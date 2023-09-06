The Burr and Burton Academy football team was rolling through five weeks last fall.
BBA had won each of its first five games by at least two scores and looked primed to go deep into the playoffs, possibly even as far as State Championship Saturday.
That was until eventual state champion CVU stopped that train in its tracks, handing the Bulldogs their first loss in Week 6. That loss was the first of three BBA would suffer in its last five games. The final defeat was the dagger, falling to Middlebury in the Division I semifinals.
Three losses coming to two teams, CVU and Middlebury twice.
BBA got revenge for its loss to CVU by beating the Redhawks in their opener last week, and this week, they get a chance for revenge against the Tigers.
The Bulldogs make the trip to play Middlebury at 7 p.m. on Friday in one of, if not, the marquee matchup of the Week 2 slate.
BBA’s Week 1 win saw it get off to a fast start, leading CVU by 14 points after the first quarter. The Redhawks responded well, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
The Bulldogs signal caller Jack McCoy is one of the premier guys at quarterback in the state and seems to be bringing along a less experienced group of skill players just fine in the early going.
Middlebury is hoping to build off a dominant effort in Week 1, where it spoiled Brattleboro’s return to Division I with a 35-6 win.
The Tigers’ patented rushing attack was locked in, led by Jackson Gillett’s two scores on the ground.
Friday’s game could say a lot about what the pecking order could be in D-I this year.
Another team that wants to find itself at the top of the pecking order in D-I is Hartford. The Hurricanes flashed their potent offense with a convincing 48-21 win against a solid St. Johnsbury team in Week 1.
The Hurricanes have a marquee matchup coming up on Thursday, where they’ll welcome Division II heavyweight Bellows Falls to town.
The Terriers cruised past rival Springfield 34-0 in Week 1 and look every bit of the contender they’ve been for many years.
Bellows Falls has its share of tough games throughout the season, but you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher than this.
Similar to BBA, Fair Haven is another team that will be looking for revenge on Friday, when it hosts Mount Anthony.
The Slaters fell to eventual D-II state champion MAU in the state semifinals last fall.
Fair Haven brings back a good chunk of that roster this year and with quarterback Joe Buxton playing some of the best football of his life, the Slaters look like a force to be reckoned with.
Fair Haven was dominant in Week 1 against Poultney, but this weekend’s matchup against the Patriots will be a much bigger challenge.
Elsewhere in D-I action, CVU looks to get back on track after its loss to BBA when it travels to play a 1-0 BFA-St. Albans team on Saturday night.
Essex will be out to build on its close Week 1 win against Rutland when it heads to play the Seahorses Thursday night.
Rutland hosts an out-of-state opponent, Concord, from New Hampshire, on Friday at Alumni Field. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 1 as Rutland fell to Essex by just four points and Concord was beaten by a powerhouse Londonderry team.
On Friday, St. Johnsbury is at Colchester and Brattleboro hosts Mount Mansfield in Division I-Division II cross-division games.
In Division II, the Barrel Bowl looks to be the key contest of the weekend, as Lyndon Institute welcomes rival North Country to town Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are coming in with some confidence after comeback wins in Week 1. Lyndon erased an 18-point second-half deficit in its win against Mill River and North Country came back from double digits to beat the Seawolves.
Spaulding and U-32 renew their rivalry Friday night with the Crimson Tide playing host. The Capital Region rivals had very different Week 1s.
Spaulding flashed a potentially elite offense, where it put up 34 points in the second half against Mount Abraham. U-32 couldn’t get on the board in Week 1, falling to Colchester 18-0.
Milton, Mount Abraham and Rice are playing out of division this weekend with the Yellowjackets hosting D-III contender BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille on Friday, Mount Abraham hosting Otter Valley on Saturday and Rice hosting Missisquoi Valley Saturday.
Mill River hosts Woodstock in a battle of potential D-III contenders Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen looked well on their way to upsetting D-II Lyndon last Saturday, before the Vikings’ comeback. Vincent Cavalieri and Mason Boudreau flashed some great chemistry as one of the more potent QB-WR duos in the division.
Woodstock shutout Otter Valley and had a balanced offensive attack in Week 1.
Two-time defending D-III champion Windsor welcomes Poultney to town Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets cruised to a win against Oxbow in Week 1 and the Blue Devils are hoping to build off scoring two touchdowns against an elite Fair Haven side.
Springfield and Oxbow are both looking to nab their first wins when they square off on Saturday in Bradford.
