WEST RUTLAND — Everyone around the Southern Vermont League knows that West Rutland's Peyton Guay is a prolific scorer, can handle the ball and distribute it. Yet, the facet of her game most on display in Westside's 61-21 victory over Mount St. Joseph in Saturday's Division IV quarterfinal contest was the cerebral component.
The Mounties were playing a version of a diamond-and-one on Guay so the freshman deftly dissected that defense by threading passes inside.
"She understood about what they were trying to do and she understood the best way to beat it. She is a smart player," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
And teammates in the post like Isabell Lanfear, Mallory Hogan, Arianna Coombs and Isabella Coombs knew what to do with the ball when Guay found them. They showed a deft shooting touch in close to the basket, particularly in the first half, leading the Golden Horde to a 38-11 lead by the break.
The trip to Barre was cruelly snatched from the Horde last season when all of their starters were sidelined by COVID exposure for a playoff loss to Danville.
Saturday, with 20 seconds remaining, the "Barre, Barre, Barre" chant went up in Hinchey Gym and, after last year, it sounded extra sweet.
"We want to finish," Arianna Coombs said. "We're all in."
The back of the Horde's warm-up tops, in fact, is adorned by one word: FINISH.
The Mounties had a right to dream after Tiana Gallipo struck from 20 feet out to give MSJ a 3-0 lead.
The dream was soon shattered. Westside built the lead to 17-7 by the end of the first quarter and rolled from there.
It was the toughest for seniors Ellie Tracy, Gallipo and Brooke Bishop.
"There were some tears in the locker room. They (the seniors) had the opportunity to go to Barre as freshmen and I was hoping they could go again but it wasn't to be," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
Guay led the Golden Horde with 21 points and connected on three 3-point field goals. Arianna Coombs followed with 12, Hogan added nine and Isabelle Lanfear added six. Nine different players scored for the Horde.
Gallipo led the Mounties with 11 points and drained three 3-pointers.
Serrani liked the way his bigs responded when the Mounties were concentrating on Guay.
"They did a nice job. They struggled this year but today they really came together," Serrani said.
"It was great team basketball today," West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
The Mounties were beaten soundly in the regular-season meetings with Westside and Bruso said they were committed to changing things up this time. That change was the diamond-and-one on Guay.
"Credit to them, they made the adjustment," Bruso said.
The Exit 7 sign on I-89 to Barre is as familiar to the Golden Horde as landmarks in their own town like Mary's Cafe or Sweet Caroline's.
Now, the aim is to win Wednesday evening's semifinal game against Blue Mountain to advance to the finals on Saturday in an attempt to grab their first state crown since 2019.
Blue Mountain earned its trip to the Barre Auditorium by whipping Mid-Vermont Christian on Saturday, 54-30.
