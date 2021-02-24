It was back in 2004 that Wilmington High School girls basketball coach Buddy Hayford had an unusually strong Division IV girls basketball team on his hands.
There are many fans who believe that unit could have won the Division I crown. The Warriors played in the state’s small-school division but they played mighty big. They featured Corey Rusin, a Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, who went on to play at Boston College. Her teammate Lucy Sprung played at Western Connecticut.
A look at their tournament scores shows exactly how dominant the Warriors were. They began the postseason odyssey by crushing Williamstown 87-18 and then cruised past West Rutland in the quarterfinals, 87-35. The semifinals brought a 73-35 dismantling of Cabot and then there was a 62-30 win at the expense of Danville in the state championship game.
Division IV teams like that don’t come around often. Do we have another this year?
West Rutland belongs in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus Power Rankings. The 4-0 Golden Horde has all the pieces: Height, athleticism, experience and the ability to put the ball in the basket.
Elizabeth Bailey and Peyton Guay are mismatched bookends, the most beautiful bookends coach Carl Serrani has on his shelf.
Bailey is a talented 6-foot-1 senior post player who is nimble around the hoop, can rebound and score. She dominates a game.
She even has another 6-footer to go with her in Mallory Hogan. Now, there’s something you rarely see in D-IV.
Guay is an eighth grader who plays well beyond her years. She contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the Horde’s last victory.
When she was leading the Golden Horde in scoring on the soccer field this fall, the buzz around Westside was that she is an even better basketball player.
Seeing is believing and Westside’s opponents have seen enough.
If Westside wins the D-IV state crown, the type of conversation that swirled around Wilmington as being the best team in the state regardless of division won’t be as serious.
That’s because Division I CVU is just a different animal.
It is one for Ripley’s Believe It Or Not just how much the Redhawks have won in recent seasons.
Putting it in perspective, when CVU coach Ute Otley reached the 200-victory milestone last year, it had taken her only 211 games to get there. People rub their eyes when they see that stat.
Division I CVU is No. 1 in our first power rankings and West Rutland has landed in the elite group as well.
Here we go:
1. CVU (3-0) — The closest game for the Redhawks was a 44-27 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
2. BFA St. Albans (3-1) — Teams don’t ordinarily play the Redhawks that “close.”
3. Fair Haven (4-0) — A 13-point win over a very good Division I Rutland team tells you plenty about Ryleigh Coloutti, Courtney Brewster, Emma Briggs and their Slater teammates. They are decisively the top team in Division II.
4. Essex (4-0) — A six-point win over Burlington is the only close call.
5. Rutland (3-1) — The Ravens have a lot going for them. They have quickness which enhances coach Nate Bellomo’s always tough defensive scheme, for one thing. If they could make foul shots they’d have a chance at being perfect right now.
6. Windsor (3-1) — After a forfeit win in the opening game, the Yellow Jackets have been dominant with their explosive offense. They are averaging just over 77 points in the three wins.
7. West Rutland (4-0) — The Golden Horde has steamrolled every opponent. A 67-36 win over a strong Proctor team tells you all that you need to know. For now. A season finale against Mid-Vermont Christian, the team that ended Westside’s season in the semifinals, will tell more.
8. North Country (3-0) — It’s tough to get a read on the Division I Falcons. They have played a Division I, Division II and Division IV team. The jury’s out.
9. Vergennes (4-0) — The closest call for the D3 Commodores was a 14-point win over Missisquoi. Maybe they are Windsor’s biggest hurdle in Division III.
10. Lake Region (4-0) — The Rangers are another Division III team that Windsor has to think about.
Our top fives
Division II1. Fair Haven, 2. Enosburg, 3. U-32, 4. Harwood, 5. Spaulding.
Division III
1. Windsor, 2. Vergennes, 3. Lake Region, 4. Thetford, 5. Peoples Academy.
Division IV
1. West Rutland, 2. Mid-Vermont Christian, 3. Proctor, 4. Danville, 5. Mount St. Joseph.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
