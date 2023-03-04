BARRE — Adversity. The West Rutland girls basketball team didn't have much of it throughout the season, but the Golden Horde got a heavy dose in Saturday's Division IV state championship game against Blue Mountain.
The second-seeded Bucks gave No. 1 West Rutland easily its biggest challenge of the winter, but this game ended the way the 22 previous contests ended, with the Golden Horde triumphing.
West Rutland captured its second straight Division IV state championship and finished off a perfect 23-0 season by beating Blue Mountain 50-44 at the Barre Auditorium. It's the first time in program history that the team went undefeated.
The word dominant doesn't do this Golden Horde team justice. Before Saturday's showdown, Westside's closest margin of victory was a 17-point win against Division III White River Valley.
With so much dominance, a sentence that very rarely has been uttered this year was "West Rutland is down going into the fourth quarter."
That was the reality on Saturday night.
The Golden Horde went into the half leading by one and even upped their lead to eight midway through the quarter, but Blue Mountain had no plans to let the game get away.
Fueled by Felicity Sulham's seven-point effort in the third, the Bucks went on an 11-0 run to grab the lead and went into the fourth up by two.
After West Rutland took the lead back, a 5-0 run by Blue Mountain pushed the Bucks ahead again, but down the stretch it was all Golden Horde.
Arianna Coombs flashed a capable 3-point game burying her second trey of the night to cut the lead to one and fellow senior Mallory Hogan had a crucial and-one after getting her own offensive rebound that put West Rutland ahead for good.
"That's what seniors do," said Golden Horde coach Carl Serrani, who led West Rutland to its fifth state championship in program history.
Aubrey Beaulieu buried a big 3 after Hogan's shot and let out a ton of emotion as West Rutland put the game away.
A little advice from a teammate may have played a role in Beaulieu coming up big in that moment.
"At the beginning of the last quarter, Peyton (Guay) is like 'leave everything you have on the court, do everything you can,'" Beaulieu said. "It gave me so much confidence. I lelt absolutely everything I had on that court."
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy," Guay said. "We knew that we still had time (going into the fourth). This was going to show the inner dog in us. This is who we are. We come back when we're down and that's exactly what we did."
Guay, a 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore, didn't have her best night shooting the ball, being held well below her season average of more than 27 points per game, with nine points on Saturday. She had to sit for a good portion of the first quarter when she picked up two quick fouls, but there was little drop off when she went to the bench.
Such is the case on a team that embodies the next girl up mentality.
Beaulieu and Coombs both had 13 points, hitting crucial shots, especially in the first half that kept West Rutland afloat. Behind those two and Guay's nine, Hogan, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Bella Coombs all had five points. Samara Raiche and Emily Trepanier didn't get into the scorebook, but provided quality minutes off the bench.
"It's so important for girls to step up," Beaulieu said. "It feels good to know we all work together as a team."
They needed all the teamwork in the world to hold off a Blue Mountain team that was determined to pull off the upset.
The Bucks' post players Sulham and Jordan Alley didn't back down from the imposing size of West Rutland, both compiling a double-double. Sulham had a team-high 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Alley had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kyra Nelson added 11 points and Lauren Joy had 10 for a very balanced Bucks attack.
Blue Mountain (19-4) graduates just four seniors in Joy, Keegan Tillotson, Stephanie Boyce and Bianca Carbee, so the Bucks will be itching to get back to the Barre stage.
Westside loses two key starting cogs in Hogan and Arianna Coombs, but has two more years of the three-headed guard monster of Guay, Beaulieu and Wright-Chapman.
In the closing seconds of Saturday's game, it seemed like the whole town of West Rutland could be heard cheering the Golden Horde on. Their girls hoopers were champions again.
"Words can't describe how happy I am. I'm so happy to do it with this team and everybody here with us today," Guay said.
With one repeat down, many of these same athletes will turn their attention to the same goal on the softball field this spring.
It's a good time to be in Westside.
