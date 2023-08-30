The end point is in mind for Vermont high school football teams. Nov. 11 at Rutland High School's Alumni Field is the final destination where every team wants to arrive.
There is no end without a beginning and this week opens up the high school football season for the state's 31 squads.
For the team that calls that championship site home, Rutland High School, the journey begins on home turf. Rutland welcomes Essex to Alumni Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
The teams met last year in their opener and RHS won by just a touchdown. Essex went on to have a more successful season, making it all the way to the Division I semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion CVU.
"Essex is going to be good, so we're going to have our hands full," said Rutland coach Mike Norman said. "They made it to the semifinals and lost to CVU, but they were beating CVU 17-0 in the first half."
Rutland has a less experienced squad than it has had the last two seasons, but there is a lot of talent itching to make their mark. Quarterback Noah Bruttomesso earned experience starting late in the season last year and there is talent around him at the skill positions.
Defending D-I champion CVU gets its championship defense underway on Saturday on the road, playing at Burr and Burton Academy.
Both teams are experienced under center. CVU's Ollie Cheer shined when he came on the starter last season for an injured Max Destito. BBA's Jack McCoy has been under center for multiple seasons for the Bulldogs.
Both teams will be trying to bring along a new group of skill position guys, but figure to be contenders in a deep D-I field.
St. Johnsbury plays host to a Thursday night game with Hartford. The Hurricanes are returning a lot of quality talent, while the Hilltoppers are a contender year in and year out.
Brattleboro makes its return to Division I this year and hosts last year's runner-up Middlebury on Friday night. The Tigers return a lot of talent from last year's squad and could be a contender again under new coach Jed Malcolm.
Defending D-II champion Mount Anthony is also returning to Division I this season. MAU begins the season with a chance-of-pace contest, playing at New York State's Moriah. The Patriots will have a long trip on their hands for that Friday night opener, traveling up two hours to northern New York.
BFA-St. Albans plays host to Division II Mount Mansfield on Friday as well and the Seahorses are also playing out of division, hosting North Country on Friday.
There are a handful of crossover matchups between Division II and Division III teams in the opening week.
Last year's D-II runner-up Bellows Falls renews its rivalry with Springfield on Friday. The teams have met more than 100 times on the football field.
The Terriers figure to be loaded back up for another run at a championship, while the Cosmos are hoping enter the upper echelon of D-III.
Fair Haven figures to be another contender in Division II, returning quarterback Joe Buxton and a lot of talent around him. The Slaters open their season on the road on Saturday, playing at neighboring rival Poultney.
The Blue Devils are trying to climb out of the D-III basement and hoping to make the most of legendary coach Dave Capman's 43rd and final season.
Rice is at perennial Division III contender BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille on Saturday. The Green Knights are moving back up from D-III to D-II this season.
Lyndon Institute opens its season, playing another Division III contender Mill River on Saturday in North Clarendon. The Minutemen have high expectations, so knocking off a strong Lyndon team, or even just playing them close, would be a big positive.
Milton also plays a crossover game, hosting Missisquoi on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
U-32 is also playing Thursday night, hosting Colchester. The Raiders lost some key players, most notably Crosse Gariboldi, but have decent numbers coming up through the program, strengthened by cooperative agreements that account for nearly half its roster.
The other D-II matchup is between Spaulding and Mount Abraham on Saturday, a game the Crimson Tide are set to host. Spaulding is coming off a down season, but has roster numbers on the rise and a healthy group of returners.
Defending D-III champion Windsor is out looking for its third straight title, finishing both championship seasons undefeated. The Yellow Jackets open the season at home on Saturday afternoon against Oxbow.
Otter Valley and Woodstock are the other D-III game, with Woodstock hosting on Friday night. The Otters and Wasps have a strong football tradition and both are itching to re-enter the likes of the elite in Division III.
The game also has some added emotion. Otter Valley coach Jordan Tolar played for Woodstock in high school and the Wasps' current head coach Ramsey Worrell was an assistant coach on the team's staff during that period.