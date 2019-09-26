Let's take a break from talking about offenses because Springfield's defense clearly isn't taking any breaks.
The Cosmos have allowed only 40 points in four games and just six in the last two weeks against Windsor and Otter Valley. This is a particularly big deal this week with BFA-Fairfax coming to town.
Cosmos-Bullets games are becoming one of the hottest rivalries in Vermont football. They've played tough regular-season games and split playoff games in the last two years.
Friday's game does not have the urgency of the playoffs but it could go a long way toward the race for the top seed in Division III in about a month.
Both teams are 4-0 and there's bound to be another big crowd at Brown Field.
"This week I look for a dogfight," said Springfield coach Todd Aiken. "This is going to be a game that I believe will be low-scoring and won through attrition."
This should also be a very physical matchup, the likes of which has been already seen this season when BFA won 6-0 at Poultney.
Springfield has been improving on defense and demonstrated it last week in shutting out the Otters.
"Our defense are really buying into what our goals are," Aiken said. "We're not playing slow anymore. Our guys are making adjustments and our shifts are clicking."
Another big game this week has U-32 visiting Bellows Falls on Saturday as both teams, having lost already to the Colonels, attempt to stay right on their heels.
Friday night's other games include 2-2 Hartford at 2-2 BFA-St. Albans, 2-2 Colchester at 3-1 Rutland, 2-2 Essex at 4-0 Middlebury, 1-3 Mount Abraham at 4-0 Brattleboro, 0-4 Milton at 2-2 Fair Haven, 2-2 Lyndon at 1-3 North Country and 4-0 Burr and Burton at 2-2 Mount Anthony.
On Saturday, it's 1-3 CVU at 0-4 Rice, 1-3 South Burlington/Burlington at 4-0 St. Johnsbury, 2-2 Oxbow at 2-2 Otter Valley, 0-4 Woodstock at 3-1 Poultney (2 p.m. start), 1-3 Mill River at 0-4 Windsor and 1-3 Spaulding at 0-4 Mount Mansfield.
BFA quarterback Cam Meunier threw the ball only six times at Poultney but the Bullets' Veer offense, with Noah Brock as the principle weapon, accounted for 217 yards on the ground.
Now they meet another big physical defense and one that's on a roll.
"We are sliding around the football. Our communication on the field has improved tremendously," Aiken said. "We're able to play faster because we understand how the whole unit is working together."
All four Cosmos captains play on the defense and each defensive layer has a captain positioning people. Defensive end Greg Otis is in charge of the line, outside linebacker Brady Clark handles the linebackers and strong safety Caleb Chambers calls positioning in the defensive secondary.
The Bullets' defense held Poultney to 159 yards but this week faces a 260-pound quarterback in Jake Stepler, who has grown more comfortable with the position after a full game behind center under his belt.
"I have no complaints. He stepped up very well," Aiken said.
U-32's Brian Divelbliss had no issues with the way his team handled Milton the week after suffering a 34-0 setback at Brattleboro. The Raiders coaching staff is finished talking about slow starts and just stressing execution.
It's working so far.
"Go out and relax and play football," Divelbliss said.
Another nice development last week was the performance of freshman running back Crosse Garibaldi. He had his first appearance for the varsity team and racked up 175 yards. That stretches the depth chart at U-32, with fewer players going both ways.
Now the Raiders, having lost in a battle of 2-0 teams at Brattleboro two weeks ago, head south again as the 3-1 teams meet.
A bigger bench would help the Raiders against the Terriers in a meeting of teams whose bread and butter is running the ball.
The Colonels were the most physical team the Raiders had seen so it was good primer for a similar game Saturday.
"We have to learn to be physical, that piece of the game," Divelbliss said. "We are physical but we're a very technical team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.