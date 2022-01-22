CHESTER — The West Rutland girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter and bested Green Mountain 59-35 Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Horde outscored the Chieftains 22-7 in the final frame to win going away.
West Rutland led by 11 at the half, but Green Mountain outscored the Horde by two points in the third, holding Westside to seven points in the frame.
“It was a much better game than the score says,” said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum. “Ball pressure and intensity allowed us to stay with them.”
Isabel Lanfear and Peyton Guay had 16 points apiece for the Golden Horde, while Kennah Wright-Chapman added eight.
Green Mountain was led by Karen Vargas with 13 points, while Kim Cummings and Luna Burkland added nine apiece.
West Rutland improved to 9-1, while the Chieftains fell to 3-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 34, Rutland 27
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland girls basketball team has had its fair share of defensive battles throughout the season and Saturday was another one of those games as the Raiders fell to St. Johnsbury 34-27.
Kaia Anderson iced the game with four late free throws for the Hilltoppers.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first quarter and led by one at the half.
St. Johnsbury led 22-17 after three and closed it out in the fourth.
“Our worst quarters are the first and third. We need to get more consistency,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo.
Karsyn Bellomo led the Raiders with 12 points and Olivia Shipley followed with eight. Hayden Wilkins led a balanced St. Johnsbury attack with nine points.
Rutland (5-7) is at Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Mid-Vermont 42, MSJ 34
The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team hung with Mid-Vermont Christian all day, but couldn’t get over the hump losing 42-34 Saturday afternoon at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Eagles went on a run to lead 15-8 after the first, taking advantage following a 6-0 MSJ run to start the game.
The Mounties kept the score close throughout the second half, but didn’t get enough offense to take the lead.
Haley Goodwin led all scorers with 23 points for MVC. Tiana Gallipo led the Mounties with 12 points and Brooke Bishop added 10.
MSJ (5-3) hosts Poultney on Tuesday.
Proctor 78, Poultney 31
POULTNEY — The Proctor girls basketball team beat rival Poultney for the second time in three days, winning 78-31 Saturday afternoon.
Fresh off a pair of 40-point games and her 1,000th point-game on Thursday, Maggie McKearin led the Phantoms’ charge with 27 points.
Meghan Cole had 22 points, including five 3s, for Proctor and Isabel Greb added 16.
Kaydyn L’Esperance paced the Blue Devils with 14 points.
Proctor moved to 7-1 with the win and Poultney dropped to 3-6.
Arlington 64,
Mill River 35
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team trailed by 13 at the half and couldn’t recover, losing to Arlington 64-35 Saturday afternoon at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Cheyenne Hoyle had 14 points for the Minutemen and Karina Mozzer had 12.
Sidney Herrington led all scorers with 22 points for the Eagles. Taylor Wilkins had 16 points for Arlington, while Molly Briggs added 12 and Katrina Gordon had 10.
The Eagles put the game away with a dominant third quarter after taking a 13-point lead into the half.
“The first half was a major improvement on our side,” said Mill River coach Jake Tanner.
The Minutemen (0-11) are at Proctor on Tuesday.
BBA 59, Woodstock 20
WOODSTOCK — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team cruised to a 59-20 win against Woodstock on Saturday.
Ainerose Souza led BBA with 17 points, followed by Laurel Baker with 15 and Nevaeh Camp with 11.
The Bulldogs (3-10) host Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BCHS 2, Rutland 1
BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team got a late second-period goal from Izzy Crossman, but fell to Burlington/Colchester 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Cooley assisted on the Crossman goal.
Camryn Poulin scored in the first period for the SeaLakers and Norra Moody scored on a power play in the second period for the other BCHS goal.
“We peppered the goalie at BC, but unfortunately couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Rutland co-coach Katherine Pate.
Rutland (5-3) hosts South Burlington on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Vergennes Invitational
VERGENNES — Vergennes played host to many of the region’s best wrestlers on Saturday.
Mount Anthony took top honors with 194 points, besting second-place Essex by 7.50 points.
Springfield finished in ninth and Fair Haven was 11th.
The Cosmos had a second-place finish from Noah Markwell at 106 pounds, third-place finish for Bryan Stafford at 220, fifth-place finish for Trent Rumrill at 285 and sixth-place finish for Tim Amsden at 152.
The Slaters’ Trey Lee was second at 126 pounds and Tristan Hyatt was third 1t 132. Rutland’s Tyler Terrian was third at 182.
NORDIC SKIING
Geisler 9th
MONTPELIER — The Rutland Nordic skiing team competed with the state’s best at a race hosted by U-32 on Saturday.
U-32’s Austin Beard and Harwood’s Julia Thurston were the individual winners, while U-32 swept the team wins. The Rutland boys were fourth as a team with 63 points.
RHS senior Brady Geisler finished ninth in the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 34 seconds. He was joined in the top 25 by teammates Owen Dube Johnson in 12th, Sam Kay in 19th and Karver Butler in 23rd.
In the girls race, Rutland’s Erin Geisler finished in 15th with a time of 21.00.1. Teammate Annabelle Mahar was 29th.
GYMNASTICS
BBA wins
Burr and Burton won Saturday’s gymnastics meet with a team score of 125.50 over Middlebury’s 91.50. Their home meet was hosted by Cobra Gymnastics in Rutland. First place All Around winner was Karena Kuehl (34.550), second place was Mia Harrington (32.050) and third place Cassidy Fusco (30.950).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 77, Castleton 69
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s basketball team played Rhode Island College close, but fell 77-69 Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
RIC outscored the Spartans by four in each half.
CU’s Oluwadare Sowunmi had a career night, racking up 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Justin Schwarzbeck and Joe Alamprese had 12 points each.
RIC’s Keyshaun Jacobs led all players with 36 points, knocking down six 3s.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 72, Castleton 52
CASLTETON — Rhode Island College outscored Castleton in three of four quarters and won 72-52 in women’s basketball action on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Castleton was led by 18 points and eight rebounds from Kelly Vuz. Vuz also added two blocks and a steal on defense. Liz Bailey tallied 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NEC 5, Castleton 3
HENNIKER, N.H. — Glenn Wiswell scored twice for the Castleton University men’s hockey team, but the Spartans lost 5-3 to New England College on Saturday.
Zach Papapetros had the other CU goal, on the power play assisted by Wiswell. Brandon Collett made 20 saves in the losing effort the Spartans.
Castleton (4-14-1) hosts Southern Maine on Friday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton 3rd
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The 23rd-ranked Castleton University wrestling team picked up its best-ever finish at the NEWA Dual Championships, placing third in the event after a 3-1 record on the day.
The Spartans had team wins against Worcester Polytechnic Institute, University of Southern Maine and No. 29 Springfield en route to third place.
Castleton took to the Wildcat Open on Saturday at Johnson & Wales University, placing eight wrestlers in the top-six of their respective weight classes, including five in the top-three.
Elijah Cyr and Abbas Abdulrahman were the Spartans’ top finishers, placing second at 141 pounds and 285 pounds, respectively.
COLLEGE ALPINE
Castleton wins
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s and women’s Alpine skiing teams took top honors on Sunday at Whiteface.
The Spartan men clocked in with a team time of 5:04.48, topping second-place Clarkson by just less than four seconds as the Golden Knights posted a time of 5:10.42.
Lorenzo Mencaccini led all racers for the second day in a row, clocking in at 1:40.25.
The CU women finished in 5:23.01, more than 12 seconds ahead of second-place Babson.
Petra Veljkovic logged her first collegiate win in the race, claiming the top spot on the podium with a time of 1:47.14.
COLLEGE NORDIC
Castleton Invitational
NORTH CREEK, N.Y. – The Castleton men’s and women’s Nordic skiing teams competed in a 13K on Day 2 of the Castleton Invitational Sunday afternoon, each ending the day’s race with a top-8 finisher.
Emily Greene paced the women’s team once again, finishing in fourth with a time of 54:25.9.
Andrew Doherty continued his strong start to the year for the men’s team in Sunday’s 13K, finishing in sixth with a time of 43:29.3.
After finishing in fourth as a team in yesterday’s 10K race, Castleton earned a sixth-place finish in Sunday’s event.
