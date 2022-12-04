SALEM, Va. — Rutland native Breukelen Woodard and her Johns Hopkins University women's soccer teammates claimed the NCAA Division III National Championship on Sunday, beating Case Western Reserve University 2-1.
It was the first national championship in program history as Johns Hopkins finished off a 23-0-2 campaign.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but the Blue Jays didn't want long for the game-winner out of the break. Woodard found freshman Maria Romo-Nichols down the wing to get the attack started. Romo-Nichols cut back to the middle of the field slotted a perfect pass to Katie Sullivan who one-timed the feed for the go-ahead goal.
Johns Hopkins struck first in the game, with Woodard scoring in the 14th minute. She scored off a nice feed from Rachel Jackson at the top of the box.
The Spartans (20-1-1) pulled even just over 20 minutes later when they struck in transition, with senior Aniya Hartzler doing the honors.
Jackson was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the championship and Kendall Dandridge grabbed Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors. In addition to those selections, Sullivan and Woodard landed a spot on the all-tournament team.
Woodard's seven goals in the NCAA Tournament are one shy of the Division III record for most in one tournament.
WRESTLING
CU takes 2nd
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University wrestling team picked up a second-place finish as a team at the Ted Reese Invitational on Saturday at the University of Southern Maine.
The Spartans totaled 168 points as a team, second only to United States Coast Guard Academy's 187.5. Castleton racked up 17 place winners with James Rodriguez and Cooper Fleming leading the way with first-place finishes at 141 and 174 pounds. The Spartans wrapped the day with multiple place-winners in seven of the 10 weight classes.
Other top-three finishers for CU were Kaya Bogle (2nd, 125), Gavin Bradley (3rd, 125), Michael Gonyea (2nd, 133), Drew Marchese (3rd, 133), Jashon Holmes (2nd, 157), Michael Angers (2nd, 165), Sampson Wilkins (2nd, 184), Haven Tatarek (2nd, 197) and Abbas Abdulrahman (2nd, 285).
Castleton hosts New England College on Friday.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU sets records
NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. – The Castleton University men's track and field team opened their season at the Mary Grinaker Invitational this Saturday, kicking their season off strong by setting three new school records in the process.
Freshman Jon Hendley was superb in his track debut, finishing first overall in the mile (4:46.15) and second in the 3000-meter run (10:19.10), with both times serving as new program bests.
The Spartans also swept the relays in Saturday's meet, claiming the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:38.73 before Brandon Ryan, Reilly Flanders, Wayne Alexander, and David Harvey had another program record in the 4x400 relay, crossing the finish line at 3:42.88.
Other top five finishers were Alexander first in the 800-meter run, Flanders fifth in 60-meter dash, Harvey second in 60-meter hurdles and Mac Perry fourth in the same race, Harvey third in long jump, Britain Goodemote second in triple jump and Cody York second in weight throw and fifth in shot put.
On the women's side, top-five finishes came from Shea Lawrence fourth in the 60-meter dash, 200-meterdash and 400-meter run, Jenna Schott third in shot put, Danielle Solomon fourth in pole vault, Amber Cuthbert fifth in the 800-meter and Bethany Davis second in the 1000-meter.
The Spartans are in the Utica Holiday Classic on Saturday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Elmira 4, CU 1
The Castleton women's hockey team was outgunned by seventh-ranked Elmira, 4-1, in New England Hockey Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Emily Harris scored the Spartans' (5-5-0, 3-3-0 NEHC) third-period goal on assists by Miranda Wheeler and Julia Carpenter. Harris is the first player in the league to score on the Soaring Eagles (9-2-0, 8-0-0 NEHC) this season. Kirsten DiCicco amassed 32 saves between the pipes while Wheeler added a trio of blocks.
The Spartans take the ice Friday, against Rivier for the second time this season in the opening game of the Castleton Invitational. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m., followed by SUNY Potsdam and Colby at 7 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU drops two
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton men's hockey team was tied two periods into their matchup with top-ranked Hobart Friday night, but a three-score third period by the Statesmen sent the Spartans home with a 4-1 loss.
Making his fourth start of the year, Brandon Collett was sensational in net for Castleton (3-7-0, 2-3-0 NEHC), saving 51 shots — the most since he stopped 55 his freshman year — and finishing with a save percentage of .927. On the offensive end, Brandon Picard picked up his third score of the year — his third consecutive game with a point — to end a three-game shutout streak for Hobart (9-0-0, 5-0-0 NEHC).
The Spartans followed that up with a 8-0 loss to Elmira on Saturday.
