WEST RUTLAND — Baseball is littered with historic 3-4 combos in the middle of a batting order.
You have the likes of the Yankees' Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, the Giants' Willie Mays and Willie McCovey and the Red Sox' David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez, among other notable combos.
The West Ruland baseball team can't match those historic duos, but the Golden Horde have a pretty good middle of the order on their hands. Elite hitting from that part of the lineup was crucial in a 14-4 run-rule victory for West Rutland against Arlington on a rainy Monday afternoon.
No. 3 hitter Noah Olson and No. 4 hitter Gus Covarrubias provide a little bit of something different to the order, but both create a lot of loud contact.
Olson was on base all five times on Monday driving in three runs with a single and a double. Covarrubias also reached all five times and drove in five runs on a 4-for-4 day that included a pair of doubles.
"Being the cleanup hitter, there's a little bit of pressure on you to bring them in," Covarrubias said. "Being in my position is a tough position to be in, but I feel like I handled myself well today."
Olson and Covarrubias were key in West Rutland putting the game away in the fifth.
It was Olson putting the ball in play that allowed the Golden Horde to get their first two runs of the fifth inning on a fielder's choice that turned into a throwing error. Covarrubias had the hit that ended the game, scoring Andrew Bailey.
Olson also came around to score on the play, but the run didn't count given Westside had already reached the 10-run threshold to earn the five-inning win.
Westside plated multiple runs each time it came to bat. The Golden Horde started it with four runs in the first inning with the big blow being a double into right center by Covarrubias.
West Rutland tacked on two more in the second with Covarrubias and Ryan Coolidge driving in a run apiece. The Horde added three runs in the third, coming via consecutive doubles by Olson and Covarrubias and they scored two in the fourth, before the win-clinching effort in the fifth.
Coming off a 16-7 loss to rival Mount St. Joseph the last time out, the Golden Horde really wanted to right the ship on Monday.
"This was a motivation booster for us. We fixed what we didn't do last game," Covarrubias said. "Our infield was great, our hitting was great and we were patient at the plate. That's what helped us win the game."
"We had a lot of (batting practice) in practice. We went two stations of it," said Westside coach Dave Bartlett, of the team's preparation. "We threw hard at them, getting the timing down."
Golden Horde ace Andrew Bailey did his part when Westside was in the field. Bailey was injured in West Rutland's game against the Mounties, but was plenty healthy to provide four innings of work on Monday.
He allowed three hits and three runs and struck out eight, before Arlington forced Westside into its bullpen early in the fifth.
The Eagles did a good job of making sure the game didn't get out of hand in the early innings. Despite Westside piling on runs, Arlington stranded 11 Golden Horde runners on base through four innings.
The Eagles got their bats going as the game progressed, breaking into the run column in the third with Cameron Lamson doubling before coming into score on a balk later in the inning.
Destin Townsend drove in Joe McCray in the fourth inning, while Lamson scored on an error and McCray drove in Lewis Douglas on a double in the fifth inning.
McCray pitched the first two innings for Arlington, followed by 1 2/3 innings by Kyle Hess and 1 1/3 from Kyler Atkins.
Arlington dropped to 1-2. West Rutland (4-3) hosts rival Proctor on Thursday.
