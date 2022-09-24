WEST RUTLAND — The script was pure Hollywood: The team's only senior playing in his last homecoming game drills in the penalty kick late in the contest to lift his team to a 2-1 soccer victory over the team's biggest rival.
It was a moment West Rutland's Noah Olson won't forget.
The Golden Horde was locked in a 1-1 tie with neighboring Proctor. The Phantoms were called for a push in the back in the penalty area.
Olson stepped to the line, took a breath and ripped the PK past goalkeeper Aaron Brock to give the Horde a 2-1 victory.
"I just cleared my mind and waited for awhile," Olson said.
Olson, who takes all of Westside's PKs, struck the ball well and it went in the net on a line.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half.
West Rutland struck first. It came about 10 minutes into the game on a ball that Kyle Frankenberg lofted just under the crossbar.
It was 11 minutes before the half hat the Phantoms answered, Isaac Parker got his foot on the ball just as it bounced after a direct kick, getting it past keeper Gus Covarrubias.
The game was a back-and-forth affair with less than the normal play at midfield as both teams took turns attacking.
Tristan Rocke and Peter Guay had the most threatening shots for the Horde.
Joel Denton and Parker pressured Covarrubias with his runs deep in the box and Carter Crossmon, Matt Nop and brothers Cameron and Riley Cannucci provided the impetus for the offense with booming kicks up the field.
This went on with both teams taking turns pushing into the offensive third but coming up empty.
Then came the PK and Olson delivered.
Olson said the message at halftime was to keep playing hard and to play the ball to each other's feet.
The Horde certainly did play hard and that was not lost on Proctor co-coach Curtis Tomlinson who was back from a two-game suspension for being assessed a red card.
"They wanted it more," Tomlinson said. "Give them props. They came out and played harder than us for sure."
A bright spot for the Phantoms was the play of freshman goalie Brock.
"He is going to be a very good goalie for the next four years," Tomlinson said.
"There is a lot of good young talent coming up through here."
West Rutland also has a lot to look forward to with Olson being the lone senior.
They have now strung two wins together after not winning a game in 2021.
Zaengle thought the win in the previous game against Sharon Academy had a lot to do with this victory over the Phantoms.
"That definitely helped build our confidence," Zaengle said. "It made it so they knew they could do this."
The Phantoms exerted their share of pressure. Zaengle credited his back four comprised of Braden Hogan, Garrett Owens, Quincy Senecal and Jeff Tedesco with staving off those offensive forays.
"They are really coming together as a back four," Zaengle said.
Tedesco had a clutch clear deep in the box when the Phantoms were pressing hard for the equalizer.
West Rutland improved its record to 2-4 and has its eyes on a three-game winning streak with Sharon Academy coming to town on Tuesday.
The 2-3 Phantoms host Arlington on Tuesday.
