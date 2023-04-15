DELMAR, N.Y. — The Fair Haven track and field team competed in the girls-only Bethlehem Lady Eagles Invitational on Saturday.
The Slaters' 4x200 relay team of Ayame Merkel, Ella Kuehn, Julia Carrara and Madison Perry broke the school record with a time of 2:00.5.
Merkel finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.32, Perry finished seventh in long Jump with a jump of 14 feet, 7 inches and Kuehn tied for sixth in high jump.
Rowan Kuehn finished third in the freshman/sophomore shot put with a throw of 22-11 and sixth in the discus.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cannoneer Challenge
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — The Mill River track and field team competed in the 2023 Cannoneer challenge on Saturday.
Tori Behrendt highlighted the day for the Minutemen with her performances in the triple Jump and high jump. She finished in third place in both events and set new school records in each.
Malorie Tarbell also contributed to the record-breaking, shattering the girls 400-meter hurdles school record and finishing in third.
Connor Filskov finished second in the 1600m and fifth in the 800m.
Willa Seo finished seventh in the 400m and sixth in the 800m. Grady Ryan finished eighth in the 400m.
For Mount St. Joseph, Leah Majorell was second in the 400 and third in the 800. Abraham Burek was sixth in the 100m, fifth in the 200m and third in the 400m.
BASEBALL
Westside 8, Danville 2
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland's Andrew Bailey had another standout start on the mound, leading the Golden Horde baseball team to an 8-2 win against Danville Saturday afternoon.
Bailey went the distance, striking out 11 batters.
"I told him this is one to go out and prove yourself," said West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett.
Bailey was also 2-for-3 at the plate. The Golden Horde led 4-2 through five innings, but pulled away in the seventh. Jeff Tedesco had a crucial two-run single in the seventh that helped build some distance.
West Rutland was patient at the plate, working 11 walks, something Bartlett has been loving to see from his team in the early going of the season.
Westside (2-1) hosts Division III Green Mountain on Thursday.
St. Johnsbury 11, RHS 2
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland baseball team scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but couldn't get anything going from there, falling to St. Johnsbury 11-2 Saturday afternoon.
Cam Rider and Michael Schillinger scored the RHS runs. Rutland was held to just two hits, coming from Hazyn Stannard and Tyler Weatherhogg.
Chase deCastro, Weatherhogg, Quinn Warner-Hall and Sam Arnold pitched for Rutland.
Will Eaton scored four times for the Hilltoppers and Rex Hauser had three hits.
Rutland (0-1) hosts Colchester on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 11, Mt. Abe 1
FAIR HAVEN — When Fair Haven starting pitcher Tyler Niklasson got in a first-inning jam, Joe Buxton came in and put out the fire. Buxton went the rest of the way to earn the 11-1 victory over Mount Abraham in Saturday's baseball game.
Buxton struck out five and walked only one.
"He was great," Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese said.
The Slaters took control of the game with a six-run second inning.
Sawyer Ramey led the Slaters at the plate with a single, double and two RBIs. Tim Kendall contributed another double.
Ramey's two-run double was the centerpiece of the Slaters big inning.
The Slaters take a 2-0 record to Otter Valley on Saturday.
BF 12, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Jamison Nystrom spun a no-hitter on Saturday as he and the Bellows Falls Terriers rolled to a 12-0 victory over rival Springfield at Birsky/Wyman Field.
The Cosmos were a little short, missing four varsity players not back yet from vacation.
Logan Roundy got the start for the Cosmos and pitched well going into the fourth inning.
"It was OK for a first outing. We got the cobwebs out," Springfield coach Chuck Harriman said.
White River Valley comes to Birsky-Wyman Field on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
BFA-St. Albans 12, RHS 0
ST. ALBANS — Sierra Yates had her ace stuff going for the BFA-St. Albans softball team. She no-hit Rutland in a 12-0 win in six innings on Saturday.
Yates was dominant all game long, notching 18 strikeouts with just one walk on the first batter of the game.
Yates had a triple on offense and Cora Thomas was 3-for-5 with a triple for the Comets.
Kayla Olszewski pitched well in the losing effort for Rutland, but her defense didn't do any favors, making a handful of errors.
Rutland was a bit short-handed with four girls out sick, so the team had just nine players.
RHS (1-1) has a tough week ahead, hosting Colchester on Tuesday and Essex on Thursday.
West Rutland 20 WRV 9
SOUTH ROYALTON — The West Rutland softball team cruised to a 20-9 win against White River Valley Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Horde had 15 hits, highlighted by home runs from Arianna Coombs and Kennah Wright-Chapman.
Aubrey Beaulieu pitched for Westside and struck out a batter. Sadie Kinsley had a triple off of Beaulieu.
West Rutland (2-0) is at Division II Otter Valley on Thursday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
EastConn 19, CU 9
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team struggled in the first half and fell to Eastern Connecticut 19-9 at Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors jumped out to a 10-1 lead by halftime, and despite a highly-competitive second half, the deficit was too much to overcome for the Spartans.
Jonathan Bernier paced EastConn with five goals and two assists. Dawson Nalette had five goals for Castleton, while Ethan Esposito, Chris LaBonte, Hunter Sarro and Ian Edgar all had one goal.
Castleton (4-9) is at Plymouth State on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
EastConn 24, CU 4
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team couldn't keep up with Eastern Connecticut, falling 24-4 on Saturday.
The Warriors dominated the first half, taking a 15-0 lead into the break. In the second half, Kimberly McCarthy had two goals, while Megan Ward and Lacey Greenamyre had one goal apiece.
Castleton (3-9) is at Keene State on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, UMD split
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University and UMass Dartmouth baseball teams split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Spartans winning the first game 5-1 and UMD taking the second 13-6.
In the first game, Castleton went up 4-0 by the fourth inning. before scoring its final run in sixth.
Riley Orr went six innings on the mound, allowing nine hits and striking out five for the win. Jackson Cardozo had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs to pace the CU offense.
The Corsairs jumped out a 4-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back in the second game. Aubrey Ramey struggled mightily in 3 2/3 innings for work on the mound for Castleton.
A pair of UMD players had four-hit games in an 18-hit showing for the Corsairs.
Evan Keegan, Tyler McLain and Kannon Dush had two hits apiece for Castleton.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
EastConn sweeps
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team fell 4-3 and 10-0 in a doubleheader against Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
In the first game, the Warriors' designated hitter Victoria Heaphy drove in the walk-off run with a double into left center.
The Spartans had jumped up 2-0 in the first inning, but EastConn took the lead in the fifth inning with two runs, following a one-run fourth. Castleton tied it in the top of the seventh, but couldn't hold off the winning run in the bottom half.
Alexis Rogers drove in two runs and Samera Rideout drove in one for the Spartans, while Hannah Mosher had three hits. Olivia Joy went five innings in the circle for Castleton and Rogers went 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss.
EastConn scored nine runs in the third inning of the second game and ended up winning by run-rule in five innings as the Warriors pitcher Alyssa Vilchez no-hit the Spartans.
Castleton (10-10) hosts Plymouth State for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Salem 7, CU 2
CASTLETON — In its first on-campus match of the season, the Castleton men's tennis team fell 7-2 to Little East Conference opponent Salem State Saturday.
Stanley Andersen and Andy Phelan continued their tough play into singles, picking up victories at the fifth and sixth slots. Andersen breezed past Kevin Merino-Rivas with a 6-1, 6-0 match as Phelan trounced Josh Gruber in back-to-back 6-1 sets.
