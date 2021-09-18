BRISTOL — The Fair Haven needed a comeback to beat Division II opponent Mount Abraham 21-17 Saturday afternoon.
"My team came out flat," said Slaters coach Jim Hill. "For the first 2 1/2 quarters, Mount Abe was the better team."
The Eagles led 10-7 at the half and scored the first touchdown of the third quarter.
"I think that was the one that woke our guys up," Hill said.
Fair Haven scored the game's final two touchdowns to pull out the win.
Sawyer Ramey connected with Luke Williams and Joe Buxton on touchdown passes and Carson Babbie returned an interception for a touchdown.
Fair Haven improved to 2-1 and 2-0 in D-II games. The Slaters host undefeated Bellows Falls on Friday at LaPlaca Field.
FOOTBALL
OV 26, Oxbow 0
BRADFORD — The Otter Valley football team remained undefeated beating Oxbow 26-0 Saturday afternoon.
Luca Polli tossed a trio of touchdowns for the Otters, with two going to Brady Diaz and the other to Caleb Whitney. Diaz also rushed for a touchdown.
Otter Valley has been locked in defensively throughout the first three weeks, allowing just two points her game. Saturday was their second straight shutout.
"It was a team effort. Everyone stepped up," said OV coach Kipp Denis.
The Otters (3-0) have their Homecoming game on Saturday, hosting rival Mill River (0-3).
Poultney 20, Missisquoi 6
SWANTON — The Poultney football team got into the win column for the first time in 2021, beating Missisquoi 20-6 Saturday afternoon.
The run-heavy Blue Devils got all three of their touchdowns on the ground. Gabe Wescott rushed in scores from four and three yards respectively in the first half and freshman Lucas Welch ran for a 10-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Missisquoi's lone touchdown came as time expired in the third quarter on a 21-yard pass from Avery Morris to Harley Vorse.
The Thunderbirds struggled with penalties all game long, getting called for 13 penalties for 94 yards. On Poultney's side, it was penalized just once for five yards.
Craig Baptie rushed for 95 yards on 16 carries for the Blue Devils. Taite Capman had three completions for 77 yards, all to Mason Boudreau.
Poultney (1-2) hosts Woodstock (2-1) on Saturday.
Other football scores: CVU 38, BBA 10; Bellows Falls 35, Lyndon 0; BFA Farifax/Lamoille 56, Milton 6.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 3, Rivendell 0
LUDLOW — Green Mountain won the championship game of the Josh Cole Tournament on Saturday night by blanking Rivendell 3-0.
Everett Mosher had two goals and Elias Stowell had one goal.
GM outshot the Raptors 24-8 and coach Jake Walker was impressed with his team's midfield play.
The Chieftains (4-1) are at Otter Valley on Friday.
Proctor 2, L&G 0
LUDLOW — Treyton Kimball and Joel Denton scored to lift Proctor to a 2-0 victory over Leland & Gray in the consolation game of the Josh Cole Tournament on Saturday night.
Kimball scored four minutes before the half, converting a gorgeous cross from Hunter Bridge with a well-placed header.
Denton tacked on the insurance goal with 12:42 remaining with Carter Crossmon earning the assist.
Ian French had the shutout.
Proctor takes a 2-1-1 record into Wednesday's game at Mount St. Joseph.
Hartford 2, OV 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford boys soccer team pitched its third shutout of the season beating Otter Valley 2-0 Saturday morning.
Mario Diaz and Sawyer Albrecht had goals for the Hurricanes.
Hartford moves to 4-1, while Otter Valley dropped to 1-2-1. The Otters host rival Fair Haven on Tuesday.
MSJ 13, West Rutland 2
WEST RUTLAND — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team was dominant in a 13-2 win agianst rival West Rutland Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Jones led the Mounties with four goals, while Tyler Corey had three and Marquise Reed had two. Andre Prunty, Ryan Laforest, Dayshawn Reed and Malcom Whitman all had one goal.
Laforest, Prunty and Marquise Reed all had an assist.
Noah Olsen and Jaden Jarrosak had a goal apiece for Westside.
Dominick Phillips made eight saves for MSJ. Peter Carlson started in goal for the Mounties but didn't record a save.
"We were afforded the ability go get a lot of youth into the game," said MSJ coach Josh Souza. "West Rutland is young, but game by game they'll get better.
"Our kids are working their tails off. It's amazing to watch."
MSJ (4-0) hosts Proctor on Wednesday. West Rutland (0-4) is at Sharon on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rutland 3, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland girls soccer team snapped a three-game skid, beating Middlebury 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Wood opened the scoring for the Ravens in the ninth minute off an assist Maci Celentano.
The game went into the half 1-0, before Addison Hubert scored in the 58th minute and Izzy Crossman scored off an assist from Ady Kinsman in the 68th minute.
Rutland's Kathryn Moore notched her second clean sheet of the season and had five saves. Tigers keeper Julia Bartlett made nine saves.
The Ravens (2-3) host rival Burr and Burton Tuesday. Middlebury (3-1-1) is at Mount Abraham on Tuesday.
CVU 4, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls soccer team fell to CVU 4-0 in a battle of perennial Division I contenders on Saturday.
Abby Kopeck made 12 saves for BBA in the loss.
The Bulldogs (3-2) are at Rutland on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 5, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley field hockey got back into the win column following a tie earlier in the week beating Brattleboro 5-0 Saturday afternoon.
Riley Keith had a hat trick for the Otters. Ryleigh LaPorte scored off an assist from Brittney Jackson and Sydney Gallo scored off a penalty corner.
Otter Valley had 16 penalty corners in the game.
Lily Morgan only had to make one save for the Otters.
"Alice Keith and Marissa Connors played very well as always. Brittney Jackson and Ryleigh LaPorte moved the ball up the field really well," said Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith.
"We started the first quarter a little slow, but picked up momentum throughout the game. A good win for the team."
The Otters (4-0-1) have a tough test on Tuesday, hosting Burr and Burton.
BBA 1, St. J 0
MANCHESTER — Fien Bueters' fourth quarter goal off a penalty corner pushed BBA to a 1-0 win against St. Johnsbury Saturday afternoon.
"Our team played very well together - passing and communication were solid for the whole game," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland in NY
QUEENSBURY — The Rutland cross country team was one of two Vermont schools, along with CVU, to make the trip over the New York State line to compete in the Queensbury Inivitational Saturday.
In the boys race, senior Brady Geisler was impressive, finishing fourth in 16 minutes, 19.32 seconds. CVU's Matthew Servin was third.
Shenendehowa's Nate Brimball won the boys race in 15:35.37.
Other Rutland finishers were: Owen Dube-Johnson (14th, 17:14.87), Samuel Kay (41st, 18:13.89), Karver Butler (49th, 18:48.39) and Lane Shelton (56th, 19:04.09).
The RHS boys placed seventh out of 15 teams. The team's average time was 17:56.12.
Three girls from Rutland competed as well with Erin Geisler 44th in 21:29.16, Evangeline Taylor 46th in 21:42.65 and Helen Culpo 55th in 22:18.29.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, USM 0
GORHAM, Maine — Jacob Henderson's goal in the 90th minute lifted Castleton past the University of Southern Maine Saturday afternoon on the road.
Henderson hit a one-touch shot to the underside of the crossbar after a well-placed pass in front of the Huskies' goal from Adolphe Alfani for his second goal of the season.
The CU men were back in action on Sunday, losing to University of Maine-Farmington. Adolphe Alfani had the Spartans' lone goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, USM 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton women's soccer team used a second-half goal to slip past the University of Southern Maine Saturday afternoon.
Brytney Moore netted her fourth goal of the season with an assist from Julia Carone for the game's lone score in the 65th minute.
Alex Benfatti got the clean sheet with six saves for CU.
The Spartans (3-1-1) are at Middlebury on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
CU drops pair
CASTLETON — The Castleton University volleyball team lost a pair of matches in straight sets, falling to Southern Maine and Fisher Saturday afternoon.
In the match with USM, Lizzie Goodrich led CU with eight kills. Southern Maine was led in kills by Brianna Dellolacono and Alizia Lagando, both with 12.
Against Fisher, Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans with nine kills, while Fisher was led in kills by Macy Barnes with 11.
CU (3-5) is at New England College on Thursday.
TENNIS
UMD 6, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's tennis team fell to UMass Dartmouth 6-3 on Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UMD 4, Castleton 1
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Emily Harris scored within the first 10 minutes for Castleton University , but it couldn't get anything else going in a 4-1 loss to UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon in Little East Conference field hockey action..
Kylie Dias led UMD with a pair of goals.
Castleton struggled on Sunday, losing 8-0 to Skidmore College.
