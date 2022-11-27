BURLINGTON — Yaniv Bazini got the scoring started in the 60th minute for the University of Vermont men's soccer team and the Catamounts cruised past UCLA 3-0 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
Yves Borie and Alex Nagy each added second half tallies for Vermont as they advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals. Vermont will face No. 3 Syracuse this weekend with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
The two teams played to a scoreless first half with both teams unable to create many chances. UCLA registered one shot on net, which was saved by Nate Silveira.
Bazini netted his fifth goal of the season in the 56th minute when he received a pass in the center of the field. Bazini dribbled forward and tried to pass out to the left wing, but his pass was blocked, and the ball fell back to his feet. He collected the ball and fired a shot with his left foot from just outside the 18-yard box toward the left side of the net and past the keeper who was not able to react quick enough.
Borie added to the Catamount lead just 14 minutes later when he scored in the 70th minute on a Noah Egan free kick that bounced around the box and found his foot. UCLA tried to clear the ball but the header fell short in the box where Borie was able to make a turnaround volley and sneak the ball in just past the left post and by the keeper to put Vermont up 2-0.
A little over 15 minutes later the Catamounts put the match away when Nagy received a pass from Bazini down the sideline and drove toward the net all alone on a breakaway. Egan rocketed a shot that was blocked by UCLA's Nate Crockford but the rebound came back to Egan and he buried it.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Midd streak snapped
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The No. 1 Middlebury College women's hockey team fell to No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls 3-2 in overtime in the championship game of the Panther/Cardinal Classic hosted by Plattsburgh State.
With the loss, the Panthers saw their NCAA Division III record 31-game winning streak come to an end, a mark dating back to January 21, 2020.
MaKenna Aure scored the game-winner for UW-River Falls. Sabrina Kim and Britt Nawrocki scored for Middlebury in the loss. Nawrocki had three goals in the tournament.
Panthers goaltender Sophia Will had a career-high 40 saves in the loss.
