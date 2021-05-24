The Rutland girls tennis team added even more luster to its amazing season on Saturday, dealing Burr and Burton its second loss of the season by a 4-3 score.
The only other loss for BBA was to Vermont Academy.
The day left Rutland with a 12-1 record and the Bulldogs at 11-2.
What’s more, they meet again in Manchester on Tuesday.
Rutland’s Olivia Shipley was dominant in the No. 1 singles slot, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Anna Gallipo was the other singles winner for the Ravens. Gallipo showed her resolve after dropping her first set 1-6. She came back and won 7-5 and 10-5 on the tiebreaker.
Those were Rutland’s only wins in singles so both doubles teams had to come through. The No. 1 tandem of EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won as did the doubles unit of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer.
Gallipo’s match was the final one of the day in No. 5 singles with the team scored 3-3. It was a pressure packed match with everyone watching the deciding match.
“Anna decided that she wasn’t going to lose,” Rutland coach Mary Haskell said.
“They were great matches all around. It was a great win for the team.”
It all sets the stage for Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
MAU 4, MSJ 3
Mount Anthony defeated Mount St. Joseph 4-3 in girls tennis on Rutland’s Meadow Street courts on Saturday, but sometimes it is a precious nugget that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet that makes the day a good one.
Pearl Bellomo won MSJ’s only match on the court — the Mounties picked up their other two wins by forfeit — but MSJ coach Gary Thompson was excited that the MAU coach told his players to watch Bellomo’s footwork, positioning and the way she prepared the racket for hitting the ball.
“The great to see and hear,” Thompson said.
Bellomo won her match in the No. 3 singles spot 6-1, 6-0.
MSJ has two matches remaining in the regular season, Tuesday they host Hartford and on Thursday they travel to Hartford.
BASEBALL
Brattleboro 5, OV 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley baseball team was done in by errors that led to three unearned runs in a 5-2 loss to Division I Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
OV ace Fraser Pierpont got the ball and pitched well.
“He struggled to find the zone for a bit, but he found his consistency,” said Otters coach Mike Howe.
Caleb Whitney and Jordan Beayon both had two hits for Otter Valley.
Greg Fitzgerald and Brandon Weeks had two hits for the Colonels and Jack Pattison doubled.
Otter Valley (6-6) is at Green Mountain on Tuesday. The Otters bested the Chieftains in their previous matchup.
GM 6, L&G 5
CHESTER — Green Mountain defeated Leland & Gray in dramatic fashion on Saturday when Jack Boyle’s double in the bottom of the seventh drove in two runs for a 6-5 victory.
Ty Merrill earned the win in relief.
Chase Swisher was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the 6-8 Chieftains. Branden Rose added a hit and an RBI.
The Chieftains host Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Poultney 9, Westside 2
POULTNEY — Ryan Alt was dominant in Saturday’s 9-2 victory over West Rutland in a matchup of Rutland County Division IV rivals. Alt pitched a complete-game three-hitter, struck out 15 and walked two in the 9-2 win.
Chris Ray had two hits and RBIs for the 4-9 Blue Devils, Alt had two hits with a triple and Tegan Capman added two base hits.
Tim Blanchard had the start on the mound for the Golden Horde (2-8).
MAU 8, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team fell 8-1 to Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday.
The Patriots used a five-run fifth inning to pull away.
Cameron Harriman and Sam Presch split pitching duties.
“We have four games in five days so it’s tough with pitching,” said Cosmos coach Chuck Harriman.
Presch and Logan Roundy both had hits in the game.
The Cosmos (2-8) host Woodstock on Tuesday.
WRV 22, Mill River 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Mill River baseball team ran into a juggernaut on Saturday, falling to unbeaten White River Valley 22-0.
The Minutemen (1-10) host Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
GM 17, Woodstock 5
(6 innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team picked up its fourth straight win, beating Woodstock 17-5 in six innings on Saturday.
The Chieftains’ bats came alive in the third inning, helping them break the game open.
Tierney O’Brien, Chloe Ayer and Alex Hutchins all had three hits, while Kim Cummings had two hits.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched well for GM.
“She worked herself out of some jams,” said Chieftains assistant coach Julie Parah.
GM moved to 8-4 with the win and has a busy final week of the regular season ahead.
Rutland 16, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — Alyssa Kennedy started in the circle and earned the win Saturday as Rutland blanked Burr and Burton Academy 16-0 in softball.
Kennedy had eight strikeouts, two walks and gave up just two hits.
Tamera Sabotka went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Katelyn Velde went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
For BBA, Skylar Dotson went the distance on the mound with three strikeouts, seven walks, giving up 6 hits. Offensively, Dotson had a hard-hit double to left center and Lexi Lacoste had a sharp hit up the first baseline.
Rutland (4-5) hosts Essex on Tuesday. BBA dropped to 2-12.
West Rutland 20, BF 12
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team’s offense powered the Horde to a 20-12 win against Bellows Falls Saturday afternoon.
Westside got ahead but the Terriers continued to battle back.
“We were a little flat, but we were able score more runs in innings than (Bellows Falls) was,” said Golden Horde coach Laurie Serrani. “(Bellows Falls) was aggressive. They played really well.”
Kiana Grabowski pitched for the Horde, striking out seen and allowing six hits. Kylie Aldridge pitched for the Terriers and struck out two.
Elizabeth Bailey had four hits, including a triple for West Rutland. Olivia Cyr, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Emily Trepanier all had two hits. Grace Wilkinson homered for BF.
Westside (9-4) hosts Mill River on Senior Day on Tuesday,
WRV 38, Mill River 10
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley remained undefeated besting Mill River 38-10 in softball action on Saturday.
Blake Southworth pitched a no-hitter for the Wildcats, striking out nine, but she walked 15 batters.
Southworth, Tanner Drury, Chelsie Trask and Fiona Vaillancourt were among the girls with multiple hits for White River Valley.
Mill River (1-10) is at West Rutland on Tuesday.
Proctor sweeps Thetford
THETFORD — The Proctor softball team breezed to wins in both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader on Saturday, 23-3 and 19-2.
Keeping walks down is essential to the Phantoms’ success and they did that on Saturday. First-game starter Jenna Davine walked five in the first game and Hope Kelley walked one in the second.
“We’ll be in good shape if we can keep walks to a minimum,” said Proctor coach Abby Bennett. “Our defense is solid. We just need the bats to keep going.”
In the first game, Rhi Lubaszewski and Sydney Wood homered. Laci French went 3-for-3 and Cadence Goodwin and Janaya Richardson had two hits.
In the second game, French homered, Wood went 4-for-5 and Maggie McKearin 3-for-5.
Proctor (7-3) hosts Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Brattleboro 17, OV 5
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley softball team ran into a tough Division I Brattleboro team on Saturday and lost 17-5.
TRACK & FIELD
Springfield meet
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted Green Mountain and White River Valley for a meet on Saturday.
In a tightly-contested battle, the Chieftains pulled out the team win on both the boys and girls sides.
GM’s boys had 59 points, besting the Cosmos by three points and Wildcats by nine. The Chieftain girls had 55 points, two points better than White River Valley and eight better than Springfield.
Green Mountain’s Ben Munukka grabbed wins in the 100 and 200-meter dash races. Springfield’s Damian Stagner took both the 800 and 1500 .
In boys field events, Munukka picked up another win, taking the high jump. Springfield’s Donavin Sprano won with a personal record in the discus.
GM’s Grace Tyrrell was a force in running events. She won the 100, 200, 400 and 100m hurdles on the girls side. White River Valley’s Anita Miller won the 800 and 3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.