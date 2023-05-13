The Rutland boys tennis team cruised to a 6-1 win against rival Brattleboro on Saturday at Whites Memorial Park.
The Colonels won their lone match at No. 1 singles with Nathan Kim winning 6-0, 6-0.
For Rutland, Eli Rosi beat Ben Berg 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Graham Seidner beat Thomas Hyde 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Robin Rushing won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and Tanner Ciufu beat Javi Hernadez 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 at No. 5 singles.
Rutland’s No. 1 doubles team of Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell won their match 7-5, 6-1 and their No 2 doubles team of Jack Beach and Whit Sullivan won 6-1, 6-3, 10-7.
Rutland improved to 7-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
RHS 6, Brattleboro 1
BRATTLEBORO — Rutland fashioned another dominant victory, toppling Brattleboro 6-1 on the road on Saturday.
Rutland’s No. 1 singles player Arrika Patorti breezed to her straight-sets win 6-1, 6-0.
Anna Gallipo never let her opponent win a point 6-0, 6-0 and it was the same at No. 3 singles where Bethany Solari won 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Barclay got the win in the No. 4 sport for the Rutlanders 6-2, 6-0.
Chelsea Pond dropped a tough one at No. 5, 6-6, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles combination of Brooke Schaffer and Jayla Eugair won 6-2, 6-0 and the No. 2 RHS doubles unit Caroline McCormack and Molly Lucas picked up the win at No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
Wasps sweep MSJ
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock and Mount St. Joseph girls tennis teams played a pair of pro-set matches on Saturday with the Wasps winning both 6-0.
In the first match, MSJ found its most singles success at No. 5 singles, where Lauryn Charron won two games in an 8-2 loss. The Mounties’ No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Stout and Amber Haley won four games in their 8-4 loss.
In the second match, Tashina Forrest and Charron both won two games in 8-2 losses at No. 4 and No. 5 singles and Stout and Haley won two games at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RHS 16, Bratt 6
Junior Loretta Cooley scored her 100th career goal in a 16-6 Rutland girls lacrosse victory against Brattleboro on Saturday.
Rutland led 11-1 at the half.
Cooley paced RHS with four goals, while Mia Marsh, Karsyn Bellomo and Ady Kinsman had three apiece. It was Kinsman’s first career hat trick.
Lila Tu, Lauren Solimano and Lanza Bellomo added a goal apiece.
Willow Romo paced the Colonels with three goals.
Amelia Marsh made six saves for Rutland.
RHS improved to 6-5.
BOYS LACROSSE
Fairfax 19, OV 5
FAIRFAX — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team fell to BFA-Fairfax 19-5 Saturday afternoon.
Chase Cram had three goals, while Thomas Politano had two goals and an assist.
Otter Valley (0-10) is at Stratton Mountain School on May 23.
SOFTBALL
MAU 6, RHS 1
BENNINGTON — The Rutland softball team hung with Division I heavyweight Mount Anthony, but fell 6-1 Saturday afternoon.
Rutland (3-6) is at rival Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
It was the seventh straight victory for the Patriots who have not lost to a Vermont team.
MAU’s Abby Foster struck out nine, walked two and surrendered three hits.
Getting the base hits for Rutland were Kayla Stevens, Katelyn Velde and Cassidy Langlois.
RHS coach Dick Wright said his shortstop Kaeli Langlois was terrific afield.
It was an encouraging performance for a Rutland team that has lost 30-1 to the Patriots in the first meeting.
Kayla Olszewski did not walk a batter, struck out four and gave up nine hits.
RHS is 3-6 and will be busy the last two weeks of the regular season.
“We hope to get on a winning streak,” Wright said.
Springfield 9, BF 7
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield softball team knocked off rival Bellows Falls 9-7 Saturday night.
The win snapped a three-game skid for the Cosmos.
Springfield (3-9) is at Division IV contender Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
LG 16, Mill River 2
(5 Innings)
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team cruised to a 16-2 victory against Division III Mill River on Saturday.
Kristen Lowe went the distance to log the victory in a game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
She gave up only two hits, struck three walked six and hit two batters.
The excitement for the home crowd came when L&G’s Hannah Greenwood belted a grand slam home run over the 190-foot mark.
“It was the first time this year anyone has a hit a home run on either team over our fence,” L&G coach Tammy Claussen said.
Lowe had three hits including a triple, Ainsley Meyer was 2-for-2 and Cat Shine 1-for-1 while drawing two walks and collecting three RBIs.
The Rebels improved to 5-3, while Mill River dropped to 4-4.
Poultney 24, TV 6
WHITINGHAM — The Poultney softball team cruised to 24-6 victory against Twin Valley Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils (8-3) host neighboring rival Fair Haven under the lights on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
BBA 4, OV 3
MANCHESTER — Ozzie Weber delivered the walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh to score Nate Smilko in a 4-3 victory over Otter Valley on Saturday.
Seb Dostal pitched two-thirds of an inning to earn the victory in relief of Weber.
Andy McEnerny went the distance for the Otters.
“Andy pitched well. We pitched and played defense well enough to win,” Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said.
What the Otters could not do was get they key hit, leaving the bases loaded a couple of times.
Matt Bryant had two hits and Gavin Parry hit a triple for the Otters. Jordan Beayon had a base hit and reached base two other times with a walk and being hit by a pitch.
The victory elevated BBA’s record to 6-4 and dropped the Otters to 4-4.
LG 8, Mill River 7
TOWNSHEND — The Mill River played Division IV contender Leland & Gray tight, but fell 8-7 Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels won the game on a walk-off in the seventh.
Phil Severy and Ethan Severy had multiple-hit games for the Minutemen. Toby Pytlik pitched 5 1/3 innings and Taylor Patch went the rest of the way.
Mill River (0-9) is at Division III heavyweight Green Mountain on Tuesday.
Poultney 25, TV 13
(6 Innings)
WHITINGHAM — Poultney broke through for its first victory in nine games on Saturday, outscoring Twin Valley 25-13.
Jayden Mead was the winning pitcher.
“We ran out of pitching,” Twin Valley coach Greg Nido said.
“We had big innings in the fourth and fifth,” Poultney senior Craig Baptie said.
The Blue Devils were able to end the game in six innings via the mercy rule.
TRACK & FIELD
Burlington Invite
BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team competed in the Burlington Invitational on Saturday.
On the girls side, Rutland’s Amelia Shelton was fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.86 seconds. Shelton was eighth in the 300m hurdles in 52.02 seconds.
Rutland’s Erin Geisler was fifth in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:07.38 and was seventh in the 1500 meters, finishing in 5:00.53. Helen Culpo was just outside of point territory in ninth in the 3000.
On the boys side, Tyler Messer was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 7 inches.
Queensbury Invite
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Fair Haven and Mill River were among the many teams competing at the Queensbury Invitational on Saturday.
Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon was third in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds. Cooper Spaulding was tied for third in the discus with a toss of 127-03.
The Slater boys 4x100 relay team of Patrick Stone, Cooper Spaulding, Kole Matta and Beayon was fifth.
Fair Haven’s David Doran was eighth in the boys shot put with a toss of 42-02.75.
Mill River’s Connor Filskov was ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.78. He was also 12th in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Fair Haven’s Asa Young was 15th in the 400 and 15 in steeplechase as well. Jack Spaulding was 15th in high jump.
Fair Haven’s Ava Shull finished fifth in the girls 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:25.79.
The Slaters’ Holly Gannon was tied for fifth in the girls high jump at 4-03. Mill River’s Torrence Behrendt also reached that height. FHU’s Elizabeth Munger was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 28-00.50.
Madison Perry just missed out on the top 10 of the triple jump in 11th. Lily Briggs was 15th in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.