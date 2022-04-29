WEST RUTLAND — Protecting a lead can come with more pressure than trying to erase one. The West Rutland softball team has seen both sides of that coin this week.
Earlier in the week, it was the Golden Horde trailing heading into the seventh inning of their game against rival Poultney and Westside came back to win.
On Friday afternoon, it was West Rutland trying to protect a lead against Bellows Falls and the Golden Horde got the job done, winning 11-8.
All eyes are were on freshman pitcher Peyton Guay in that inning. Guay had been effective, but allowed Bellows Falls to shrink West Rutland lead in the top of the sixth on the back of a towering two-run triple by the Terriers' Aliya Farmer.
Guay showed poise coming back out for the seventh, just as she does on any athletic field she touches, and got a pair of groundouts and a flyout to secure the West Rutland win.
"The tougher it gets, the tougher (Peyton) gets," said Golden Horde Laurie Serrani. "She's such a competitor. If she gets down 3-0 in a count, she'll come back real strong."
In softball, where pitching is incredibly important, that's a good thing for West Rutland to have.
Guay's bat isn't too shabby either and the same goes for her Golden Horde teammates.
West Rutland's offense has been explosive in the early stages of the season, scoring 85 runs across its first five games.
By this season's standards, Friday's offensive output was light, but by normal standards, that couldn't be farther from the truth.
The Terriers had jumped out to a 3-0 lead, with two runs batted in by Grace Wilkinson across the first and second innings, but the Golden Horde took control with a strong bottom of the second.
Guay had a hard hit up the middle to lead off and Arianna Coombs followed with a shot to deep left. The hit easily scored Guay and despite an initial sign to hold up from Westside third-base coach Carl Serrani, Coombs made it safely for an inside the park home run.
Walks and errors cost Bellows Falls as the inning progressed and West Rutland plated five to take the lead.
Bellows Falls responded in the fourth inning as Wilkinson picked up her third RBI of the day on a walk and Hailee Henslee drove in a pair on a fielder's choice.
West Rutland took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. After the first two batters got out, Kennah Wright-Chapman walked and Aubrey Beaulieu cranked a ball to left, getting all the way around for an inside the park home run, using some aggressive baserunning.
The Golden Horde are still honing their baserunning skills, having a youthful roster, but more often than not, their efforts on the base paths worked out on Friday.
"We're still learning. We're trying to work on baserunning and being more aware of what's going on," Laurie Serrani said. "A lot of these girls are still freshmen."
Westside added insurance in the bottom of the fifth as the top of its order did some damage. Camryn Williams drove in Emma Sevigny and then Wright-Chapman plated two on a single of her own. Following a Beaulieu walk, Guay drove in Wright-Chapman to complete the scoring.
Getting the job done with two outs was key for the Golden Horde throughout the game as seven of their 11 runs came in that situation.
"Our kids don't give up. For some reason, we seem to do better with two outs," Serrani said. "I love it, but I kind of wish they wouldn't push it to that limit. I think that's the way they're going to be, always pushing me to the limit."
Guay led the West Rutland offense, going 3-for-4, and seven of the nine girls in the starting lineup had a hit.
Wilkinson was the lone Terrier with multiple hits, but the biggest hit for BF was Farmer's triple.
"She loves hitting here," said Bellows Falls coach Donald Laurendeau, noting how Farmer had a similar hit the last time the Terriers played at West Rutland.
The Terriers dropped to 2-4 and have lost four in a row, but Laurendeau is happy with what his team is giving him. If they clean up some things, they can contend with anybody.
"These girls like the game and they want to play hard," Laurendeau said. "If we cut down our mistakes, and they know it, so I don't need to beat them over the head about our mistakes. We clean them up and we'll be fine."
Westside was strong with its gloves. The Golden Horde erased a few early jams by doubling Terriers off first twice. Williams was a ball magnet in left field, but made some great catches.
West Rutland (5-0) hopes to keep it rolling on Tuesday, hosting Green Mountain before a big test with arch rival Proctor on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.