With three weeks left in the regular season, it's still probably too early for coaches to be talking about playoff positions.
Probably.
Being at home is a huge advantage, especially for teams fortunate enough to earn the No. 1 or 2 seed. They'd never have to leave their turf until the state finals at Rutland High School.
Speaking of which, Rutland is so far positioned for a home berth in the first round. Now at No. 4 in the VIFL standings, the Raiders will try to hold their ground Friday when they take on the BFA Bobwhites in St. Albans.
BFA has been a thorn in Rutland's side in good times and bad. Last year, the Bobwhites interrupted Rutland's run to the title game with a 29-28 comeback win at Alumni Field. The Raiders are 4-1 and the Bobwhites, who won the teams' last meeting in St. Albans in 2017, are 3-2 and ranked fifth.
BFA is not a team that scores a lot of points (an average of 14) but does not allow that many either (also 14). The Bobwhites like to run the football and have had success with players like C.J. McAllister and Parker Gratton.
"Our defense has kept us in games," said longtime coach Geoff Murray.
The Raiders offense is picking up momentum but they'll still lean heavily on a defense that has given up more than seven points just once and only 20 points in the last three weeks.
The Bobwhites are also on the upswing, even with quarterback Robert Gamache on the mend and only available for part-time duty. Jake Reynolds has been taking the snaps and BFA has tailored its attack to suit his strengths.
"We're getting better. Last week was probably the first week of practice where we've had just about everybody," said Murray.
Week 6 action on Friday also includes 2-3 Colchester at 2-3 Essex, 1-4 South Burlington/Burlington at 2-3 Hartford, 3-2 Bellows Falls at 4-1 Springfield, 4-1 Poultney at 3-2 Fair Haven, 1-4 North Country at 0-5 Milton, 5-0 BFA-Fairfax at 0-5 Woodstock and 5-0 St. Johnsbury at 5-0 Burr and Burton.
On Saturday, it's 1-4 Windsor at 2-3 Oxbow; 0-5 Rice at 1-4 Mount Mansfield; 3-2 Otter Valley at 1-4 Mill River (3 p.m.), 5-0 Middlebury at 2-3 CVU (3 p.m.), 2-3 Mount Anthony at 1-4 Mount Abraham (3:30 p.m.), 5-0 Brattleboro at 1-4 Spaulding (6 p.m.) and 3-2 Lyndon vs. 4-1 U-32 at Norwich (6 p.m.).
Things took a positive turn for Rutland last week in its 35-7 victory over Colchester. The Raiders spread out the Lakers defense with some deep throws by Owen Perry (225 yards passing), Malik Hendrickson stretched it sideways with some carries around the end, and Matt Noel emerged at wideout with four catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns.
"I just thought the kids played better than they had played and it really helped us a lot," said coach Mike Norman. "We didn't stub our toe too many times.
"I just think we needed to spread (defenses) out a little bit. Everybody wants to make us throw the football. We want to be balanced but the whole idea was to take what they give us."
"We're well aware that we're facing an opponent that's picking up where they left off last season," Murray said. "Their size is impressive, their defense is impressive and they are balanced on offense."
BFA got a big boost last week with a victory over Hartford and hopes to get another on Friday.
"To get that win was important," Murray said of Hartford. "That got us the points to put us back in the middle of things."
So, maybe some coaches ARE ready to talk playoffs.
Closer to home on Friday is the annual Poultney-Fair Haven game and it's big for beyond its rivalry status. The Division III Blue Devils are chasing Springfield for the second position behind BFA-Fairfax, and they will host Springfield on the last day of the regular season.
Poultney, a physical team that can match up with the D-II Slaters up front, also has some inspiration after having been beaten down by Fair Haven last year. Fair Haven is riding on two straight wins for the first time this season and now sits in the division's fourth spot.
Friday's marquee game will take place in Manchester with 5-0 Burr and Burton hosting 5-0 St. Johnsbury in a possible state finals preview. Middlebury is also 5-0 and does not play either in the regular season but the game has a lot of meaning for the Tigers, currently tied with BBA for second in D-I.
Middlebury visits Rutland High School next week.
Otter Valley's Saturday game at Mill River has special significance for the Otters. OV set a goal to host a playoff game and right now the Otters are there: in fourth place in D-III, with Oxbow, the team they beat last week, in fifth (2.875 QPR to 1.750).
