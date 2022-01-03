CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball team opened with six straight points in its Monday afternoon matchup against Western Connecticut State. That would one of the few bright spots the Spartans enjoyed.
The Spartans proceeded to give up 14 straight points following their early spurt and fell to Western Connecticut 75-47 at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
“It’s hard to say anything was a bright spot today,” said 13-year Castleton coach Paul Culpo. “It was men against boys. That’s the best way to describe it.”
The Spartans’ roster is underclassmen-laden. Of the 15 players on Castleton’s roster, 10 are either freshman or sophomores.
The Spartans’ inexperience showed in a big way throughout the day. Errant passes and stretches of multiple turnovers in a row were commonplace and WestConn continued to take advantage.
Castleton turned the ball over 31 times, 19 of which coming in the first half.
“Turnovers were an issue,” Culpo said.
Western Connecticut was also the more physical team on the boards and that showed during its run to take the lead in the first half.
There were multiple possessions where WestConn scored on a second or third shot attempt. For the day, Castleton was outrebounded 54-41.
A pair of Johnny Torrence free throws gave the Spartans their first points since the opening six points with 12:51 left in the first half.
WestConn pushed its lead to 18 by halftime, in big part aided by its defensive effort.
Western Connecticut’s defense was swarming all game long. The team was relentless on traps and put Castleton ball handlers into tough situations that the Spartans struggled to adjust to.
“They swallowed us up and we did a very bad job of flashing towards that trap and spacing them out properly,” Culpo said.
“That was disappointing because it’s something we’ve worked on for four or five days here in preparation. That’s probably as bad as we can play, I hope. We have to be better than this.”
Castleton had flashes of solid play in the second half. After WestConn had opened up multiple 20-point leads, the Spartans had an 8-2 run midway through the half that looked like it could give them life.
But unfortunately for CU, those mini runs just didn’t sustain for long. Scoring was balanced for Western Connecticut. Ryan Alkins scored a game-high 17 points off the bench, shooting 6-for-7 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. He also had 11 rebounds.
Alkins was joined in double figures by Kendall Robinson with 15 points, Ahmod Privott with 13 and Wes Nelson with 10.
Torrence was the lone Castleton player scoring in double figures with 13 points.
Monday’s win was Western Connecticut’s first Little East Conference victory of the season, pushing its overall mark to 7-4.
The Spartans (5-7) are left picking up the pieces of a rough day at the office.
“There’s a long way to go. We have to learn from these things,” Culpo said.
Castleton is at UMass Boston on Wednesday.
