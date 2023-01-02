WEST RUTLAND — Ten months ago, the West Rutland and Proctor girls basketball teams put on a masterpiece of a Division IV state championship game.
There was big shot after big shot and the drama never wavered as the Golden Horde claimed a championship on a game-winning shot by Anna Cyr.
In their Monday night rematch at Hinchey Gymnasium, the "D" word on the menu wasn't drama. This time around it was domination. West Rutland kept its record spotless with a 74-22 victory against the rival Phantoms.
For about four minutes, it looked like Monday's contest could be competitive. Proctor packed it in defensively and kept West Rutland in check, holding them off the board for multiple minutes.
The Golden Horde needed to make an adjustment, so they called a timeout.
"We had open shooters that we're shooting," said Westside coach Carl Serrani. "They were packing it in our big kids, which I don't blame them, and tried to let us beat them from the outside. Our shooters were hesitant."
There was no hesitancy coming out of the stoppage. West Rutland came out like a ball of fire and couldn't be stopped.
The Golden Horde's shots were falling and they were getting into passing lanes. The slight 6-4 Westside advantage midway through the frame quickly ballooned to a 15-point edge by the end of the first with Kennah Wright-Chapman capping it on a buzzer-beating 3.
It was Chapman's second of three 3s on the night. As a team, West Rutland buried 10 shots from long range.
"They hit every 3 that they shot, so what are you going to do?" said Proctor coach Joe McKearin. "We didn't play composed too. We turned it over quite a bit. We had a good first couple minutes, but after that it was tough."
West Rutland didn't allow any field goals in the second quarter, just giving up a pair of made free throws by Cadence Goodwin within the last minute of the frame.
Proctor hit some shots in the second half, including a trio of 3s, but the deficit was much too large for the Phantoms to make it a game, as there was little let up from Westside.
The Golden Horde are a riddle that nobody has been able to solve thus far this winter. They haven't displayed much of a weakness.
The team is loaded at the guard position with Peyton Guay, Aubrey Beaulieu and Wright-Chapman leading the charge and they are similarly talented on the block with girls like Mallory Hogan, Arianna Coombs and bench contributor Bella Coombs, among a host other other bench pieces.
One look at Westside and a team may think it's basically the Peyton Guay show, but that is far from the truth. Guay was in foul trouble in the first half of Monday's game and the level of play never dropped when she had to sit down.
"(Peyton) had to sit down with three fouls. Normally, we'd go flat right then, but we talked about how we can't rely on her to do everything" Serrani said. "(The rest of the team) really stepped up tonight."
Guay led Westside with 23 points, adding seven rebounds. Arianna Coombs had 13 points and nine rebounds. Wright-Chapman, Beaulieu and Bella Coombs all had nine points. Bella Coombs added a team-high 13 rebounds. Hogan was held off the scoreboard, but made her presence felt with 12 boards.
Isabel Greb was a bright spot for Proctor with 12 of the Phantoms' 22 points. She added six rebounds and four steals. Emma Palmer had six points on two 3s.
West Rutland (7-0) hosts rival Poultney on Saturday. Proctor (0-4) is at Green Mountain on Thursday.
