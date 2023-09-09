WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland junior Aubrey Beaulieu buried the game-winner as the Golden Horde girls soccer team edged Long Trail School 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
Izzy Griffith had a breakaway with a chance to win it herself for Westside, but the LTS keeper came off her line to make a great stop. The ball squirted away and Beaulieu was there to finish it off and get West Rutland into the win column.
The Mountain Lions had a great chance to win it in regulation, but a great defensive effort by Kennah Wright-Chapman thwarted a breakaway for LTS.
Long Trail's Olivia Cole-Bugay put LTS ahead with 23 minutes in the first half, but West Rutland quickly responded with a goal from Hayley Raiche off a Wright-Chapman corner kick.
West Rutland (1-1) is at Green Mountain on Tuesday. Long Trail (2-1) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 10, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The Fair Haven girls soccer team continued its dominant start to the season with a 10-0 win against Bellows Falls Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters led 7-0 at the half.
Lily Briggs and Ayame Merkel both had two goals, as did freshman Breanna Woods, who scored her first two varsity tallies.
Elizabeth Love, Maddy Perry, Julia Carrara and Kate Hadwen all scored once.
Despite the score line, Fair Haven coach Teri Perry thought BF was much improved from last year. She noted the play of central defender Laura Kamel who didn't make things easy for the Slaters.
Fair Haven (2-0) hosts Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday, before a tough matchup with Division I Mount Anthony on Friday.
MSJ 6, Mill River 0
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team rolled to its third straight win to open the regular season, beating Mill River 6-0 on Saturday at St. Peter's Field.
The Minutemen kept it close early on, with goalie Alaina Cimonetti making countless key saves in the early going. MSJ took a 2-0 lead into the half and then broke it open after the break.
"We had a slow start. Credit to Mill River's keeper. There is a lot of good things going on with Mill River's program," said MSJ coach Lori Patterson.
MRU coach Shawn Bendig lauded the effort of Cimonetti and defenders Sheyla Tarbell and Claire Morris helping keep the Minutemen afloat.
Bella Anderson scored two goals and had two assists for MSJ. Anderson has seven goals in three games.
Ashley Bishop, Dylan Collins, Riley Collins and Emma Blodorn all scored once. Riley Collins had an assist on her younger sister Dylan's goal.
MSJ (3-0) is at Long Trail on Tuesday. Mill River (0-2) hosts Oxbow on Wednesday.
Poultney 3, Granville 1
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Poultney girls soccer team didn't have its best performance, but it was enough to claim a 3-1 win against New York State's Granville Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils led 2-0 at the half.
Kaydyn L'Esperance continue her early season hot streak with a goal. Bella Mack and Eme Sliverman also scored. Silverman had an assist on the Mack goal.
Poultney coach Hannah Latulippe noted the strong play of Granville's goalie who came in for the second half.
The Blue Devils (2-1) are under the lights at Arlington on Friday.
Windsor 10, Springfield 3
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls soccer team picked up its second straight win to open the season, topping Springfield 10-3 Saturday afternoon.
The Cosmos (0-1) are at Hartford on Tuesday.
OV 4, Proctor 1
LUDLOW — The Otter Valley girls soccer team earned a 4-1 win against Proctor in the opening game of the tournament hosted at Dorsey Park on Saturday.
Mallee Richardson had two goals for Otter Valley. Sierra Cormany had a goal.
The Otters (2-0) host Middlebury on Wednesday. The Phantoms (0-2) host Twin Valley on Friday.
GM 2, L&G 1
LUDLOW — The Green Mountain girls soccer team won the nightcap of the opening night of their tournament in Ludlow, topping Leland & Gray 2-1 Saturday night.
Green Mountain (1-1) hosts Division IV contender West Rutland on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Long Trail 1, MSJ 1
The Mount St. Joseph and Long Trail School boys soccer team's played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at St. Peter's Field.
Brayden Schutt scored for MSJ and Ronin Clark scored for LTS.
The Mounties had plenty of great opportunities to end the game late in regulation, but couldn't get the go-ahead tally. MSJ keeper Dom Phillips came up with a huge stop coming off his line late in the game as well.
MSJ's record sat 0-1-1 after the tie, while Long Trail was 0-0-1.
MMU 3, RHS 0
ESSEX — The Rutland boys soccer team dropped a 3-0 contest to Mount Mansfield in the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
Dylan Bingham had two goals for MMU and Oscar Howard had the other.
Rutland fell to 1-1 and are at Colchester on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
OV 29, Mt. Abe 7
BRISTOL — The Otter Valley football team got back on track with a 29-7 win against Mount Abraham Saturday afternoon.
Chase Razanouski and Noah Drew had rushing touchdowns for the Otters. Zac Dragon connected with Razanouski on a TD pass and Luciano Falco intercepted an Eagles handful, before bringing it back to the house 90 yards.
Otter Valley (1-1) is at Spaulding on Friday,
Fair Haven 22, MAU 14
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven football team held off a late comeback from Mount Anthony, winning 22-14 Saturday night in a game that was suspended due to weather on Friday.
Before the stoppage on Friday, Max Kyhill had a rushing touchdown for the Slaters and his brother Sam Kyhill added field goals from 22 and 26 yards.
Kyhill tacked on a field goal to push Fair Haven's lead to 16 in the third quarter on Saturday. MAU got on the board with an 84-yard touchdown connection between Jonathan Garland and Carter Thompson.
The Patriots cut the lead down to two with a 3-yard keeper from Garland, but were stuffed on the 2-point conversion by Fair Haven's Max Kyhill.
The Slaters struggled with penalties down the stretch, but came up with two big defensive plays. Fair Haven's Phil Bean stripped an MAU runner and took the ball back to the house for an insurance score and the Slater defense got a stop on their own 2 that caused a turnover on downs and all but secured the win.
Fair Haven (2-0) is at North Country in a battle of Division II contenders on this upcoming Saturday.
Springfield 34, Oxbow 0
BRADFORD — The Springfield football team put out a dominant effort against Oxbow, winning 34-0 Saturday afternoon.
Cosmos quarterback Carson Clark had a rushing score and passed for a TD to James Gultekin. Gultekin also had a rushing score, along with Luke Stocker and Dimitri Jasinski.
"It was a good all-around team effort on both sides of the ball," said Springfield coach Todd Aiken.
Springfield has a tough test on Friday, hosting 2-0 Woodstock.
Windsor 35, Poultney 0
WINDSOR — The defending Division III champion Windsor football team cruised to a 35-0 win against Poultney Saturday afternoon.
The triumph pushed the Yellow Jackets' winning streak to 24 games.
Windsor (2-0) has a tough matchup in Week 3 at Milton, while Poultney hosts rival Mill River in a battle of teams looking for their first win.
Other scores: North Country 42, Lyndon 18.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 7, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The defending Division II champion Woodstock field hockey team flexed its muscles, beating Springfield 7-0 Saturday afternoon.
The game was the Cosmos' season opener and the Wasps improved to 1-1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
VTSU 6, Oneonta 3
ONEONTA, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton field hockey team won Saturday's matchup against SUNY Oneonta 6-3.
Emily Harris led the charge with five goals after Amelia Wilson scored the opening tally. Madison Hanna, Theresa Culpo and Jess Smithson added assists in the victory. Zoe Martin had five saves in the Spartan's win.
VTSU Castleton (2-1) is back in action Wednesday at 4 p.m. against RPI at Dave Wolk Stadium.
MEN'S SOCCER
Clarkson 2, VTSU 0
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University men's soccer team conceded two second-half goals, falling to Clarkson 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Luis Cervantes and Eric McKean scored for Clarkson.
Castleton (1-3) hosts Fitchburg State on Monday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Williams, 8, VTSU 0
MANCHESTER — The Vermont State University Castleton women's soccer team took one on the chin Saturday afternoon, falling to nationally-ranked Williams College 8-0 in the Manchester Women's College Cup at Applejack Stadium.
Brianna Wright and Sam Phan led the Williams attack with two goals apiece.
COLLEGE XC
VTSU in action
COBLESKILL, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton men's cross country team placed seventh at the Steven A. Warde Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Senior Jon Hendley led the charge with a fourth place finish in 28:40, Wayne Alexander finished 15th with a time of 31:00 and Junior Ethan Woodbury placed 25th with a time of 32:45.
On the women's side, Helen Culpo, Amber Cuthbert, and Bethany Davis competed Saturday morning in Cobleskill. They placed 16th, 17th, and 18th in the 5k race. Culpo with a time of 28:02, Cuthbert with a time of 28:24, and Davis with a time of 28:27.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UMD 8, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University women's tennis team dropped an 8-1 match to UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.
Camile Jackson earned Castleton's lone win at No. 4 singles, winning 7-6 (7-0), 6-2.
The Spartans host VTSU Johnson on Wednesday at 4 p.m.