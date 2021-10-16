Winning has become the Rutland girls soccer team's middle name over the last month. The Ravens picked up their ninth win in a row, beating rival Brattleboro 6-0 Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Bethany Solari led an effort that saw five Rutland players score on Senior Day. Solari opened the scoring after a great run down the left side of the field, coming off a Karsyn Bellomo assist with 28:51 in the first half
Solari scored again three minutes later, cleaning up a rebound off a Camryn Kinsman shot. Kinsman was awarded the assist.
Ady Kinsman got in on the action next with a beautiful hooking corner kick that found the back of the net and Izzy Crossman added the final goal of the first half on a great cross by Allison Rice.
Rutland added a pair of insurance goals in the second half. Solari was brought down in the box and Ravens keeper Kathryn Moore came on to finish off a penalty kick. Camryn Kinsman added the final score on a direct kick.
Rutland (10-3) wraps up the regular season on Wednesday at Mount Anthony.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland places 1st
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Rutland High boys cross country team won its division of the Burnt Hills Hill Invitational on Saturday.
Competing against 26 other teams, Rutland snared the brass ring with Brady Geisler leading the way. Geisler clocked 15:49 to finish third.
Others scoring for Rutland were Owen Dube-Johnson in eighth place in 16:50.2, Karver Butler, 21st in 17:28.8 and Lane Shelton , 65th in a time of 18:32.
The Rutland team left in such a hurry due to heavy rain that came immediately after the finish that coach Tom Geisler did not realize his Rutland team had won until they were halfway home.
Rutland only had four girls so they did not have a complete team for scoring purposes but they had some impressive individual performances.
Evan Taylor finished 14th in 20:35.6 and teammate Erin Geisler was right behind her, 15th in a time of 20:36.6.
The other Rutland runners were Helen Culpo, 19th in 20:55.1 and Cheyenne Braley, 65th in 23:21.3.
The next big item for the Ravens is trying to defend their Southern Vermont League Large-School championship Tuesday on the Bellows Falls Union High School cross-country layout.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 2, Bratt 1
(Overtime)
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team has a win streak going.
The Slaters notched their second win in a row, beating Brattleboro 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
Paityn DeLong had the game-winner early in overtime, scoring on a breakaway 1-on-1 with the goalie.
The game was scoreless at the half and the Colonels scored first in the third, coming from Emma Gragen midway through the quarter.
Fair Haven drew even with 2:26 left in regulation on a goal from Emilee Higgins.
"The girls played with their full heart and left everything on the field," said Slaters coach Allison Resnick.
Fair Haven moved to 4-7-1.
OV 10, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley field hockey team cruised to a 10-0 win against Springfield Saturday afternoon.
Brittney Jackson led the Otters with three goals. Taylor Lampman and Ryleigh LaPorte both had two goals and LaPorte had an assist.
OV got single goals from Sydney Gallo, Elizabeth Atherton, Mackenzie McKay and Riley Keith. Keith had a trio of assists, while McKay and Atherton both had one helper.
Otter Valley goalies Lily Morgan and Madison Colburn each had three saves.
Otter Valley (9-2-1) hosts Fair Haven on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Mill River 41, Missisquoi 16
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River football team won its second game in its last three tries, besting Missisquoi 41-16 Saturday afternoon.
Adam Shum had a big day for the Minutemen, with two receiving touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Cavalieri, a rushing score and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Ross Badgley also rushed for a score and Connor Lopiccolo had a 2-point conversion.
"It was a pretty tight first half and then they had some key guys go down," said MRU coach Greg Lewis. "Our guys started stepping up at the same time. It was our best game of the season by far."
Mill River (2-5) is at Poultney to end the regular season on Saturday.
Oxbow 33, Poultney 22
BRADFORD — The Oxbow football team picked up its first win of the season, besting Poultney 32-22 Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils (1-6) host Mill River on Saturday. Oxbow (1-5) is at Fairfax on Saturday.
Other football scores: Windsor 54, Fairfax 35; MAU 26, Rice 7; U-32 16, Lyndon 6.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 4, L&G 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team got back to its winning ways, following a tie earlier in the week, besting Leland & Gray 4-0 on Saturday.
Green Mountain (11-1-1) is at Stratton on Tuesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Plymouth 4, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — Jacob Henderson and Ben Stewart scored two goals apiece to lift Castleton University to a 4-3 victory over Plymouth State on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The win lifts the Spartans' record to 4-10 and and 2-4 in the Little East Conference.
Castleton is at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday for another LEC game.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 0 Plymouth 0
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University and Plymouth State women's soccer teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in a Little East Conference game.
Castleton travels to SUNY-Potsdam for a non-league game on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 4, Fitchburg 3
CASTLETON — The magical season continued for Emily Harris of Crondall, England on Saturday. She scored her 19th, 20th and 21st goals of the season to power the Castleton University field hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Fitchburg State.
Tessa Rubocki had the Spartans' other goal and Payton Barlow contributed two assists.
Castleton (5-9) Hosts Salem State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
