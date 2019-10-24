The burning question around these parts is, what's happened to Rutland High School?
The Raiders were cruising along at 5-1 before Middlebury came to town and had one of the year's brightest performances in a 42-7 triumph.
Then the Raiders misfired again at Hartford last week and went down 28-14.
They just haven't looked at all like the same confident, growing team.
"We just haven't been playing that well. It's not for lack of preparation," said coach Mike Norman this week. "The coaches have done their job and the kids have done their job. They've worked hard.
"We've just got to stop listening to all the noise. Too many distractions."
The urgency of the playoffs are upon us and No. 5, 4-4 Essex chugs into town for Friday's quarterfinals at Alumni Field. The No. 4 (5-3) Raiders churned out a 17-7 victory at Essex in a game where the Raiders' promise on offense began to take flight and the defense had some big stops.
Every matchup this week is a repeat of regular-season games. Each of this week's home teams won those games.
Also on Friday, it's No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-4) at No. 2 Middlebury (8-0) in Division I, No. 8 North Country (1-7) at No. 1 Brattleboro (8-0), No. 5 Mount Anthony (4-4) at No. 4 Fair Haven (4-4), No. 7 Spaulding (2-6) at No. 2 U-32 (7-1), and No. 6 Lyndon (3-5) at No. 3 Bellows Falls (6-2) in Division II, and No. 5 Windsor (3-5) at No. 4 Springfield (5-3) in D-III.
In Division I on Saturday, No. 8 Colchester (4-4) is at No. 1 St. Johnsbury (8-0) and No. 6 Hartford (4-4) is at No. 3 Burr and Burton (7-1). In D-III, No. 8 Woodstock (0-8) is at No. 1 Poultney (7-1), No. 7 Mill River (2-6) is at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (7-1) and No. 6 Oxbow (3-5) is at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-3).
In Essex in Week 4, Rutland pulled away with Owen Perry tossing two scoring passes to Luke Ragosta and Hunter Postemski had 100-plus yards rushing, but the Raiders have seen neither the last two weeks. Ragosta, Rutland's most productive receiver, was injured and missed last week's game, and the running game has struggled since a Week 5 victory at BFA-St. Albans.
The Raiders defense had two big stops to hold the Hornets scoreless after two turnovers deep in Rutland territory and pulled away in the second half.
That's what Rutland will try to get back to this week while facing an Essex team that has improved in the last month.
"They're very athletic," said Norman. "We have to not beat ourselves."
The Essex offense was led by quarterback Sam Bowen's 50 rushing yards but the Raiders held the Hornets under 200 yards of offense.
BFA will make its second trip to Middlebury in two weeks in a rematch of last week's 28-14 Middlebury victory; St. Johnsbury hosts a Colchester team the Hilltoppers buried 56-14; likewise for Burr and Burton, which rolled over Hartford 48-29.
What looks like one of the weekend's most competitive games has Mount Anthony trying to avenge a 23-21 loss to Fair Haven in Bennington. The scores from the other three D-II matchups: Brattleboro 56, North Country 26; U-32 55, Spaulding 6; and Bellows Falls 37, Lyndon 14.
The score was deceiving in Woodstock's 28-13 loss at Poultney earlier this year in a very sportsmanlike display of football. Poultney romped to a big lead early then gave its starters almost the entire second half off. Woodstock reciprocated. After driving inside the Poultney 5 in the final seconds, the Wasps took a knee rather than try to punch in a meaningless score.
Another potential seat squirmer has Springfield hosting a fired-up Windsor team that has surged in the second half of the year. Backup quarterback Jake Stepler threw a last-minute touchdown pass for a 12-6 victory in the regular-season meeting in Windsor after Cosmos starting QB Sam Presch went down with an injury.
Presch is back but the Cosmos had their momentum sapped in a lopsided loss at Poultney last week and will be facing a Windsor team that has won its last two games. It would have been three straight had the Jacks not lost a two-touchdown lead at Oxbow in Week 6.
One of those Windsor wins was at Otter Valley, where the Otters are riding the momentum of last week's exciting 38-36 victory at previously unbeaten BFA-Fairfax. Alex Polli had four scoring passes in that seesaw game, three of them to Chance Passmore.
The Otters will host an Oxbow team that they beat 23-15 in Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.