In Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets faced off this past weekend in a series that was the pendulum swing that decided the tight National League East race. The stakes were high, just as they will be when Burr and Burton Academy and CVU meet on the gridiron this Saturday.
The Bulldogs and the Redhawks meet up in what has to the game of the year in Division I. The two most dominant D-I teams in the state squaring off to see who will be in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
BBA comes into the game with a spotless record, at 5-0. The Bulldogs just had one of their tougher games of the season, escaping a challenge from St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers led on multiple occasions and put up 35 points on BBA.
It’s a good thing the Bulldogs have one of the most potent offenses in the state because they needed it on that day.
Jack McCoy continues his breakout junior campaign at quarterback, with weapons like Trevor Greene and Conor McMahon providing great options at receiver. Michael Crabtree has provided balance as a strong presence in the backfield.
BBA has scored more than 40 points three times this year.
Max Destito quarterbacks a CVU club has overpowered nearly every team put in front of them this year. Alex Provost and Jack Sumner are two of the top receivers in the state as well.
Those three were crucial in the Redhawks’ run to the state championship game last year and could be huge in another run this sesaon.
CVU has posted more than 50 points twice, doing so against very capable Middlebury and St. Johnsbury teams.
The Redhawks do have a blemish on their record, a two-touchdown loss to New Hampshire power Exeter, but have been untouchable inside the borders of the Green Mountain State.
Something has to give with these two powerhouses meeting up. Kick-off is at 1 pm in Hinesburg. Could it be a preview of what could happen in mid-November?
There are other D-I contenders that want to have a say in that. Essex has been one of the hottest teams in recent weeks, rattling off three straight wins. The Hornets host Division II Colchester Friday night.
Hartford hosts Middlebury Friday night in a game that could have big seeding implications in the middle of the D-I pack. Both clubs have high expectations and come in with a 2-3 record. Getting back to the .500 mark is on both of their minds.
Rutland is also trying to get back to .500. RHS has lost three straight games, including last week’s 49-6 loss to out-of-state powerhouse Concord.
Rutland returns home after two weeks of road games, hosting BFA-St. Albans on Friday at Alumni Field. The Bobwhites are riding a four-game losing skid, but have been competitive in most of those losses.
St. Johnsbury will try and take the positives from the loss to BBA, playing at the Seawolves Friday night.
North Country is another team trying to build off a losing effort in Week 5. The Falcons had Bellows Falls on the ropes, but couldn’t get the knock out punch.
North Country looks to bounce back from its first loss, playing at Fair Haven Friday night. The Slaters are coming in with some confidence after another dazzling performance by quarterback Joe Buxton that pushed them over the .500 mark.
Bellows Falls tries to keep the ball rolling on Saturday afternoon, hosting Spaulding. The Terriers got a career day on the ground out of Caden Haskell against the Falcons in Week 5 and they’ll want more of the same against the Crimson Tide.
Spaulding’s biggest rival U-32 is still in search of its first win. The Raiders are finishing up a stretch of playing elite teams from southern Vermont, playing at Brattleboro on Friday.
The Colonels won convincingly against a really good Lyndon team in Week 5.
The Vikings host Mount Anthony Saturday afternoon. The Patriots have one of the most balanced offenses in the state and have responded well since a Week 3 loss to Bellows Falls. In MAU’s last two games, it has outscored opponents 101-6.
Winless Mount Mansfield has an open date this weekend.
Windsor’s hold on Division III has remained tight this season. Since a one-touchdown win against BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille in Week 1, the Yellow Jackets have held opponents to less than 10 points in all but one game.
Windsor will try to keep that going on Friday, playing at Springfield. The Cosmos won’t make that defensive dominance easy for the Yellow Jackets, as their quarterback Carson Clark is coming off a pair of dazzling offensive performances.
Mill River has been one of the breakout stories in Division III. The Minutemen look to improve to 5-1, hosting Missisquoi Valley Saturday afternoon.
Fairfax hasn’t lost since its opening week loss to Windsor. The Bullets put their three-game winning streak on the line Friday night at Woodstock.
Milton hosts Oxbow Friday night in a game that has big playoff implications in 12-team Division III. Both clubs come in with 2-3 records.
Another one of those teams fighting for its playoff life is Mount Abraham, who is also 2-3. The Eagles are at 3-2 Rice on Saturday.
Otter Valley is the last of the 2-3 contingent and it hopes some home cooking and a matchup with winless Poultney is just what the doctor ordered on Saturday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.