ST. JOHNSBURY — Fair Haven senior David Doran took home a pair of state titles at the indoor track and field state championship throwing meet on Saturday.
Doran won a state title in the Division II boys shot put with a toss of 12.85 meters and did the same in the weight throw with a throw of 14.30 meters.
The Slater boys dominated in the weight throw as Patrick Stone, Cooper Spaulding and Kole Matta followed Doran as the top four finishers.
Matta was seven in the shot put and Green Mountain's Noah Cherubini was eighth.
Rutland's Jahmalie McKenzie was 10th in the Division I shot put.
It was a banner day for the Fair Haven girls as well as Elizabeth Munger took home a state championship in the Division II girls weight throw with a toss of 9.97 meters. Teammates Rowan Kuehn and Amelia Munger followed her in the top three.
Green Mountain's Berkley Hutchins was third in the shot put and Elizabeth Munger was sixth.
This upcoming Saturday is the indoor track state championship meet at the University of Vermont.
CHEERLEADING
CVCC meet at Rutland
The Rutland cheerleading team took home the victory in the large school division and Mill River won in the small school division at Saturday's night's Central Vermont Cheer Competition at Rutland's Keefe Gymnasium.
Poultney finished second in the small school division behind Mill River.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 66, Westside 54
WEST RUTLAND — The Green Mountain boys basketball team used a strong middle portion of the game to best West Rutland 66-54 Saturday afternoon.
Going into second quarter up two, GM outscored Westside by eight in the second and seven in the third to create plenty of distance.
West Rutland outscored Green Mountain in the fourth, putting up 22 points, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Four GM players got into double figures with Caleb Merrow leading the way at 16 points. Tanner Swisher had 15, Austin Kubisek had 13 and Eben Mosher had 10, along with strong work on the boards.
West Rutland was led by David Noel's 18 points with Andrew Bailey adding nine and Brayden Hogan eight.
Green Mountain improved to 7-4, while Westside fell to 2-9.
Mt. Abe 64, Mill River 14
BRISTOL — The Mill River boys basketball team was down a pair of starters due to sickness and it showed in a 64-14 loss to Mount Abraham Saturday afternoon.
"We got beat up everywhere," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith.
Trenton Webster paced Mill River's attack with eight points. Ian Funke led the Eagles with 16 points.
Mill River dropped to 1-11 with the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 39, MVC 27
The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team found its offensive flow late in its game against Mid-Vermont Christian and pulled away for a 39-27 win Saturday afternoon at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Mounties took a five-point lead into the fourth and put up 16 points to close out the win.
"The defense helped our offense a bit," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "We got a little more disciplined and it worked out."
Lauryn Charron led the Mounties with 12 points, followed by eight from Haylee Rivers and six apiece from Cindy Carranza and Maya Traska.
MSJ (6-7) hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Hartford 1, RHS 0
The Rutland boys hockey team fell 1-0 to defending Division II champion Hartford Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Rutland (8-5) hosts Mount Mansfield this upcoming Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Woodstock 13, RHS 1
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Division II heavyweight Woodstock 13-1 Saturday night.
Ellie Malalley scored her first varsity goal in the third period for Rutland, getting an assist from Piper Newman.
RHS (0-12) is at Stowe on Wednesday.
BOWLING
Slaters compete
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven bowling team was back in action in Saturday's event hosted by Brattleboro.
Keenan Donaldson had a game of 247, which gave the Slaters the No. 2 seed heading into the baker event. In the the baker event, Fair Haven finsihed third.
Fair Haven is back in action on Saturday at Maple Lanes in event that also includes White River Valley, Hartford and Windsor.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 64, So. Maine 47
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball team came out as the aggressor in its matchup against Southern Maine on Saturday, beating USM 64-47.
The Spartans outscored the Huskies 19-9 in the opening quarter. The other three quarters were more competitive, but CU still outscored USM in each frame.
Rutland alumna Elise Magro led Castleton with 19 points, followed by 18 from West Rutland alumna Liz Bailey. Kelly Vuz tacked on 14 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
So. Maine 69, Castleton 39
CASTLETON — The University of Southern Maine was in control throughout, beating the Castleton University men's basketball team 69-39 Saturday afternoon.
USM outscored CU by 15 in each half.
Castleton was led by Tray Wright with eight points. Justin Schwarzbeck and Patrick Forstmann had seven apiece.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU 5, USM 2
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's hockey team bounced back with a 5-2 win against Southern Maine Saturday afternoon.
After a 2-2 first period, the Spartans did all the scoring the rest of the way.
Bryce Irwin paced the CU attack with two goals, while Jackson Edwards, Andrew Stefura and Zack Whittacker scored once.
Spartans goalie Brandon Collett made 29 stops.
Castleton (6-14) hosts Skidmore on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
USM 6, Castleton 3
The Castleton University women's hockey team couldn't keep the puck out of the back of the net, losing 6-3 to Southern Maine Saturday afternoon.
USM outscored CU 2-1 in the first and 3-1 in the third, which was the difference in the game.
Castleton got power play goals from Darby Palisi and Ellie Schliebener and a goal from Katie Nealon. Among the assisters, Samantha Lawler had a pair of helpers.
The Spartans (12-8-1) is at Elmira on Friday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU goes 2-0
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Castleton University wrestling team was a perfect 2-0 on Saturday, beating Trinity 42-9 and Alvernia 24-9.
Against Alvernia, CU picked up wins from Kaya Bogle (125 pounds), Michael Gonyea (133), James Rodriguez (141), Jashon Holmes (157), Cooper Fleming (174), Sam Wilkins (184) and Haven Tatarek (197).
Against Trinity, the Spartans had wins from Bogle, Gonyea, Holmes, Desmond McLaughlin (174) and Josh Negron (184). Rodriguez, Nicholas Roeger (149) and Shea Garand (285) won by forfeit for CU.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Castleton in action
UTICA, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's track and field team took part in the Utica Blue & Orange Invitational Saturday afternoon, competing against schools from all three divisions en route to a seventh-place team finish.
The Spartans' day was highlighted by David Harvey's first win of the season in the long jump with a leap of 6.59 meters, as well as a new program record set by junior Jon Hendley in the mile with a time of 4:40.44.
Competing in a field of over 20 schools, the Castleton women's track and field team finished in 13th — highlighted by several top-10 individual finishes — in Saturday's Utica Blue & Orange Invitational.
Amber Cuthbert broke a school record in the in the mile with a time of 5:35.60. Shea Lawrence broke a record in the 400 meters with a time of 1:02.91.
COLLEGE ALPINE
CU extends streak
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — William Mjelde landed his first collegiate win and became the fourth different Spartan man to win a race this season as the rookie helped the Castleton University men's alpine ski team to yet another first-place finish in the giant slalom at Whiteface on Saturday.
The Spartans are now 5-for-5 in first-place finishes this season, posting a team time of 5:17.02. Babson was in second at 5:24.39 and Clarkson third at 5:27.06. Mjelde was joined on the podium by teammate Lorenzo Mencaccini, who finished second.
Birgit Kinneberg topped the podium individually as the Castleton University women's alpine ski team finished third on Saturday in a giant slalom race at Whiteface.
Kinneberg is the second Spartan woman to win a race this season, joining Emilie Stene, who has won a pair of races to date. The Spartans logged a team time of 5:50.87, less than one second behind second-place Clarkson (3:50.01). Babson was the top team at 3:41.22.
