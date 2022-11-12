CASTLETON — Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium played host to the Vermont high school field hockey's North-South senior all-star game Saturday afternoon.
The South team cruised to a 6-0 victory over their northern counterparts, on a day that also included a Rising Stars jamboree to highlight underclassmen standouts.
Otter Valley's Mackenzie McKay scored the lone goal of the first half, finding the back of the cage in the opening quarter.
Woodstock's Lily Gubbins and Windsor's Alexina Peckingpaugh both scored in the third quarter.
Gubbins and McKay both scored again in the fourth and the Otters' Ryleigh LaPorte also scored.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU 4, Norwich 3
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton men's hockey team opened up conference-play with a matchup against 10th-ranked Norwich Friday night, and for the first time since 2019 the Spartans left Kreitzberg Arena victorious, using a trio of goal-scorers to bring home a 4-3, upset victory over the Cadets.
Bryce Irwin, Zach Boulet, and Andrew Stefura all found the back of the net in a game in which Castleton (1-3, 1-0 NEHC) never trailed, while Brandon Collett racked up 30 saves to secure his first victory of the season.
Recovering the puck in his own zone, Stefura found Balint Mesterhazy who sent a pass toward Irwin at center ice. Skating along a defender, the junior carried the puck into the attacking zone before rifling a shot into the top corner to put Castleton up 1-0. The score was Irwin's first of the season and sent the Spartans into the first break up one.
Seven minutes into the third period the Spartans got their fourth powerplay opportunity of the night and did not waste it, with Stefura scoring just 30 seconds in on a feed from Irwin and Zach Trempner to make it a two-score game.
Norwich scored their third of the night with 20 seconds to go, but could not get a second shot past Collett, clinching the 4-3 victory for Castleton.
CU couldn't keep it rolling on Saturday, falling to New England College 2-0.
Castleton (1-4) hosts Southern Maine on Friday and Babson on Saturday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, NEC 3
Emery Bonner's overtime goal lifted the Castleton University women's hockey team to a 4-3 victory over New England College on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans got the jump on NEC with the first two gaols of the game, both in the opening period. Alexandra Snow scored the first, assisted by Julia Carpenter, anf Darby Palisi got the next one with Brooke Greenwood and Samantha Lawler earning the assists.
The Pilgrims cut the lead in half before the end of the first period.
NEC kept rolling to a 3-2 lead.
Rainey Lay scored for the Spartans to force overtime, setting the stage for Bonner.
The 3-1 Spartans hit the road this weekend. They are at the University of Southern Maine on Friday and Salem State on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
CU falls to Colby
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team dropped a non-conference clash with Colby College on Saturday, falling 73-66 in the final game of the 2022 Spartan Classic at Glenbrook Gym.
Tray Wright racked up a game-high 20 points on 9-of-22 shooting while pulling in seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Will Radcliff added 17 points and six rebounds, while Justin Schwarzbeck had 14 points and three blocks. Joe Russell rounded out Castleton's double-digit scorers with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Colby was guided by a double-doubles from Jonah Obi and Noah Tyson, who scored 18 points each. Obi grabbed 11 boards and Tyson had 10 rebounds for the Mules. Max Poulton finished the day with 11 points and six rebounds.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday night when it hosts Russell Sage College at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tufts 65, Middlebury 38
MEDFORD, Mass. — Middlebury College quarterback Cole Kennon threw four touchdown passes on Saturday but he was outdone by Tufts quarterback Michael Berluti who threw seven touchdown passes and ran for another in Tufts' 65-38 victory over the Panthers in the season finale.
Middlebury completes the season at 7-2 in Bob Ritter's final year as head coach.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU places first
BRISTOL, R.I. — The Castleton University wrestling team placed first in the 12-team meet on Saturday hosted by Roger Williams University.
COLLEGE XC
Mideast race
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's cross country team finished 22nd as a team at the NCAA Division III Mideast Championships on Saturday.
