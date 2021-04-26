WEST RUTLAND — Kiana Grabowski spaced 11 hits, struck out three and walked two and benefited from solid offensive support led by Peyton Guay, Elizabeth Bailey and Emily McLaren. It added up to a 14-5 victory over Leland & Gray in softball action on Saturday.
Guay, Bailey and McLaren had three hits apiece. Bailey (a home run and double) and Guay (a home run) supplied the power.
The win kept the Golden Horde perfect through three games.
SOFTBALL
Proctor splits
PROCTOR — The Proctor softball team opened its season with mixed results on Saturday, falling to Poultney 36-10 in five innings, while grabbing a walk-off 13-12 win against Leland & Gray.
In the Poultney game, walks and errors were a big issue for the Phantoms.
Laci French and Sydney Wood both had a double and single and Des Traverse had two hits for Proctor.
Kayla Bennett had a home run for Poultney and Kylie Davis had a hit.
In the Leland & Gray game, Isabel Greb played the role of hero. She hit a walk-off single to score French in the seventh inning. The freshman had three hits in the game.
French had a triple and double and Janaya Richardson had a double with three hits.
Proctor (1-1) hosts Rivendell on Saturday.
Poultney 16, BBA 4
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team finished the day perfect, beating Division II Burr and Burton Saturday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-1.
GM 15, BF 10
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain softball team picked up its first win of the season, besting Bellows Falls 15-10 in back and forth affair.
Green Mountain jumped up 9-0, but the Terriers battled back to take a 10-9 lead. The Chieftain bats responded and scored the game’s final six runs.
Brie Howe-Lynch and Riley Paul split the pitching duties for Green Mountain. GM coach Matt Wilson pointed to the effort of Hailey Pierce behind the plate as essential.
“She was working her butt off back there,” Wilson said.
Paul went 3-for-4 with a walk. Kim Cummings looked like Rickey Henderson on the basepaths. She stole seven bases, including a theft of home.
Howe-Lynch, Abby Williams and Chloe Ayer all had two hits.
GM (1-1) is at White River Valley on Tuesday.
Lyndon 11, No. Country 0
LYNDONVILLE — Lyndon Institute pitcher Kelleigh Simpson, verbally committed to the Division II St. Michael’s College softball program, pitched a perfect game and struck out 18 on Saturday in the Vikings’ 11-0 win over North Country.
BASEBALL
Woodstock 20, MRU 10
(6 innings)
WOODSTOCK — The Mill River baseball team dropped its second straight game to start the season, falling 20-10 against Woodstock.
The game was tight throughout the early innings and the Minutemen led 7-6 after four, before the Wasps broke it open and pulled away.
Phil Severy had an RBI triple, while Owen Smith and Matt Haskins also drove in runs.
Mill River (0-2) struggled in crucial spots, stranding the bases loaded three times.
Jonah Boyea gets the ball for a Tuesday home game against Bellows Falls.
L&G sweeps Proctor
PROCTOR — Leland & Gray won both ends of the doubleheader on Saturday against Proctor, 8-4 and 15-6.
Proctor coach Jeff Patch liked the 103-pitch performance he got from Brennon Crossmon in the first game. Crossmon was pitching for the first time since sixth grade.
Jacob Patch also pitched well and Cam Canucci led the Phantoms at the plate in the first game with a double and a single.
Cam Richardson got the nod in the second game, but Patch pulled him after 50 pitches became he is scheduled to start on Monday against Arlington.
The Phantoms fall to 1-2.
Rivendell 8, Poultney 6
ORFORD, N.H. — Poultney had a 5-2 lead in the sixth but let this one get away. Rivendell’s 8-6 victory dropped the Blue Devils to 0-2.
Ryan Alt started for Poultney and gave up just two hits over 5 2/3 innings but was removed for a high pitch count. He struck out seven and walked just one.
Craig Baptie finished the game for Poultney.
Alt led the 0-2 Devils at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
The Raptors hiked their record to 1-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodstock 16, Rutland 5
Joe Anderson scored twice and John Cotter, Matt Magro, and Pat Cooley tacked on single goals for the Rutland boys lacrosse team but it was not nearly enough as the Ravens fell 16-5 to Woodstock on Saturday at Alumni Field.
Rutand coach Sean Miller challenged the Ravens at the beginning of the fourth quarter and they won the 12-minute stanza, 4-1.
Miller said if his team can sustain that quality of play in that quarter over an entire game that they will be a tough team to beat.
“We had good ball movement early but we were forcing the ball and giving away possessions and lacrosse is a game of possessions,” Miller said.
Otter Valley 9, Brattleboro 7
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team picked up the first win of the Matt Clark era, besting Brattleboro 9-7 Saturday afternoon.
The game was tight throughput and OV goalie Dom Davis came up huge, making eight saves.
Brady McDonough had two goals and two assists. Hayden Bernhardt scored three times and David Williams played a critical role in the faceoff X.
The Otters (1-1) are at Woodstock on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 21, MAU 4
Kendra Sabotka poured in six goals and Makieya Hendrickson five to power the Rutland girls lacrosse team to a 21-4 victory over Mount Anthony on Saturday at Alumni Field.
“The defense played well. We didn’t allow a goal in the second half,” Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
The Ravens built a 13-4 lead by halftime.
Camryn Kinsman and Kathryn Moore added two goals each for the 2-0 Ravens.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, St. J 2
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland boys tennis team moved to 2-0, beating St. Johnsbury 5-2 Saturday afternoon.
Oliver Hamilton won for Rutland at No. 3 singles over James Piluso 6-1, 7-5. The Ravens’ Zach Nelson won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 3-6, 11-9.
Graham Seidner won in straight sets over Forester Goodrich 6-3, 7-5.
Augie Louras and Brady Kenosh lost at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively in tightly-contested matches.
At No. 1 doubles, Rutland’s Reed Martin and Matt Goulette won 6-3, 6-7, 10-7 over Elias Tussie and Jack Jafif.
At No. 2 doubles, Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.
TRACK & FIELD
West Rutland at BBA
MANCHESTER — The West Rutland track and field team was in action on Saturday at Burr and Burton’s track at Knapp Field in a meet with the Bulldogs and Long Trail.
The Golden Horde had three athletes bring home wins in the field events. Tyler Serrani won two events, winning both by a comfortable margin.
In the triple jump, Serrani posted a jump of 36 feet, 2 inches, which was more than two feet farther than second-place Carson Brown of BBA.
In the long jump, Serrani’s jump was 18 feet, 2 inches. Mac Perry was the other male winner for West Rutland, taking first in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches.
Isabel Lanfear had the lone female win for Westside. She won the shot put with a toss of 26 feet, 11.25 inches.
In track events, Perry won the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds and he also won the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Springfield meet
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield hosted Brattleboro and Leland & Gray for a meet on Saturday.
On the boys side, the Cosmos’ Aidan Donahue won the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 8 inches. Donavin Sprano dominated the javelin, with his throw of 112 feet, 7 inches. The next best throw was 97 feet, 10 inches.
Springfield’s Chris Jeffers won the long jump and high jump. He shared the high jump win with Brattleboro’s Magnus von Krusenstiern.
On the girls side, Springfield’s Alicia Ostrom was first in the 3000 with a time of 14:44.26. Skyler Congdon was first in the discus with a throw of 59 feet, 8.5 inches, while teammate Gabby Anders was second.
Anna Ondre was first in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 9 inches. Teammate Haley Gibbons was second. Gibbons was first in the triple jump.
Rutland meet
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team was in action on Saturday at South Burlington, competing against some top northern Vermont schools.
In the 1500-meter race, the Ravens’ Eli Rosi was fifth with a time of 4:28.6. Sam Kay was 11th in that race. Brady Geisler was seventh in the 3000 meters, with a time of 9:26.1, while Owen Dube-Johnson was 14th.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
