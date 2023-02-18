GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s hockey team looked primed to upset Hobert College in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament, but the Spartans couldn’t hold on, losing 7-3.
Castleton carried a 3-2 lead going into the third period, but Hobart dominated the final 20 minutes, scoring five goals to win going away.
The Spartans’ goals came from Stone Stelzl, Jackson Kobelka and Zach Papapetros.
Castleton finishes the season at 9-17.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
William Smith 5, CU 0
The Castleton University women’s hockey team played William Smith even in the opening period, but it was downhill from there, as the Spartans fell 5-0 in a first round NEHC playoff game on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Five different players found the back of the net for the Herons.
Castleton finishes the season with a 14-11-1 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FH 71, Woodstock 37
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team put itself one step closer to regular season perfection with a 71-37 win against Woodstock Saturday night.
The Slaters pushed out to a 16-13 lead after the first quarter. Fair Haven exploded for 26 points in the second quarter and pushed its lead to 21 going into the break.
The Slaters upped the lead to 24 going into the fourth and the deficit remained that way at the final buzzer.
Sawyer Ramey led Fair Haven with 16 points, followed by 11 from Sam Barber and 10 from Dylan Wetmore. Ramey also had nine steals and seven assists.
Fair Haven improved to 18-0.
GM 48, L&G 37
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team won its second straight game, beating Leland & Gray 48-37 Saturday night.
GM improved to 10-8.
Rivendell 53, Springfield 26
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team fell to an elite Rivendell Academy squad 53-26 Saturday night.
The win was the Raptors’ seventh in a row and 11th in their last 12 games.
The Cosmos dropped to 3-15 with the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 59, GM 20
CHESTER — The White River Valley girls basketball team cruised to a 59-20 win against Green Mountain in their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats led 31-10 at the half.
Karen Vargas paced GM with eight points. Jillian Barry led White River Valley with 16 points, followed by Tanner Drury’s 15 and Ella Perreault’s 14.
GM honored its two seniors Riley Paul and Luna Burkland before the game.
Green Mountain caps the regular season with a 7-13 record.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SB 8, RHS 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to South Burlington 8-0 Saturday night.
Rutland had 10 shots of its own and goalie Sierra McDermott turned away 57 Wolves shots.
RHS fell to 1-18.
BOWLING
Slaters 3rd
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The Fair Haven bowling team finished third in its final regular season match at Maple Lanes.
Josh Kennedy had a high game of 202 to pace the Slaters.
“As a team, they played exceptionally well,” said Fair Haven coach Marion Pickielnok. “This is good momentum for the State Championship in Barre March 4.”
Before then, Fair Haven hosts the individual state championships this upcoming Saturday at Rutland Bowlerama.
GYMNASTICS
BBA wins title
ESSEX — The Burr and Burton Academy gymnastics team won its second state championship in three years on Saturday.
BBA finished with a team score of 138, beating out host Essex and third-place CVU.
The artistry award winner was a tie between the Bulldogs’ Tristian Prescott and the Redhawks’ Sally Wahl.
Individual titles for the Bulldogs came from Robin Tashjian in all-around and floor and Lissa King in vault.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
NEWA Futures
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University wrestling team finished second at the NEWA Futures Tournament on Sunday, notching 13 place finishers and four individual champions at the event.
Castleton’s 145 points were second only to Johnson & Wales, which finished first with 185.5 points.
Castleton’s four winners were Kaya Bogle at 125 pounds, Daniel Kirsch at 133, Elijah Cyr at 149 and Josh Negron at 184.
Darius Mangiafico (157), Desmond McLaughlin (174) and Abbas Abdulrahman (285) finished second in their weight class and Caleb Massari (133) finished third. Ayden Robles (133) and Taylor Stearns (157) were fourth-place finishers with Cruz Henton (197) fifth. Caleb Rojas (174) and Colton Perkins (285) rounded out the place finishers in sixth place.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 82, Castleton 40
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton men’s basketball team ended its season without a victory (0-16) in the Little East Conference and finished at 3-21 overall after Saturday’s 82-40 loss to UMass Dartmouth.
Tray Wright led the Spartans with 13 points and Carter Mackey added 10.
The Corsairs complete their regular season at 8-17 and 7-9 in the LEC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 62, Castleton 56
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Castleton University’s Elise Magro had an outstanding all-round game with 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals but it was not quite enough as the Spartans fell to UMass Dartmouth 62-56 in a Little East Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.
Liz Bailey added nine points for Castleton which finishes the regular season at 16-9 and 9-7 in the LEC.
UMD completes the campaign at 16-9 and 12-4 in the league.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
LEC Championships
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton men’s track and field team competed in the Little East Conference Indoor Championship Saturday afternoon, placing seventh as a team with several top-five individual finishes.
David Harvey had a strong meet for the Spartans, claiming a pair of fourth-place finishes in the long jump and 60-meter hurdles.
Three Spartans finished in the top-10 of the shot put, with Ben Reid leading the way by finishing third with a throw of 13.75 meters.
In the weight toss, Cody York set a new program record and claimed fifth with a toss of 14.96 meters.
In Saturday’s track events, Wayne Alexander claimed a fourth-place finish in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:26.49. Mac Perry just finished outside the top five in the 60-meter hurdles in sixth.
The day concluded with the relays, in which the Spartans team of Reilly Flanders, Taylor Bourn. Charles Govan, and Perry finished in third in the 4x200 in a new program-best time of 1:35.05.
The CU women also had a handful of top-five finishes.
On the track, Amber Cuthbert was the highest finishing Spartan of the day, claiming fourth place in the mile with a time of 5:35.90 and third in the 800, crossing the line in 2:32.22.
Shay Lawrence had a strong day with a trio of top-10 finishes led by her fourth-place finish in the 400, with a time of 1:04.94.
COLLEGE ALPINE
Eastern Regionals
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — The Castleton University men’s alpine ski team remained unbeaten in 2023 on Sunday, dominating the giant slalom with two podium finishers in the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships at Sugarloaf.
Lorenzo Mencaccini stood atop the podium after an impressive pair of runs, posting the second-best opening run and the best second run of the day for a combined time of 1:40.86. Aksel Stroem-Hansen was second at 1:41.68, while Filippo Collini finished fifth at 1:42.55.
The Castleton University women’s alpine ski team posted a third-place finish in the giant slalom on Sunday at the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine.
For the second day in a row, Emilie Stene was the individual champion, clocking in at 1:46.37.
Both Castleton teams swept the slalom team honors on Saturday.
COLLEGE NORDIC
Regionals
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s Nordic skiing team competed at the Eastern Collegiate Ski Conference Regionals at Mt. Van Hoevenberg this weekend, finishing fourth in both Saturday’s 1.3K Sprint and the 7.5K Classic on Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thomas promoted
Middlebury College announced the promotion of Jason Thomas as the new offensive coordinator for the football program. Thomas coached the outside linebackers for the past two years and the wide receivers back during the 2006-07 season.
Thomas is a graduate of Poultney High School and the former Burr and Burton Academy football coach.
