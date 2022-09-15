Heading into the third week of the Vermont high school football season, the potential contenders and pretenders are beginning to emerge.
Teams have had two games to put on display what to expect this fall, and for many, the prospects look promising.
Week 3 of the season provides a slew of games that could help iron out the hierarchy among the state's elite teams.
The game of Division I has to be Burr and Burton Academy at Rutland on Friday at 7 p.m. under the lights of Alumni Field.
The teams met last year on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Manchester and RHS was dominant, as part of its undefeated regular season.
This time around could be a lot more competitive. BBA is coming off a 42-0 blowout of BFA-St. Albans, a team that in its own right was plenty impressive in Week 1.
Bulldogs junior quarterback Jack McCoy has seemed to hit the ground running after an injury-plagued 2021 season and has plenty of weapons around them.
Speaking of weapons, it's hard to find one better than Rutland wide receiver Jonah Bassett. Bassett dazzled those in attendance last week with his 18-catch game against the Seawolves.
The quarterback on the other end of those passes, senior Eli Pockette, looked a lot more comfortable in a Week 2 win.
Two undefeated Division I clubs located just 45 minutes from each other, that's a tough one to beat.
If any game was in the discussion of Rutland-BBA, it would be the Division II battle between undefeated teams Bellows Falls and Mount Anthony.
The Terriers never stop reloading and this year is no different. Bellows Falls owns two multiple-score wins so far, coming against Brattleboro and Fair Haven, both really strong teams.
The Terriers' offense is averaging 45.5 points per game.
MAU didn't have the opportunity to play last week. The Patriots had to settle for a forfeit win against Spaulding, due to lack of bodies for the Crimson Tide.
MAU looked dominant in Week 1, welcoming Colchester back to Division II by beating the Lakers by 27 points.
Patriots quarterback Tanner Bushee continued to build on his breakout 2021 campaign throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for three more. Running back Ayman Nasar rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
The teams met last year in a high-scoring Division II state championship game, so a repeat of that type of scoring isn't out of the question.
The third and final game of undefeated clubs happens at Milton, where MHS hosts Windsor on Friday night.
Milton has had one of the best defenses in the state so far, allowing 4 points per game. Maintaining that standard will be near impossible against a Windsor team that has posted 90 points through two weeks.
In D-I, St. Johnsbury is one of three undefeated teams in the division. The Hilltoppers have a tough challenge, playing at Essex Friday night.
The Hornets are 0-2, but have played opponents incredibly tough in the first two weeks. Essex led against Hartford for much of the game last Friday, before the Hurricanes improbably scored 16 points within a minute to win the game.
Hartford looks for an encore to that late magic against a Division II Brattleboro team that also had some clutch play down the stretch in Week 2. The 1-1 clubs square off Friday night in White River Junction.
CVU looks to get back on track after a Week 2 loss to Exeter, from New Hampshire. The Redhawks travel to play at the 0-2 Seawolves on Friday.
Middlebury looks to avoid an 0-3 start when it hosts BFA-St. Albans in a rare Saturday night game. The Tigers and Bobwhites are both coming off blowout losses in Week 2.
In D-II, Lyndon came out of the gate firing in Week 2 after an opening week open date, blasting U-32. The Vikings have a tough opponent on their hands in Week 3, as they travel down to Fair Haven for a Saturday night game at 6 p.m. at LaPlaca Field.
Before last week's loss to Bellows Falls, the Slaters had a comfortable win against U-32 in the opening week.
Colchester and Mount Mansfield have had a bumpy entry into D-II thus far, both sitting at 0-2. One of the squads will get their first win on Saturday afternoon in Jericho.
North Country's offense has been rolling through two weeks, putting up 89 points. The Falcons should be favorites to go to 3-0 on Friday at U-32, but the Raiders showed plenty of fight in the Lyndon game last week.
In D-III, Rice has been winning on the back of its defense, shutting out Otter Valley in Week 1 and holding Woodstock to less than 20 points in Week 2.
The Green Knights are scheduled to be at Spaulding Saturday at 6 p.m.
Mill River is coming off a gutsy 12-7 win against the Otters, but has a really tough challenge on its hands to keep its record spotless, playing at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille Saturday afternoon.
The Bullets are coming off a dominating win in Week 2 and only lost by a touchdown to Windsor in Week 1.
Mount Abraham is looking to bounce back from being held scoreless in Week 2. The Eagles are at Missisquoi Valley Saturday afternoon.
Oxbow hopes to build of a 34-outing last week when it heads to Woodstock Friday night.
Otter Valley and Springfield are in search of their first win. Someone is going to get it on Saturday in Brandon.
