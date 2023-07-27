WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland Outlaws & Outsiders coach Christie Wright-Chapman saw the team she knows and loves Thursday evening when it breezed to a 14-2 victory over Fort Edward, N.Y.
"This is the team I am used to seeing," Wright-Chapman said.
West Rutland faced a couple of flame-throwers in one game and was shut down. Wright-Chapman believes that eroded her players' confidence. And ever since, those athletes have been in a funk at the plate.
But they began to show some signs that they were coming out of the team-wide slump on Thursday night.
Another nice sign for 3-4 West Rutland as the Tri-County Middle League playoffs approach was the pitching of starter Olivia Graham. She threw the first three innings and did not give up a base hit or a run.
"I struggled a little early keeping the ball down," Graham said.
But she pitched to contact and her teammates made the plays.
"We had the defense tonight," Graham said.
Anchoring that defense was shortstop Kennah Wright-Chapman. She was involved in all three outs in a 1-2-3 first inning and handled all five of her chances flawlessly.
Aubrey Beaulieu pitched the final three innings for West Rutland. She was in jams and had the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings, but she minimized the damage with four strikeouts.
Kennah Wright-Chapman's two-run single keyed a five-run second inning and the Outlaws & Outsiders were on their way.
Lauren Palmer knocked in two runs with her base hit as Westside built the lead to 9-0 after four innings.
Beaulieu singled in the sixth and wound up scoring the game-ending run on a wild pitch, invoking the 12-run mercy rule.
The Lady Forts started Brynn Tyler and brought in Brodie Tyler in the sixth. Even though they are not related, Brynn is from Hartford and Brodie from Fort Edward - two high schools that have merged for softball.
Brodie is only 12 years old and throws extremely hard, meaning that there could be some excitement around Fort Edward and Hartford when it comes to high school softball in the future.
Brodie Tyler broke up the bid for a combined no-hitter when she singled off Beauliey in fifth. Oliver Quarters had another single in that frame to drive in the Lady Forts' only two runs.
The TCML is a 10-team under-16 softball league with eight teams from New York State and West Rutland and Slate Valley representing Vermont.
Graham said she is having fun but also honing her game for her high school season at Mill River in the spring.
"I am having a lot of fun. I don't know what else I would do in the summer," Graham said.
She said she has improved her change-up immeasurably and enhanced other pitches by altering her grip on the ball.
The TCML playoffs begin Monday. July 31.