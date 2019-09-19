It's Week 4 and Otter Valley is in an exciting place. It's been a few years since the Otters had a game this meaningful at the midway point of the football season.
Friday night's game at Springfield certainly is.
Otter Valley is 2-1 and perceived as an up-and-comer in Division III, where 3-0 Springfield is one of the preseason favorites, along with BFA-Fairfax and Poultney.
But there's a twist to this tale. Springfield quarterback Sam Presch is out with an ankle injury for at least the next couple of games so in a sense both teams are finding their way.
"We just let them know how important this football game is," Otters coach Kipp Denis said. "We know (Springfield is) a senior team and they've got something to prove themselves. They've been down a hard road and they want to make a statement this year but we're back in Division III and we want to make a statement. We want to get back on the map."
In Presch's place is 270-pound running back Jake Stepler, so having him handling every snap means a few unexpected twists — and perhaps some not so unexpected — in the Cosmos playbook.
"Jake can handle a lot," said Springfield coach Todd Aiken. "You throw him in any position and he's going to do the best he can and continue to lead. You can't beat senior leadership."
Stepler stepped in during the second period last week at Windsor, a frustrating, gritty game for the Cosmos that they won on Stepler's 46-yard touchdown pass to Noah Zierfus with less than a minute to play.
The big lefty had some nice throws that were dropped so the Cosmos' focus is keeping their hands on the ball — among other things.
"When he stepped into the game he was limited because he didn't have the footwork," Aiken said. "But we're going to exploit his ability."
One of those assets is Stepler's power running, and don't expect to see that go away on a team that has the tools to pound the ball.
It's a busy Friday night that will likely include Brattleboro's continued ascension to the top of the Division II prestige pile.
The 3-0 Colonels, who squashed then-2-0 U-32 34-0 last week, will host a 1-2 North Country team that has already given up 60 or more points twice and doesn't figure to slow down the Colonels machine.
A much more competitive game will take place in Essex Junction when the 2-1 Hornets host a 2-1 Rutland team.
Also, 1-2 CVU is at 1-2 BFA-St. Albans, 3-0 St. Johnsbury visits 2-1 Colchester and 3-0 Middlebury travels to 2-1 Hartford in other games that should further bring the D-I picture into focus, 0-3 Rice is at 0-3 South Burlington/Burlington, 1-2 Fair Haven is at 2-1 Mount Anthony and 1-2 Mount Abraham is at 0-3 Spaulding.
On Saturday, it's 0-3 Mount Mansfield at 3-0 Burr and Burton, 2-1 Bellows Falls at 2-1 Lyndon, 3-0 BFA-Fairfax at 2-1 Oxbow, 0-3 Milton vs. 2-1 U-32 at Spaulding (10 a.m.) and 0-3 Woodstock at 0-3 Mill River.
An Otters preseason goal was to host a playoff game, and a victory Friday at the Cosmos' Brown Field would be a huge step in that direction.
"We feel pretty good about the game," said Denis. "We've been pretty sloppy the last couple of weeks and have got to clean some things up.
"If we can go in there with a good game plan and keep the penalties down we think we can compete with these guys."
The Otters and quarterback Alex Polli have had some good luck throwing the ball and have speedy Nate Blake and fullback Keevon Parks in the backfield.
Springfield operates behind a big offensive line and has regulars Brady Clark and fullback Donavin Sprano in the backfield, and Aiken also anticipates getting Matt Wiese and Ryan Antonivitch some work.
They'll labor against an Otters defense that has been stubborn in short-yardage situations this season.
"If we execute and don't bite ourselves, we'll do just fine on defense," Denis said.
"They're younger and they've improved," said Aiken of the Otters.
"I like what they're doing. They spread it out and they have a couple unique looks offensively. We're going to really respect them. I'm excited to mix it up with a team we've never seen before."
It's getting to the time of year when Rutland coach Mike Norman expects to have a good read on his own team, which replaced virtually all the skill positions this season.
After romping in its opener at CVU, Rutland dropped a 35-31 decision to St. Johnsbury and got past South Burlington/Burlington 22-6 in a game that was not decided until late.
"We just need to improve in all three facets. But like I said to them, 'we're already in game four and it's put up or shut up time,'" Norman said. "We've got to do better; first and foremost we can't beat ourselves."
One of the things Rutland has done consistently well is run the ball, with Hunter Postemski rushing for 111, 133 and 143 yards in his three games.
St. Jay is the teams' only common opponent: Essex lost to the Hilltoppers 38-19. Last week the Hornets took three overtimes to settle the issue in a win over BFA-St. Albans.
Rutland beat Essex 61-8 last season but Norman is expecting a competitive game against a team that spreads its formation and throws it quite a bit. That could be a challenge for the Raiders defense, which gave up a big passing game against St. Jay.
"They're very athletic," Norman said. "Like a lot of these teams they're getting better every week."
