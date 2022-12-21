A Division IV girls basketball team earning a spot in the first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings of the season?
Well, West Rutland is not your garden variety Division IV team. The Golden Horde has it all — a prolific offense, great defense and height that enables them to control the boards.
They at least held their own in a preseason scrimmage against Division II contender Fair Haven.
"West Rutland has the making of a complete team," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "Their size and athleticism makes them very difficult to guard, They are well coached and are a veteran club that will have a phenomenal year."
It is going to take a supreme effort by a very good team to pull off an upset over the Horde.
Who could do it?
There is always rival Proctor. The Phantoms looked good in their narrow season-opening loss to a Leland & Gray team that had four games under their belt. The Phantoms and Horde meet twice in January.
Poultney is off to a 3-0 start and comes into West Rutland's Hinchey Gym on Jan. 7.
The Golden Horde also has two meetings with a strong Division III White River Valley team.
Any victory over the Horde will be an upset and they are the only D-IV team in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The headliner for the Horde is Peyton Guay who scored a program-record 41 points in a game this season.
What makes Westside unique in Division IV is that there are so many outstanding players complementing Guay. Kennah Wright-Chapman can score, defend and handle and pass the ball with the best of them.
Mallory Hogan and Arianna Coombs give them toughness and size underneath.
It is a team we don't see the likes of often in the lower divisions.
CVU is no stranger to the top spot of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings and the Redhawks are there again on the top rung of the ladder.
Here is the season's first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls basketball power rankings.
The rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday's games.
1. CVU (2-0) The Redhawks' resume includes a double-digit victory over a very good Rutland team.
They are perennial championship contenders because they play their best when the situation calls for it. That goes for their standout post player Adi Hunter who helped key the victory over Rutland by scoring eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.
2. North Country (3-0) The Division II Falcons pinned a 51-49 loss on a good D-I team when they beat Mount Mansfield on Tuesday night.
3. St. Johnsbury (2-0) The Hilltoppers squeaked out a one-point win over Rice.
4. Burr and Burton Academy (5-0) How quickly standout player Nevaeh Camp assimilates into the offense after being away the first four games of the season will be a key to the Bulldogs' fortunes.
5. Fair Haven (5-0) The Slaters have so many weapons. Brittney Love and Lily Briggs can score but they also stuff the stat sheet with rebounds, assists and steals. Alana Williams is a rebounder deluxe and so many of the players can stick the 3-pointer.
The game we really wanted to see in Fair Haven's Mary Canfield Holiday Invitational was the one between Burr and Burton and Fair Haven. That couldn't happen as the matchups each night were predetermined and both the Bulldogs and Slaters left the tournament unbeaten.
We will get that enticing contest soon enough. Burr and Burton comes to Fair Haven on June 5 and the Slaters travel down to Manchester on June 11.
6. Lake Region (2-1) The Rangers defeated Rice and have the look of a Division II contender.
7. Harwood (3-0) The Highlanders played up in class and edged Division I South Burlington 36-35.
8. Rutland (3-2) The Raiders were going to be a decent team and now you add outstanding freshman Anna Moser into the mix and you've got the makings of a team that will make some real noise in Division I.
9. West Rutland (3-0) The Golden Horde has nearly the entire team intact from the one that won the state championship.
10. Windsor (2-1) The Yellow Jackets showed their mettle on Tuesday night when they trailed Thetford by 13 points and roared back to win 53-41.
The Jacks graduated every starter from last year's Division III title team so they were done for a year or two, right?
Wrong. Those graduated starters have little sisters, for one thing.
Reese Perry's younger sister Sydney Perry had 19 points on Tuesday night and Elliot Rupp's sister Audrey added 18.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2.St. Johnsbury 3. Burr and Burton 4. Rutland 5. Essex.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Lake Region 4. Harwood 5. Lamoille.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Thetford 3. Peoples 4. White River Valley 5. Hazen.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Blue Mountain 3. Leland & Gray 4. Proctor 5. Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.