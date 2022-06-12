CASTLETON — The comeback kids had one more rally left in the tank.
For the third time this postseason, the fourth-seeded West Rutland softball team erased a deficit to pull out a win and this was the biggest win of them all, as the Golden Horde edged No. 6 Richford 7-6 in the Division IV state championship game on Sunday at Castleton University.
Olivia Cyr came through with the game-winning, walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh with a chopper up the middle that scored pinch runner Emily Trepanier.
It was the second time this school year that one of the Cyr sisters came through in the biggest moment of a game. During basketball season, it was her older sister Anna hitting the game-winning shot to lock up a Westside championship.
Sunday, it was Olivia's turn to shine. Coming off a pair of strikeouts in her previous two at-bats, Cyr's confidence didn't dip in that crucial spot.
"I knew she could do it. I've seen her hit in practice and I've seen her hit everywhere," said West Rutland shortstop Kennah Wright-Chapman. "Once I saw it go by (the pitcher), I knew it was over."
"It could have been any one of them," said Golden Horde coach Laurie Serrani about how all of her girls have stepped up in different spots. "She's always been a silent, steady one. I had a thought it would be someone like that that would come through."
In the sixth inning, it looked like West Rutland might not even need its final at-bats to secure the championship. Heading into their at-bats in the sixth, the Golden Horde trailed Richford 6-3 after the Rockets plated two in the top half on a passed ball and an error.
It was now or never for Westside. They chose now.
Samara Raiche led off the inning with a walk and Bella Coombs followed doing the same. After a strikeout of Cyr, Camryn Williams laid down a bunt base hit and Emma Sevigny followed with a single that scored Coombs.
Top of the order hitter Wright-Chapman came up next, and in what was possibly the biggest at-bat of the game, she ripped a single to drive in two and tie the game.
"I couldn't stop smiling. It was amazing," Wright-Chapman said. "My head was spinning when I saw those two runners go in."
Richford limited the damage by striking out the power-hitting Peyton Guay who had come into that at-bat with two RBI hits on the day.
"Nobody got upset about that. They kept on playing," Serrani said about the end of that inning.
Guay, also Westside's pitcher, certainly put the strikeout in the rearview mirror quickly. She faced just four batters in the top of the seventh and didn't allow anyone to get past first base to set up the West Rutland bats for its game-winning opportunity.
The freshman pitcher is a battler. She's not always perfect in the circle, but she limits damage and keeps the Golden Horde in every game.
"She's been so good all season. I'm so proud of her and everything she's accomplished," said Wright-Chapman, Guay's freshman classmate.
Guay finished the day with 12 strikeouts, allowing seven hits and four earned runs.
The early stages of Sunday's final were tight. It wasn't until Richford's effort in the sixth inning that any team led by more than two runs.
The Rockets scored a pair in the top of the first fueled by an RBI triple by Madison Smith and an RBI double by Kyrielle Deuso. That would be the only time Deuso got a chance to swing the bat. She was given the 2001 Barry Bonds treatment in her other three at-bats with intentional walks.
West Rutland got a run back in the bottom half on a passed ball that allowed Wright-Chapman to score.
The teams traded RBIs in the third inning with Richford getting a single by Holly Raymond to score a run and Guay doing the same with a double in the bottom half.
Each side added a single run in the fifth as well with the Rockets scoring on a throwing error and Guay driving in Wright-Chapman on a single for Westside.
Guay and Raymond were the only two players in the game to have multiple hits. Deuso and Olivia Hatch split pitching duties for the Rockets. Hatch opened up her portion of the outing in style with five straight strikeouts before West Rutland started to get to her.
Sunday's win earned West Rutland its fifth state title in program history and third since 2017.
These Golden Horde always chose do it the hard way in the playoffs. From comebacks against rivals Poultney and Proctor, to Sunday's capping win, West Rutland truly earned every bit of the championship elation they felt on Sunday.
"When we get down, we don't put our heads down. We just keep playing our game," Wright-Chapman said.
Serrani admitted she was nervous heading into Sunday's final. Unlike their semifinal against Proctor, the Horde were favored to win this game. There comes added pressure with that, but her team never showed it.
"I looked around this morning to see if anyone was nervous. I think they might have been, but they didn't show it," Serrani said. "These guys, they come and they play. I don't care what sport it is, it's all the same kids.
"If they fail, they know they have a teammate that is going to pick them up. They're good kids. I would trust anyone of them with my life. Even my supporting cast, they never once hung their heads. Our theme is family when we have a huddle and we really are like family."
West Rutland softball is a family of state champions.
