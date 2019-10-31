One of Greg Balch's postgame "keep-your-eye-on-the-prize" pep talks was certainly in order the last time his Windsor Yellow Jackets left Poultney.
The Jacks coach can't even remember how many turnovers his team had in a 34-0 loss.
"We turned it over five times at least. It might have been six or seven," he said this week.
That loss left Windsor at 0-4.
"It's a long season," said Balch of his words to the Jacks while they were rebuilding. "They were getting better. You hoped they were hungry and into it but you never know."
Balch knows now. He's bringing a team that has won four of its last five games to Poultney on Saturday for the Division III semifinals.
No. 5 Windsor is 5-4 and No. 1 Poultney 8-1, with a seven-game winning streak since its 6-0 loss to BFA-Fairfax.
It promises to be a physical game between two of the division's most physical teams.
Both teams will have the same goal in mind.
"Whenever we play, we're trying to stop the run," said Poultney's Dave Capman.
"We've got to slow down their running game," Balch said.
"We ran the ball really well that game," Capman said of the game in Week 4.
The only blemish on Windsor's resume the past five weeks is a blown lead at Oxbow, but the Yellow Jackets bounced right back with an impressive 32-13 victory at Otter Valley, which will be playing at BFA-Fairfax in the division's other semifinal.
Both teams have quality skill position players, including quarterbacks Caden Capman of Poultney and Windsor's Max Clifford, and running backs Caleb Meagher of Windsor and Levi Allen of Poultney.
The semis kick off Friday night with No. 3 Burr and Burton (8-1) at No. 2 Middlebury (9-0) in Division I, and No. 4 (5-4) Fair Haven at No. 1 Brattleboro (8-0), and No. 3 Bellows Falls (7-2) at No. 2 U-32 (8-1) in Division II.
Also on Saturday, it's No. 5 Essex (6-3) at No. 1 St. Johnsbury (9-0) in D-I, and No. 3 Otter Valley (6-3) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (8-1) in D-III.
Windsor won its last D-III title in 2017 while Poultney is looking to return to the title game after a seven-point loss to Woodstock last year. Poultney won its last state title in 2007.
The Devils entered the year as a preseason favorite while the Jacks were nowhere in sight. That makes Saturday's appearance all the more gratifying.
"I didn't see it coming (after game 4) but since that point they've played really well," Capman said.
While Poultney more or less lives by the run, the Jacks aspire to a 50-50 balance. If their success hinges on the passing game, they will have to know where Poultney defensive end Jacob DeBonis is at all times. DeBonis has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks all year.
"I think we've been doing a good job with (pass defense). We work on that quite a bit," said Capman, whose team got Pick 6s last week from Allen and Capman in a 40-28 win over Woodstock, which was not nearly that close.
Windsor is coming off a big 22-12 victory at Springfield, another projected title contender.
That avenged a 12-6 loss to Springfield early in the year and now Windsor hopes to clean up after another loss.
Otter Valley won its last title in 2015 with the school's best-ever team led by Carson Leary and a hulking line.
This Otters edition relies far more on the pass game and they've got a prolific one led by Alex Polli, who has four touchdown passes to a variety of receivers like Chance Passmore and Brady Diaz the past two weeks.
The Otters own one of the season's biggest upset wins, 38-36 at previously unbeaten BFA-Fairfax two weeks ago. Running back Noah Brock is the linchpin of the Bullets' offense. Now the rematch is considered much more of a tossup.
BFA bounced back with a 40-0 victory over Mill River, whose season relied heavily on the passing of Colby Fox.
One of the tallest orders of the weekend faces Fair Haven, which lost to Brattleboro 41-7 three weeks ago.
The game will be a big test of Fair Haven's reinvigorated running game and its ability to control the clock and shorten the game against a Colonels team that routinely scored in the 40s and 50s.
In East Montpelier, U-32 carries a six-game win streak into its game against Bellows Falls, which the Raiders beat in Westminster 49-29 back in Week 5.
