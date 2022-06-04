WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland's Peyton Guay was born in 2007 and named after Peyton Manning, the NFL great quarterback who won a Super Bowl that year.
Manning's signature became the word "Omaha" that he barked at the line of scrimmage. Guay's signature is becoming a devastating change-up that she used to great advantage in Saturday's 16-10 victory over Poultney in a Division IV softball quarterfinal game
She used that pitch to take the Blue Devils out of a potential big inning after they scored one run in the frame and had the bases loaded with just one out in the sixth.
Guay struck out one batter with the change and then got Kaylah Bennett, one of the Southern Vermont League's top hitters, to pop out on the same pitch.
The Blue Devils were trailing 12-7 at the time, needing a big inning.
"I have worked on that pitch so much," Guay said.
She credited her pitching coach Mikayla Taylor with helping her to perfect the pitch.
The game resumed from Friday's rain delay on Saturday morning, When the day began, the Blue Devils had a 6-3 lead entering the fourth inning.
Taylor arrived at the park about the fifth inning and when Guay spotted her, it gave her a mental boost.
"I had a smile ear to ear," Guay said.
"Mikayla and Mara (her catcher Samara Raiche) keep me so calm," Guay said.
Friday belonged to the Blue Devils. They fashioned a 6-0 lead and were still leading 6-3 when play was halted for the day.
Friday included a long home run by Poultney's Hannah Welch and it appeared as though the Devils might have a chance to reverse the 18-6 loss to Westside back in April.
The Golden Horde was having no part of it. After the Devils added on to their lead with a run in the top of the fourth, the Horde drastically changed the complexion of the contest with a nine-run fourth to take a 12-7 lead.
West Rutland sent 15 batters to the plate in that inning. Bella Combs struck the big blow in the frame, a two-run double, and Kennah Wright-Chapman, Aubrey Beaulieu, Camryn Williams and Olivia Cyr all had base hits in the inning. Williams and Wright-Chapman actually had two hits each in that inning.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton tried to halt the uprising by bringing Lydia Book into the circle with her soft lobs, an attempt to give the Westside batters a different look from Katelyn DeBonis' much harder serves.
He then brought DeBonis back in but this day was wrapped in West Rutland green and gold.
Guay had nine strikeouts, none bigger than the two that came in the sixth inning.
There were hitting stars galore for the Horde led by Wright-Chapman with three hits and four RBIs and Arianna Coombs with four hits including a double. Beaulieu, Guay and Bella Coombs had two hits apiece. Guay's day included a two-run triple.
DeBonis had a two-run triple for the Devils, Bennett an RBI double and Welch her home run from the previous day.
West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said when her players arrived at the park at 8 a.m. they appeared confident despite the three-run deficit.
"I think it was because we had some momentum," said Serrani, a reference to the three runs the Horde had scored in the third inning on Friday. "The mental game is so important."
"And we came from behind in a lot of games early in the season."
The No. 5 Blue Devils end their season with a record of 9-6.
The No. 4 Golden Horde will take a record of 12-5 to Proctor for the semifinal game against the No. 1 and 14-1 Phantoms.
NOTES: West Rutland assistant coach Carl Serrani did an outstanding job getting the field in shape after the heavy rain turned the infield into a quagmire on Friday. ... The Horde dropped both games to Proctor during the season, 15-7 and 12-11.
