As non-conference games go, Friday's opener at Middlebury High School is a good one. Very good.
Fair Haven and Middlebury are both projected contenders in their respective divisions, which means no one will get cheated out of a true glimpse of their ability in a competitive setting. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Division II Fair Haven at D-I Middlebury is one of eight games on tap Friday and among them is the debut of Burr and Burton in Division I. The defending D-II Bulldogs will visit D-I South Burlington/Burlington.
Saturday's six-pack includes Otter Valley's return to D-III and the Otters will be at home against one of the division's top teams, Poultney.
Also on Friday, Brattleboro debuts in Division II against a perennial contender in a game at Bellows Falls. The Colonels and quarterback Tyler Millerick are expected to make some noise in their new division.
While much of the attention in Fair Haven is focused on the Slaters' offense under the command of a new quarterback (Evan Reed), it's the Slater defense that will have the biggest test on Friday. Middlebury returns the bulk of its roster and is always one of the state's more challenging teams to defend with so many option looks.
Middlebury is also the only team in the state to defeat Burr and Burton last season. That big win reversed a 1-3 start and the Tigers went on to run the rest of the regular-season table.
"We were in a tailspin," said coach Dennis Smith.
The Tigers have replaced three linemen and bring back most of the offensive backfield. They're a little bigger up front now and have looked good in the preseason.
"Defending Middlebury is all about responsibility," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. "You can't get chasing or they'll hit you with something big."
Smith said he is not expecting much different from the Slaters despite seeing an extra runner in the backfield in the preseason.
Middlebury, 5-3 last regular season, lost in the 2018 semis to eventual champion Mount Mansfield, while 6-2 Fair Haven lost its finals matchup to BBA.
In other games Friday (last year's regular-season records given), it's 5-3 Colchester at 5-3 Milton, 7-1 Burr and Burton at 5-3 South Burlington/Burlington, 1-7 Brattleboro at 6-2 Bellows Falls, 2-6 Lyndon at 8-0 Woodstock, 3-5 Spaulding at 2-6 Mount Anthony, 4-4 U-32 at 5-3 North Country and 5-3 Mill River at 4-4 Springfield.
Rice has forfeited its Friday game at Hartford due to insufficient numbers.
On Saturday, 4-4 BFA-St. Albans is at 6-2 Mount Mansfield, 6-2 Rutland visits 1-7 CVU, 2-6 Essex goes to 6-2 St. Johnsbury, 2-6 Oxbow is at 1-7 Mount Abraham, 4-3 Windsor visits 5-3 BFA-Fairfax and 6-2 Poultney is at 1-7 Otter Valley.
Otter Valley did not win a regular-season game after taking the 2018 opener against Milton so the Otters will be really hungry when Poultney comes to town.
"I think it's going to be a good game for us," said Blue Devils coach Dave Capman. "I think they'll be a good club."
OV has the newer look with Alex Polli at the controls of a diverse offense while the Blue Devils would be thrilled to see some of the old. Speedster Levi Allen was on his way to a big season last year when he went down with an injury and Blue Devils veteran offensive linemen will be happy to see the numbers on Allen's back grow smaller and smaller as he heads downfield.
Springfield is another team eager to get on with a big season and the veteran Cosmos will welcome a Minuteman team finding a new identity with new coach Greg Lewis.
The Minutemen are young but that won't take away from Springfield's focus.
"We're excited," said Cosmos coach Todd Aiken. "We know they are going to hit and be physical. We seem to match up pretty well."
Rutland, a D-I finalist last year, is also looking for a new identity with a brand-new set of skill people who will operate behind an experienced line. CVU was 1-7 last regular season and did not go to the playoffs.
