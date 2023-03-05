STOWE — Three Rutland Amateur Hockey Association teams won state championships this past weekend at Stowe Arena.
The RAHA 10-and-under tier 3 team beat Burlington 7-1 on Saturday, advancing to the regional tournament. Regionals are being held the weekend of March 17 to 19 at The Ice Center in Waterbury.
Jack Stevens had four goals to lead Rutland, while Wells Monroe, Owen Brady and William Simonds all scored once. Monroe also had a pair of assists, as did Caleb Sinclair. Simonds, Brady and Logan Munger had an assist apiece.
The RAHA 12U tier 4 girls team won the inaugural state title, beating Chittenden-South Burlington 4-3 on Sunday.
Rory Moran scored the opening goal, assisted by Maddison Bedard. Alexis Guyette added the next Rutland goal, assisted by Bedard. CSB tied the game after one.
RAHA pushed ahead on a goal by Bedard assisted by Moran and Mackenzie Corbin in the second, but CSB responded again. Rutland scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the second by Lucy Levins. Nahla Hollinger was in goal for the Rutland win.
The RAHA 14U tier 4 team beat Lyndon 4-2 on Sunday to win the championship in their division.
Brennan Hughes opened the scoring for Rutland and Steven Downs added a goal, assisted by Hughes and Tyler Kennedy. Ira Eaton scored off an assist by Joe Kendall in the second. Oliver Graves scored the final RAHA goal in the third.
The RAHA 12U tier 3 team fell to rival Northshire 6-0 on Saturday in the state finals.
BOWLING
Team states
COLCHESTER — The Brattleboro bowling team claimed the team state championship on Sunday at Spare Time.
The Colonels beat Essex 4-2 in the championship match.
Fair Haven won its opening round match 4-0 against Hartford. The Slaters fell behind by three games against Brattleboro, but Fair Haven took the next two games before falling in the sixth game, ending the Slaters’ title hopes.
Fair Haven bowled its best two bakers this season with a 232 and 203.
H.S. WRESTLING
New Englands
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A handful of local high school wrestlers competed at the New England Championships over the weekend.
Otter Valley’s Isaac Whitney fell in a pair of matches by pin fall and also earned a forfeit victory at 182 pounds. Teammate Lincoln Wilcox lost by pin fall and major decision at 132 pounds and Tucker Babcock lost by decision and a pin fall at 152 pounds.
For Fair Haven, state champion Trey Lee lost by major decision and technical fall at 126. Colton DeLong lost by pin fall at 220 and Gabe Bache lost by pin fall at 170.
For Springfield, Noah Markwell won by major decision in one of his matches at 106. In his other two matches, he lost by decision and pin fall. Cole Wright fell by pin fall at 285 pounds and Dillan Lacasse lost by pin fall and decision at 126 and
INDOOR TRACK
New Englands
ROXBURY, Mass. — Rutland’s Jillian Perry finished 24th in the preliminary run of 55-meter hurdles at the New England indoor track championships held at Reggie Lewis Track Center.
Her time of 10.53 seconds didn’t lock up a spot in the finals, which included the top-eight competitors, but was a personal best for the senior.
Mill River’s Connor Filskov was 28th in the boys 1,000 meters.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 44, Thetford 40
BARRE — The Windsor girls basketball team repeated as Division III state champions on Saturday at Barre Auditorium edging Thetford 44-40 behind Sydney Perry’s gaudy double-double of 16 points and 20 rebounds.
Audrey Rupp contributed eight points with seven rebounds, Brianna Barton added eight points and dished out three assists and Sophia Rockwood had seven points to go along with three steals.
Thetford’s Addie Cadwell led all scorers with 21.
The top-seeded Yelow Jackets complete the season at 21-2 and No. 3 Thetford wraps up a 18-6 campaign.
NCU 47, Spaulding 42
BARRE — North Country’s pursuit of perfection was seriously threatened during a seven-minute scoreless stretch in Saturday’s first half, but the Falcons refused to leave the Barre Aud without another championship.
Coach Sarah Roy’s squad cut down the netting for the second time in three years after erasing a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Spaulding, 47-42, in the Division II final. The top-seeded Falcons made all seven of their fourth-quarter fouls shots and capped a 24-0 campaign to follow up the program’s first crown from two years ago.
Sophomore point guard Sabine Brueck scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to pace the Falcons. She finished 7 of 8 from the foul line and hit a key 3-pointer in the third quarter to help breathe new life into her team’s offense.
Senior Cora Nadeau finished with 13 points in the winning effort after making three of the Falcons’ five 3-pointers.
The Falcons were 12 of 14 from the foul line, while the fourth-seeded Tide were 8 of 10. The top scorers for Spaulding (19-5) were Yvonne Roberge (11 points), Aliyah Elliot (eight points), Sage MacAuley (eight points), Gracie Martin (six points) and Taylor Keel (five points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winooski, 76, GM 36
WINOOSKI — The Green Mountain boys basketball team’s season ended at the hands of undefeated No. 1 Winooski 76-36 Saturday night.
The Spartans play in the Division III semifinals on Thursday at the Barre Auditorium. The Chieftains finish with a 13-9 record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, Stockton split
GALLOWAY, N.J. — The Castleton University baseball team beat Stockton 2-1 in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader, but fell 12-2 in the second contest.
In the CU win, Reece de Castro and Jackson Cardozo had RBIs for the Spartans. Riley Orr tossed six innings of one-hit ball. Joseph Voli earned the win in relief and Brayden Howrigan got the save.
In Castleton’s loss in the second game, Stockton put up nine runs across its last four turns at bat. CU got RBIs from Jared Cafasso and Hunter Perkins.
