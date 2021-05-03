There were a number of athletes who won multiple events in Saturday’s triangular track and field meet at Rutland High’s Alumni Field with West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani taking the top spot in three of the events.
Serrani won the 200 meters in 26.0 seconds, captured the long jump with a mark of 34 feet, 11.5 inches, and took first in the long jump at 19 feet, 4.5 inches.
Rutland’s Brady Geisler was the top distance runner in the boys competition by winning both the 1500 (4:26) and the 3000 with a clocking of 9:45.
His teammate Slade Postemski won the shot at 32 feet, 6 inches and the discus at 99 feet, 6.75 inches.
West Rutland’s Mac Perry won the 100 meters and the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.4 seconds.
Annika Heintz was a headliner in the girls competition by winning three events. The Mill River athlete won the 100 meters in 15 seconds, the 800 in 2:47 and the 1500 in 5:42.
West Rutland’s Isabell Lanfear was the top performer in the girls 110-meter hurdles and in the shot put with her throw of 24 feet, 6 inches.
Abigail Lanfear also got two first places for Westside with her 3-6 in the high jump and long jump of 12-5.
FHU sweeps
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven track and field team swept its home meet against Long Trail Saturday morning.
The Fair Haven boys won 90-23 in team points and the Slater girls won 79-36.
On the boys side, Reilly Flanders won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.05 seconds, the 200 in 25.54 seconds and 400 in 1:03.38. Sam Worthing was a top-three finisher in all three of those races.
Chicory Greene won the 1500 in 6:39.69 for the Slaters.
Fair Haven’s Nathan Stone dominated the throwing field events, winning the shot put, discus and javelin. He set a personal record with his 95-foot, 5-inch toss in javelin. Luke Nusbaum won the long jump and triple jump.
Like Flanders for the boys, Alexandra Williams dominated the shorter-distance running events for the Fair Haven girls. She won the 100, 200 and 400 races. Emma Briggs was second in the 100 and 200.
Isabella Carrara edged out teammate Ava Shull by 0.26 seconds in the 800 and Tessa Barber won the 100m hurdles.
The field events belonged to the Ezzo sisters. Emma Ezzo won the discus and javelin and Megan Ezzo won the high jump, triple jump and long jump.
Hutchins wins three
CHESTER — Green Mountain Union High School sophomore Berkley Hutchins showcased her prowess in the field events on her home track by winning three of them.
Hutchins won the shot put (29 feet, 9 inches), the discus (80 feet, 9 inches) and cleared the bar at 4 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump. Teammate Grace Tyrrell won two events in the girls competition with her time of 13.4 in the 100 meters and 1:05.2 in the 400 meters.
Green Mountain also made its share of noise in the boys segment of the meet with Ben Munukka winning the 200 meters in 25.4 seconds and then joining forces with Eben Mosher, Liam Benoit and Mitchell Rounds to capture another first place for the Chieftains in the 4X100.
Mosher won the long jump in 18 feet and Rounds the 100 meters in 11.6 seconds.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 20, CVU 14
The Rutland girls lacrosse team remained perfect (5-0) by outgunning CVU 20-14 on Saturday at Alumni Field.
Kendra Sabotka exploded for seven goals and Kathryn Moore added a season-high five scores.
Makieya Hendrickson, Camryn Kinsman and Karsyn Bellomo contributed two goals apiece.
Alexis Patterson and Jenna Sunderland added a goal apiece and each had three assists.
Patterson, Hendrickson, Sunderland and Bellomo were critical to the Ravens’ second-half domination.
“They all did a great job with the draw controls,” RHS coach Matt Zmurko said.
Rutland has a big test on Wednesday when Burr and Burton Academy pays a visit to Alumni Field.
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 6, Rutland 1
After winning its first three matches of the season, Rutland met its match on Saturday, succumbing 6-1 to CVU.
Rutland’s No. 1 singles player Augie Louras was the only Raven to win. He defeated Ethan Lisle in a grueling match 7-6 (2). 6-7 (5), 10-7.
There were some competitive matches, giving the Raves some hope for turning the tables on the Redhawks should they meet again.
Rutland’s No. 2 singles player Brady Kenosh put up a fight against Charlie Mejeanes before dropping the tiebreaker 10-8.
Ollie Hamilton also pushed Aiden Greer to the hilt before falling in the No. 3 singles competition, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Rutland’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Martin and Matt Goulette also stayed in their match until the end, falling 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.
Rutland takes a 3-1 record into Wednesday’s match at Mount Anthony.
BASEBALL
MAU 9, Fair Haven 3
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team dropped its second consecutive game, falling to Mount Anthony 9-3 Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots led 4-3 heading into the sixth, before adding a bunch of insurance runs.
“It was the little things that were costing us and adding up pitches,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese.
Evan Reed pitched six innings for the Slaters and Tyler Niklasson pitched the last inning.
Ryan Muratorri had two doubles, Carson Babbie had a double and Luke Williams tripled with a RBI.
The Slaters left a lot of guys in scoring position, costing them crucial runs.
Fair Haven (2-3) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
GM 12, Windsor 9
WINDSOR — Green Mountain beat Windsor in baseball action on Saturday with some late-game lightning. The Chieftains scored six runs in the final inning to beat Windsor 12-9.
With the bases loaded in the seventh Kagan Hance walked to score the tying run.
Jack Boyle then hit a two-run double for GM to take the 10-8 lead. Reid Hryckiewicz lined a single to right to score two more to make it 12-8.
Windsor scored one in the bottom of the seventh to make it 12-9
Hance picked up the win pitching 2 2/3 innings with one earned run and three strikeouts. He also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Boyle was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Skyler Klezos also had two hits for GM.
The Chieftains improve to 2-3, snapping a two-game skid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Harvey wins hurdles
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — David Harvey became Castleton’s first Little East Conference Champion with a victory in the 110 meter hurdles as the men’s track and field program competed in the LEC Outdoor Championships Sunday afternoon at UMass Dartmouth.
The team placed seventh with 29 points while Eastern Connecticut State won the championship.
Wrapping up a strong season with three event victories to his credit, Harvey’s time of 16.46 in the 110 meter hurdles bested six LEC foes to earn 10 points for the Spartans. The junior also placed second in the long jump with a mark of 6.33 meters, coming just shy of UMass Dartmouth’s Edwin Fuentes.
On the women’s side, the Spartans netted a pair of second-place finishes. Danielle Solomon’s 2.50-meter personal-best mark in the pole vault earned second along with Gwyn Tatton’s 34.65-meter throw in the javelin.
UVM wins league
BURLINGTON — Liam Limoges scored a behind the back game-winner as time expired Saturday afternoon as the University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 19 Stony Brook 14-13 to clinch their first-ever America East regular season title.
PSU tops CU
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team came out strong, but faded in a 13-9 loss to Plymouth State on Sunday.
The Spartans led 6-3 after one quarter, but the Panthers narrowed the lead to one by halftime. After a 2-2 tie in the third, PSU outscored CU by five in the fourth to win the game.
Chris LaBonte had five points with four goals and an assist, while Collin Johnson and Conner Ladabouche added one goal and one assist each.
Spartans swept
CASTLETON — The Castleton University baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, falling 12-1 and 12-4 against an elite Eastern Connecticut club.
In both games, Eastern pushed across early runs and cruised from there.
Evan Keegan had two hits in the opener. Ryan Lawrence had two hits in the second game and Reece de Castro drove in two runs.
Castleton lost 10-0 and 8-2 to Eastern on Saturday as well.
PSU blanks Spartans
CASTLETON — The Plymouth State women’s tennis team beat Castleton 9-0 on Saturday, concluding the Spartans’ regular season.
