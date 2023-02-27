BARRE — "It wasn't our prettiest game," West Rutland girls basketball coach Carl Serrani said after his team defeated Arlington 54-31 at Barre Auditorium in Monday night's Division IV semifinal game.
Nobody cared. It's not about painting a Picasso this time of year. It's about winning and moving on. Serrani's Golden Horde have moved onto where everyone wants to be — Saturday's state championship game at noon right back at the Auditorium.
That 1-2 punch of Peyton Guay and Arianna Coombs was too much for the Eagles to handle. Guay had 23 points and eight rebounds and Coombs eight points and eight rebounds.
Westside (22-0) met the Eagles way back before Christmas and thrashed them 50-20.
The Golden Horde wasn't fooled. They were not complacent. They knew this Arlington team was far different from the one that they shredded on Dec. 19. After all, the Eagles ended the season by winning 15 consecutive games.
The Eagles wasted no time sending the message. Sidney Herrington connected on a 3-point field goal and just like that, the Horde was staring at a 3-0 deficit.
"That motivated us to get it back," Westside senior post player Mallory Hogan said. "We worked extra hard after that."
Did they ever. Guay scored and then Coombs banked one off the glass. The Horde was in front 4-3 and never gave up the lead. They stretched their advantage to 17-7 by the end of the first quarter.
It was 25-12 by halftime. Guay already had nine points and seven rebounds and Coombs, six points and five rebounds by that point.
Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas, who was a 1,000-point scorer for Serrani at West Rutland, did not like her team's body language in the first half.
"We got down on ourselves in the first half. We had a talk about that at halftime," Dambrackas said. "They played hard in the second half and never gave up."
Nobody played any harder than Herrington. She had 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Dambrackas was able to smile as she walked out of the post game locker room.
Perhaps it was because Herrington and everyone else returns next year.
Dambrackas had also played against her old school and coach.
"It is super special to play against them. I learned so much from Carl," she said.
The Eagles did everything they could to stay in the game. When Lily Hosley completed a three-point play and Diana Tafoya got a bucket off a gorgeous dish from Taylor Wilkins, it sliced the lead to 22-12.
But Kennah Wright-Chapman stole the ball and drove the length of the floor for the layup that sent the Golden Horde into halftime with the 25-12 lead.
The Eagles scrapped in the third quarter but were eventually worn down by the much taller Golden Horde and when Bella Coombs, Serrani's 5-foot-11 weapon off the bench, scored off a pass from sister Arianna, it pushed the lead to 38-18.
Aubrey Beaulieu nailed a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter and then Guay stole the ball and drove the length of the floor to extend the margin to 45-24. There was no coming back from that.
"We try not to get overconfident," Hogan said. "This team is totally different from the one we played before.
"And being in Barre is totally different."
"They were a totally different team this time," concurred Arianna Coombs.
The sentiment was echoed by Serrani.
"They were a different team. Mikayla has done a good job with them," he said.
The Horde got solid contributions behind Guay and Arianna Coombs. Hogan tossed in six points and did some heavy lifting on the boards. Beaulieu, Wright-Chapman and Bella Coombs added five points each.
After Herrington's 20 points, it fell off to Wilkins with four points.
"I don't know that it was so much that she (Herrington) didn't have any help as it was that we played very good defense," Serrani said.
The Golden Horde is looking to repeat as state champions and cap an undefeated season in the final game against either No. 2 Blue Mountain or No. 3 Leland & Gray.
Museums are where you will find a Picasso.
It is at the Barre Auditorium where you win state championships.
The Golden Horde know all about that. They got one there a year ago in one of the most scintillating state finals ever played against Proctor.
Saturday, they are going back intent on winning another.
