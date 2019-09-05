Not much is learned from one weekend of football but this week will provide more clarity when projected heavies start rubbing elbows. Two visitors will return to the sites of 2018 semifinals losses when St. Johnsbury visits Rutland Friday and BFA-Fairfax comes to Poultney on Saturday.
For BFA, the Lancers will have an advantage they didn’t enjoy last year before the kickoff. That game in Poultney was played on a field that was ankle-deep in mud which helped negate their quickness in the backfield. Poultney, with its big offensive line that returns most of its pieces this year, played its trademark smash-mouth football and ground out a 14-6 victory.
BFA will still give away a lot up front but like Poultney, the Lancers have a veteran line and it matured last year after a 1-3 start.
“I think we’re going to be small against most teams’ lines,” said coach Craig Sleeman this week. “I think we’re always going to give away the pounds but the option stuff helps us.”
Third-year starter Cam Meunier commands the Lancers’ flexbone/veer attack that requires defensive reads and reactions from the quarterback.
Noah Brock and Jaxon Schaarschmidt are the wings in the backfield, where Ty Garon is the fullback.
The Lancers had an impressive opener over Windsor, 38-6, befitting of their preseason tag as a D-III contender along with Poultney and Springfield. D-III is perhaps the state’s most competitive division.
“I can’t remember the last opening week where Windsor and Woodstock both lost. That would be a good ‘Trivial Pursuit’” question, said Sleeman, whose team returns 10 of 11 offensive starters.
“I think Windsor is going to be fine but I think we caught them at the right time.”
But BFA’s focus is now on the big Devils’ line and speedy Levi Allen, who ran for five scores in a 40-20 win against Otter Valley last weekend in his first game since suffering a season-ending injury in 2018 that also kept him off the basketball team.
“He’s a great player,” said Sleeman. “His brother Jacob was a pounder and Levi is more a slasher and a game breaker for sure. The only advantage we have is our skill guys are quick too.
“The Capman kid (senior quarterback Caden) can break a game, too. You always have to be aware of where he is also.”
Week 2 gets underway on Friday with 1-0 Colchester at 1-0 BFA-St. Albans, 1-0 Middlebury at 0-1 South Burlington/Burlington, 1-1 St. Johnsbury at 1-0 Rutland, 0-1 Mount Abraham at 0-1 Milton and 0-1 North Country at 0-1 Spaulding.
On Saturday, it’s 0-1 Mill River at 1-0 U-32, 1-0 Hartford at 1-0 Burr and Burton, 0-1 Mount Mansfield at 0-1 CVU, 0-1 Essex at 0-1 Rice, 1-0 Mount Anthony at 0-1 Bellows Falls, 1-0 Brattleboro at 0-1 Windsor, 0-1 Fair Haven at 1-0 Lyndon, 0-1 Woodstock at 0-1 Otter Valley and 1-0 Springfield at 1-0 Oxbow.
Jake Cady was the St. Johnsbury quarterback when the Hilltoppers saw their 2018 season end with a 48-23 loss to the Raiders, D-I’s biggest surprise last season.
Taking over is Trey Alercio, the son of head coach Rich Alercio. He had a sparkling debut in a 38-19 victory over Essex in one of the most efficient games (completing 21 of 24 passes) coach Alercio has seen as Hilltoppers coach.
“He has the ability to get the ball to the right place and put it in the right spot,” Alercio said.
St. Jay is a veteran team that returns its entire offensive line, which helped the ‘Toppers control the ball and the clock last week.
“It’s a great bunch with great senior leadership in the locker room and a lot of talent,” Alercio said.Nick Gukin, Hunter Palmieri, Dave Hutchison and Zebb Winot run the ball for the Hilltoppers and Rutland coach Mike Norman says he expects them to get more work than the ‘Toppers traditionally give the backfield.
“I don’t think they’ll throw the ball as much as they usually do,” he said.
Palmieri, Austin Fenoff, Wilder Hudson, Anthony Gibson and Hutchison are the receivers.
Alercio said Rutland will possibly be the biggest team the Hilltoppers see this year. The Raiders veteran lines dominated against CVU last week and the defense rang up three sacks, one of them a sack, fumble scoop and score by Raiders linebacker Ethan Coarse.
Speaking of reads, Rutland’s first-year quarterback, Owen Perry, did a nice overall job with his reads against CVU and kept mistakes to a minimum.
“We expected a few mistake early on,” said Norman.
The Raiders also had two special team scores — kick returns by Malik Hendrickson and Jack Coughlin — and Perry and tailback Hunter Postemski combined for nearly 200 rushing yards.
“They were dominant,” Alercio said. “It’s tough to put up 64 points.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.