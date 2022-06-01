POULTNEY — There is a reason why they call the playoffs "the second season." A team can endure a 1-15 regular season and then win a playoff game the way that West Rutland did on Wednesday. Presto, the world looks all together different.
No. 10 West Rutland defeated No. 10 West Rutland defeated No. 7 Poultney 15-0 in five innings on a dominant pitching performance by freshman Andrew Bailey.
Bailey struck out 10 including all three batters in the final inning. He surrendered only one hit and that did not leave the infield, a ground ball to deep short that Liam Hill beat out in the fourth inning.
Bailey said he was notching most of his strikeouts on his curve.
"It's not the fastest pitch but it breaks late. They can't see the break until it is about 5 feet from them," Bailey said.
Coach Dave Bartlett gathered the Westside players in the dugout after the game and told them this was not the end of the journey.
"This game is gone. Enjoy it tonight and then we move onto the next test," Bartlett told the Golden Horde.
The game had the earmarks of a pitching duel in the early innings. Poultney starter Craig Baptie and Bailey matched one another pitch for pitch through the first two innings and the game was scoreless. Baptie struck out five and Bailey four through those frames.
But the Horde broke through in the top of the third. The big hits came from Gus Covarrubias and Clayton Kessop. Covarrubias rifled a two-run double in the right-center gap and Kessop laced a double that knocked in another run.
The game was still competitive at 3-0 entering the fifth but that is when things got out of hand. The Golden Horde sent 15 batters to the plate in that inning and scored 12 runs.
The Horde did the damage in that inning with four base hits, seven walks and a hit batsman. Jeff Tedesco drove home a run with a single, Garrett Owens blasted a two-run double, Caden Reed had an RBI single and Kessop got another run home with his bad-hop single.
Baptie had been told by coach Brian DeBonis before the game that he would be on a short leash and he gave way to Hagen McDermottt at the beginning of the fourth inning. Jayden Mead and Gabe Wescott also pitched for the Blue Devils but nobody could tame the Horde's bats.
Reed, the senior catcher, and Bailey have a special chemistry.
"We've been friends for awhile," Reed said.
"I talked to him a little about getting the nerves down."
It was a special day for Reed because it meant he still gets to play more baseball.
"It's the playoffs and, as a senior, any game could be my last game," Reed said.
Kessop led the Horde with two hits and four RBIs.
Poultney pitchers issued 11 walks over the game.
"We have been on and off all year. This feels good," Bailey said.
Bailey was about as economical as he could be with no walks and only throwing 60 pitches.
"We got the hits when we needed to and we had not been doing that all year," Bartlett said.
"Today, we were just flat," DeBonis said.
This one stung. The Devils had a better season than many thought they would with a 6-9 record during the regular campaign and DeBonis, feels the foundation has been set for better things in the future.
But for the Golden Horde, the future is now. They advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet No. 2 White River Valley, the defending Division IV state champions, in South Royalton on Saturday..
NOTES: Joe Fisher was the base umpire. His uncle Bob Grim remains the only New York Yankees pitcher to win 20 games in his rookie season in pinstripes.He was 20-6 in 1954. ... White River Valley is not only the defending D-IV state champs, but the Wildcats also won the Division III crown in 2019. ... It was West Rutland's first playoff victory since 2015 when the Horde defeated Rochester.
