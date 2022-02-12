ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland boys basketball team sputtered out of the gate and fell to St. Johnsbury 55-35 Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders struggled on offense in the first, with their lone bucket a Jack Coughlin transition layup, as the Hilltoppers grabbed an 11-2 lead after a buzzer-beating 3 to end the quarter.
Rutland cut the St. Johnsbury lead to six at one point in the second, but another buzzer-beating 3 pushed the Hilltoppers to an 11-point lead at the half.
St. Johnsbury went into the fourth up 14, before breaking the game open ahead of the final buzzer.
"(St. Johnsbury) is sound on both sides of the ball," said RHS coach Mike Wood. "We struggled to score, so give their defense credit, but we also left some points on the table."
Jack Coughlin was the lone Rutland player scoring in double figures with 14 points. Fritz Hauser paced the Hilltoppers with 16 points.
Rutland (9-4) hosts Brattleboro on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 47, Woodstock 32
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team completed the season sweep of Woodstock, winning 47-32 Saturday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The first half was all about defense as MSJ went into the half up 23-9.
"We did a really good job defensively and we rebounded well. We did a great job on their backdoor cuts," said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau.
The Wasps found themselves offensively after the break and cut the lead to nine at point, but MSJ responded to win comfortably.
The Mounties were led by Owen Traynor and Dezmond Krakowka with 17 points apiece. Andre Prunty added eight points.
MSJ improved to 12-2.
Vergennes 60, FHU 49
VERGENNES — The Vergennes boys basketball team used a great third quarter to push past Division II Fair Haven 60-49 Saturday afternoon.
The Commodores outscored the Slaters 19-7 in the third, creating separation.
"They hit some big shots and are well-coached," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
Tyler Bergmans had 16 points to lead Vergennes, along with three other guys in double figures. Sawyer Ramey led all scorers with 28 points for the Slaters.
Fair Haven dropped to 11-4.
Leland & Gray 46, GM 45
TOWNSHEND — It wasn't the day the Green Mountain boys basketball team was looking for, losing 46-45 to Leland & Gray Saturday afternoon.
"They outworked us, outcoached us and outplayed us," said Chieftains coach Brian Rapanotti.
The Rebels led for much of the game, but Green Mountain grabbed a five-point lead late. The Chieftains struggled down the stretch and couldn't hold it.
Branden Rose led Green Mountain with 16 points and Everett Mosher had 13.
The Chieftains (9-7) host White River Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 40, WRV 33
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team protected home court Saturday night, beating White River Valley 40-33.
The game was tight throughout and Westside went into the final frame up by one. The Wildcats scored the first points of the fourth, but the Golden Horde went on an 11-0 run to create some breathing room.
White River Valley came back with a 6-0 run of its own, but didn't have enough juice to get over the hump.
"It what we need. We need more of those (tough games)," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani.
Peyton Guay had 22 points in the win for Westside and Arianna Coombs added eight. Tanner Drury had 13 points to lead the Wildcats.
The Golden Horde (15-2) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
CHEERLEADING
VCCA meet
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams took home wins in the final tune-up ahead of the state championship meet, winning their respective divisions at Saturday's VCCA competition at Mill River Union High School.
In the Large Varsity division, Rutland won with a score of 188, followed by Mount Anthony (172) and Otter Valley (124).
In the Small Varsity division, Mill River won with a score of 179, followed by South Burlington (156.5), BFA-Fairfax (143.4) and Poultney (135.5).
Saturday is the state championship meet at Vergennes Union High School.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 4, Rutland 1
The Rutland boys hockey team fell to Essex 4-1 Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Patrick Cooley had the lone Raiders goal, unassisted.
The Hornets took advantage on the power play, scoring two power play goals and one shorthanded goal.
WRESTLING
Small school duals
FAIR HAVEN — Vergennes, seeded No. 2 for Saturday's Small School Duals at Fair Haven Union High School, took home first place.
Middlebury finished in second and the combined team of Mount Abraham and Randolph was third. Fair Haven/Rutland took fourth place.
Mill River was in attendance as well, teaming with CVU. Kaleb Spencer went 2-0 for the Minutemen.
Large school duals
ESSEX — The Otter Valley and Springfield wrestling teams competed on Saturday at Essex High School.
The Otters dropped duals to Colchester and Essex. The Cosmos started the day with a loss to the Hornets, but beat St. Johnsbury to advance in the consolation bracket, where they fell to the Lakers in the consolation semifinals.
Spaulding ended up as the tournament's champion beating Mount Anthony in the finals 48-27.
BOWLING
Fair Haven 3rd
BARRE — The Fair Haven bowling team placed third on Saturday in the four-team tournament held at Twin City Lanes in Barre.
The Slaters fell in a tight battle with South Burlington, which put Fair Haven in the third-place match, which it won against Enosburg.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WestConn 58, CU 56
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon, falling to Western Connecticut 58-56.
WestConn won the game on a last-second layup by Gabrielle Franks.
The Spartans were down by eight points at the half, but cut the lead to one heading into the fourth. Castleton kept its run going and took a six-point lead at one point in the fourth, but couldn't hold on.
Elise Magro led all scorers with 19 points for the Spartans, followed by 14 from Liz Bailey and 12 from Ryleigh Coloutti.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
WestConn 86, CU 49
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men's basketball team trailed by just 10 at the half, but was outplayed after the break, losing 86-49 Saturday afternoon against Western Connecticut.
Matt Turner went off for WestConn, scoring 34 points. Alex Blackmore had 15 points for the Spartans and Eric Shaw had 12.
Castleton (5-18) is at Keene State on Tuesday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, JWU 3
The Castleton University followed up a tie on Friday with its first win since Dec. 7, beating Johnson and Wales 4-3 to conclude the regular season on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The Wildcats scored the lone goal of the first, but the Spartans took the lead in the second with two goals. The teams traded goals in the third and Castleton had enough to hold on.
Zach Trempner scored two goals for the Spartans, while Glenn Wiswell and Zach Papapetros had one goal apiece.
CU finished the regular seaosn 5-18-2.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, JWU 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women's hockey team topped Johnson and Wales for the second time in a week, 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans jumped up 2-0 in the first period and never trailed.
Courtney Gauthier, Emily Harris and Samantha Lawler had goals for Castleton, who is at UMass Boston in an NEHC playoff game.
ABA BASKETBALL
Originals 134, Martens 129
HERKIMER, N.Y. — The Bennington Martens fell to the Herkimer Originals 134-129 over the weekend.
The leading scorers for the Martens were Tobias Holmes with 27 points, Xavier Boyd with 22 points and John Ryals with 25 points.
The Martens host the Worcester Majors on Saturday.
