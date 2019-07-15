Rutland Post 31 received a pitching gem from Pat McKeighan and Nate Hudson went 3 for 3 in Sunday's 2-1 victory over White River Post 84 in American Legion baseball action at St. Peter's Field.
Post 31 scored two runs in the first and McKeighan made it stand up with a five-hitter in which he struck out six and walked only one.
Rutland had five hits with Josh Beayon and Ethan Coarse picking up the others.
Brady Clark went 2 for 2 for Post 84.
LR sweeps Randolph
RANDOLPH — Lakes Region swept Sunday's American Legion baseball doubleheader from Randolph, 11-10 and 15-5.
It took extra innings for Lakes Region to get the job done in the first game, pushing the winning run across in the top of the eighth when Andrew Lanthier scored on a passed ball.
The offensive honor roll was a long one for the Lakers. Aubrey Ramey had five hits including a triple and Parker Morse and Mitchell Brayman added four hits each. Lanthier had a triple and single and drew three walks. Zach Bates chipped in with two hits including a double.
Ramey picked up the win in relief.
Bates was outstanding on the mound in the nightcap, going all six innings.
The Lakers played porous defense and Bates did not give up an earned run.
"He looked very good. It was promising to see," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said of Bates. "He threw 80 pitches and it easily could have been 30 less than that. He threw a lot of strikes but we played terrible defense."
Ramey continued his hot hitting in the second game with a double and a single. Bates also had a double and a single and Aaron Szabo and Brayman added two hits apiece.
The sweep hiked Lakes Region's Southern Division record to 14-4.
In other Legion baseball action on Sunday, White River edged Bellows Falls 3-2, the Colchester Cannons trimmed Franklin County 8-1, South Burlington rocked the OEC Kings 12-0 and Post 96 got past Barre 6-4.
LEGION STANDINGS
The battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in each division of American Legion baseball is a hot one.
White River Post 84 and Bennington Post 13 are in that battle in the Southern Division and SD Ireland and South Burlington are fighting for that last spot in the Northern Division.
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Lakes Region 14-4, Brattleboro 13-5, Rutland 12-5, White River Post 84 8-8, Bennington 8-9, Bellows Falls 3-14, Randolph 2-15.
NORTHERN DIVISION
Colchester Cannons 18-1, Post 91 10-3, Franklin County 10-6, SD Ireland 8-5, South Burlington 10-7, Montpelier 7-11, OEC Kings 5-12, Barre 3-17.
GOLF
Hole-in-one
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Ken “Spike” McGivern of Salem, New York, had a hole-in-one on hole No. 2 at the Valley View Golf Course on July 9. He aced the 140-yard hole with a 21 degree perfect club. Witnesses were Dan “Smoker’” Whitney, of Granville, New York, Toby Corcoran, of Whitehall, and John Wade, of Lillian, Alabama.
