New Essex High football coach Marty Richards has fond memories of the last time he coached on the sidelines of Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
It was November 2018 and he went out on top.
Richards was coaching his last game as head coach at Mount Mansfield and his Cougars bested Rutland 38-27 in a hard-fought Division I state championship.
“(Rutland) coach (Mike) Norman showed a lot of class that day,” Richards said. “As the top-seed, he allowed us the home locker room and he coached from the away sideline. I have nothing but respect for Coach Norman and what he’s done to make Rutland such a disciplined team.”
Friday night will be the return of 11-on-11 tackle football in the state of Vermont and it’s going to hold a special place in Richards’ heart, given what the team he coached accomplished on the same field in 2018 and the fact it will be his first game coaching his alma mater Essex.
“It’s going to be nostalgic. I remember playing against Rutland on their field in 1983,” Richards said. “It will be a surreal night.”
While the most recent time the Ravens walked off Alumni, they did so as 7-on-7 champions, the last time they capped an 11-on-11 tackle season, it was in a losing effort in the 2019 D-I quarterfinals.
The club that handed them that defeat is their opponent on Friday, Essex.
“Essex is a bigger school than us. They have lots of athletes,” Norman said. “New coach, it’s a different team, but it’s exciting.”
Both clubs were successful in the 7-on-7 game last year, with Rutland winning a regional championship and the Hornets finishing 6-3.
Teams across the state don’t know what to expect from the return to the 11-on-11 game, but they’re excited that it’s on their doorstep.
“The kids have done a nice job. Everybody probably wishes they had more time, but the reality is we don’t, so we have to take the hand we’ve been dealt,” Norman said. “We have to take a look at the big picture and realize a year ago, we weren’t even playing tackle football.”
“Our kids are working on skill sets they may have lost last year like tackling and blocking,” Richards said. “We’re just trying to get better.”
Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field on Friday.
Just two weeks after Rutland’s season ended in 2019, another team from Rutland County reached the mountain top of Vermont football, as Poultney took home the Division III championship against BFA Fairfax-Lamoille.
Fast forward two years and who is the first opponent both teams will see in an 11-on-11 game since that cold November day in Rutland?
If your guess was they are going against each other, give yourself a pat on the back, you deserve it.
Fairfax had beaten Poultney earlier in the 2019 season, before the Blue Devils turned the tables in the championship game.
A rivalry has developed between the schools separated by about two hours.
“Over the years, the two teams have had really good games against each other, so yeah, I think there’s a bit of a rivalry there,” said longtime Poultney coach Dave Capman.
Many of the main cast members from that 2019 season have graduated, so a new set of characters will take center stage when the teams meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Poultney.
For the Blue Devils, a young club, they’ve been relying on some of their veteran talent to set the example.
Colby Hutchins, Gabe Wescott, Ayden Morse and Taite Capman have all provided senior leadership.
Coach Capman has been impressed with junior Craig Baptie, who figures to take on the rushing load left by Levi Allen’s graduation.
He also noted Connor Worthing, who he expects to make an impact in the secondary or in the backfield.
Poultney against Fairfax has an old-school feel to it. Both clubs love to run the ball.
“We both love to run, so it will be important to keep their running game in check on Saturday,” Capman said.
Those two games are just a sprinkling of the many fun matchups that Friday night and Saturday afternoon have to offer.
Defending Division I champion Burr and Burton is at Colchester on Friday and 2019 runner-up St. Johnsbury is at always-strong Hartford Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere in D-I on Friday night, Mount Mansfield is at BFA St. Albans and CVU is at Burlington/South Burlington. The lone D-I club playing out of division is Middlebury, who is at Fair Haven, one of the most consistently strong Division II teams, Friday night.
A big rivalry matchup is on tap to highlight the Division II slate as defending champion Brattleboro hosts Bellows Falls Friday night.
Lyndon and Spaulding are both clubs that would love to take a step forward this fall and they meet Friday night as well, with the Crimson Tide hosting.
A marquee Saturday matchup has U-32 heading to Rice. The last time tackle football was played, both teams were serious D-II contenders.
Milton was another contending team in 2019 and North Country was impressive in 7-on-7 last year. They meet in Milton on Friday.
The last D-II matchup sees Mount Abraham travel south to Mount Anthony’s Spinelli Field Friday night.
Outside of the D-III championship rematch, a team many expect to contend for the crown in 2021, Windsor, opens up at Mill River on Saturday.
Otter Valley was inches away from the last D-III title game. The Otters open at Missisquoi on Saturday.
The final D-III matchup sees a veteran Springfield club head to Woodstock Friday night.
Enjoy the football, everyone. We’re so glad it’s back.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
