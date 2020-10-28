WEST RUTLAND — Since moving back to Division IV in 2009, the Arlington girls soccer team had never failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, so no matter the records, it was going to take a strong effort to change that.
West Rutland did just that in its 3-0 D-IV playdown win against the Eagles Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Horde were locked in on both ends of the field and Arlington couldn’t get much going.
The Eagles are known for being stout on both sides themselves, and while the past two years have seen graduations to their top offensive threats, the cupboard is nowhere near bare.
Chief among the offensive threats this fall for the Eagles is freshman Sydney Herrington, who burst on the scene as a complementary piece last year and is a critical scorer this year.
Herrington did not have much space to work with Wednesday afternoon, something her and teammates dealt with in spades.
“Kennah (Wright-Chapman) covered her and really shut her down hard,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy.
The whole back line was in the zone and didn’t give up many viable chances.
Between Wright-Chapman, Hannah Cecot, Samara Raiche and Elizabeth Bailey, there aren’t many cracks to find for opposing offenses.
“Hannah and Samara on the outsides are so fast. They’re not afraid to step to the ball,” Rodolfy said. “Elizabeth Bailey holds down the fort in the back.”
The field conditions were damp and muddy as some surprise rain hit the county around game time.
Shot attempts weren’t plentiful in the opening stages, given the rugged conditions, but both teams settled in nicely after a while.
West Rutland pressed hard and had a handful of solid opportunities. Abi Farrow had a chance to break the scoreless tie in the middle portion of the first half, but it trickled right of the goal.
Not long after Farrow’s attempt, the Golden Horde broke through. Eighth-grader Peyton Guay got the ball on her foot in the box and she didn’t miss, putting Westside ahead.
“We’ve been having a tough time getting on the board, so any time we do, it’s really nice,” Rodolfy said. “We’ve been focusing on that a lot lately.”
The game stayed 1-0 for the rest of the first and the majority of the second half, before a pair of Westside upperclassmen gave the Horde some breathing room.
Kiana Grabowski took a hard shot from the right side with eight minutes to play that Arlington keeper Audrianna Ennis couldn’t get to and Anna Cyr provided some more insurance in the closing minutes.
Even the girls who weren’t scoring contributed.
“My forwards played great today. Aubrey Beaulieu took a licking and kept on ticking,” Rodolfy said. “The whole team played really well. We’ve been focusing on keeping the ball on the ground and passing to feet and I think it showed.”
Ennis made five saves for the Eagles, while Westside’s Serena Coombs made a pair.
Westside moves on to play No. 1 Proctor on Saturday. The Golden Horde are the only team this fall to give the Phantoms a close game. The three-score differentials in both contests don’t tell the whole story about the competitiveness of those games.
If Proctor wants to continue its journey to a 10th straight championship game appearance, its neighboring rivals are in the way.
“We just have to keep playing our game,” Rodolfy said. “We may change our game a little bit, but we’re improving with every game. Hopefully, we can take it to them on Saturday.”
