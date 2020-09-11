WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys and girls soccer teams have their sights set on the top.
Both Golden Horde squads bowed out in the Division IV state semifinals last fall and they’re hoping to take that next step this year.
“The girls want to be there. They hustle.” said West Rutland girls coach Deanna Rodolfy.
“The goal every year is to try and get to the state championship game,” said Westside boys coach Dillon Zaengle. “Our motto is to play simple and let the game come to us and see what we can do.”
The Golden Horde girls were the No. 2 seed in last year’s D-IV playoffs and disposed of Poultney and Twin Valley, before getting tripped up by eventual-state runner-up Rivendell.
West Rutland lost a handful of players from that squad, but Rodolfy said she has about 10 returners ready to make another run at it.
Kiana Grabowski will be a leader offensively this season. Grabowski brings loads of experience, having been on the team since she was an 8th grader.
Center midfielder Anna Cyr and forward Abi Farrow should provide some scoring punch.
“Abi is extremely fast up top,” Rodolfy said.
Elizabeth Bailey will play in the sweeper position defensively. Hannah Cecot moves from midfield to defense this season. Emily McLaren is graduating a year early, so she’s a senior and she’ll be another anchor of the defense.
Junior Serena Coombs, in her fourth year on the team, holds down the fort in goal.
“(Serena) is rock solid every single year,” Rodolfy said. “She plays her heart out all the time. I have no concerns with her in net.”
While Westside is filled with upperclassmen talent, it has a handful of younger girls looking to make a mark.
Eighth graders Peyton Guay, Aubrey Beaulieu and Kennah Wright-Chapman are all expected to have an impact. Guay plays up top, Beaulieu in the midfield and Wright-Chapman on defense.
The Westside girls host Mount St. Joseph on Sept. 21 to open the season.
The West Rutland boys should be similarly strong.
A big question mark heading into the year is how do the Golden Horde replace Kyle Laughlin in goal. Laughlin was one of the best keepers in the state over his time in Westside.
Mason Galante has the inside track on the starting keeper role. Galante and Jayden Shaw give Zaengle a pair of solid options in goal.
“(Mason) has put a lot of work in over the summer. He’s been kicking around with a friend and going through some drills we showed him through YouTube,” Zaengle said.
“Losing Kyle Laughlin is very tough. We don’t expect Mason to be Kyle Laughlin, but he’s shown great progress and done a good job so far.”
Offensively, Tyler Serrani should be a key player.
“We expect him to score a lot of goals,” Zaengle said.
Mac Perry will play up top and have plenty of opportunities to make an impact.
Senior Tim Blanchard, a center back, is expected to hold down a strong defense. Patrick Smith, an outside back, comes in with a lot of experience as well.
Eighth grader Tristain Rocke looks like a future key piece for Westside.
“(Tristain) has a lot of technical ability and he grew a lot since we saw him,” Zaengle said. “I was pretty excited he came out for varsity.”
The West Rutland boys open at home against Mill River on Sept. 22.
