulldogs.
BOYS SOCCER
Brattleboro 3, GM 2
BRATTLEBORO — Green Mountain lost a heartbreaker to Division I Brattleboro Saturday afternoon, falling 3-2.
The Chieftains led 2-1 for much of the second half, but an own goal with 2:37 left tied it. The Colonels took a free kick from the half line and they got a touch on the service, before burying the game-winner with six seconds left.
“It was a heartbreaker, but it was good to see that we were able to dominate most of the game against a team like Brattleboro,” said GM coach Jake Walker.
Ben Munukka scored the game’s lone first-half goal with a minute and a half before the break.
Brattleboro scored about 10 minutes into the second half and Green Mountain responded a few minutes later with an Austin Kubisek goal coming off an Everett Mosher assist.
The Chieftains (0-1) host Woodstock on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
OV 34, Missisquoi 6
SWANTON — Otter Valley’s offense was in gear as it bested Missisquoi 34-6 Saturday afternoon.
Luca Polli threw three touchdown passes, two to Brady Diaz and one to Tucker Babcock.
Diaz and Keevon Parks had rushing touchdowns.
The Otters controlled the game throughout, leading 26-0 at the half.
Otter Valley (1-0) hosts Poultney in Week 2.
Windsor 53, Mill River 13
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River ran into a buzz saw in the season opener. Windsor rolled to a 53-13 victory over the Minutemen.
Mill River hopes for better things on Friday night at Springfield.
BFA Fairfax 52, Poultney 14
POULTNEY — Poultney found BFA-Fairfax a tough team to handle in Saturday’s football opener, falling 52-14.
Mason Boudreau and Taite Capman scored the touchdowns for the 0-1 Blue Devils.
The Devils travel to Otter Valley on Saturday.
Other scores
CVU 35, Seawolves 14; BFA-St. Albans 21, Mount Mansfield 0; U-32 13, Rice 0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 4, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven played with no subs during Saturday’s opener against Woodstock and lost 4-0.
Despite that, Fair Haven played well and coach Allison Resnick noted that the score didn’t match how competitive the game was.
All four of the Wasps’ goals came on breakaways. Norah Harper had a hat trick and Hannah Gubbins scored once.
Alexis Murray stood out in an attacking midfield role for the Slaters.
Fair Haven (0-1) will have its full squad of 13 on Tuesday at Springfield.
Otter Valley 6, Brattleboro 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team opened with a 6-0 win against Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
The Otters’ goals came from Riley Keith (2), Brittney Jackson (2), Alice Keith (1) and Mackenzie McKay (1).
“The defense saw little play on their end of the field, but Marissa Connors was the anchor of the defense when play was down in their territory,” said OV coach Jodie Keith.
The Otters (1-0) are at Woodstock on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Castleton splits
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University volleyball team bested NVU-Lyndon 3-0, but lost to Norwich by the same score.
Jessica Trudeau, Lizzie Goodrich and Hailey Martinovich combined for 16 kills against Lyndon and Trudeau also had a block.
Martinovich had eight kills in the loss to the Cadets.
CU hosts SUNY-Cobleskill on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 3, C-S 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton women’s soccer team earned its first victory of the 2021 season with a 3-0 win over Colby Sawyer Saturday evening at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Julia Carone, Brytney Moore and Jordan Mattison
Assists came from Moore, Jamie Barrett and Jamie Ledoux.
Junior goalkeeper Alex Benfatti earned her first shutout of the season and fourth of her career.
The team returns to action at Norwich on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clark 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s soccer team took a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Clark University Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Gavin Gilman registered Castleton’s only shot on goal. As a team, they attempted six total shots. Soto-Burgos made four saves before Jonathan Maul entered in relief in the 83rd minute.
The Spartans return to action Wednesday for a non-conference meeting with Plattsburgh State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cats host Princeton
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team is 3-0 and unscored upon.
The Catamounts put it all on the line on Tuesday when they host Princeton at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.