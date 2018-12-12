WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team may be searching for an identity but don’t tell the Twin Valley Wildcats that the Golden Horde are just working out the kinks.
The Golden Horde ran off the first 10 points of the game and blew past the turnover prone Wildcats 48-18 Wednesday, displaying depth, quickness, length and teamwork in a Marble Valley League mismatch at Hinchey Gym.
Horde coach Carl Serrani utilized all 11 players available and during the second half subbed in squads of five players at a time at roughly two-minute intervals.
The Horde flexed its defensive muscle, working a full court trapping defense then falling back into a tight zone mostly, but mixed in some aggressive man-to-man defense.
The fierce Horde defense resulted in Twin Valley turnovers. All told, Twin Valley turned over the ball 36 times.
The Horde held the Wildcats scoreless through the first period while running off to a 10-0 lead. When Morgen Janovsky scored on a drive at 6:55 of the second period, it represented Twin Valley’s first points and half of what the Wildcats would score in the first half.
“West Rutland is a nice team; they’ve got size, speed, some aggressive kids and is pretty deep and we’re not,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford, who dressed eight players. “Turnovers are our main issue. Thirty-six turnovers is abysmal; it’s bad passes, poor execution, bad decision making and we’ve got no size.”
Meanwhile, West Rutland got immediate contributions from 6-foot-1 sophomore Elizabeth Bailey inside and found the 3-point stroke that saw the Horde sink seven 3s in the game. Five different players scored in the first period, while seven different girls tallied for the Horde in the half as Westside built the lead to 18-4.
Twin Valley perked up in the third period and came out with back-to-back buckets from Sadie Boyd. But West Rutland responded by reeling off five-straight points from Bailey, who put in her own rebound and then went inside to create an old fashioned three-point play. Jenee McGee provided the outside scoring, meshing a trio of 3s and joined Bailey as Horde high scorers with 11 points apiece.
“We’ve got two girls 6 feet or over and got good quick guards up top but right now we’re kind of struggling with an identity,” Serrani said. “I’m trying to run as many kids in and out as I can. Once we get settled down, get a rotation going — whether we go five for five or not — I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
The key for Serrani and West Rutland was that every girl played and they all contributed in one way or another. While Bailey and McGee provided the scoring punch, five other girls scored with Madison Guay adding nine points and Kiana Grabowski chipping in seven. Meanwhile, Samantha Callahan chipped in six steals, McGee, Bailey and 6-foot freshman Isabell Lanfear went strong to the boards and Grabowski and Kiera Pipeling ran the point nicely.
Six different players scored for Twin Valley, led by Katelyn Longe, Maria Page and Boyd with four points apiece.
The Wildcats drop to 1-2 and will travel to Green Mountain for the holiday tournament Tuesday, while the 2-1 Horde have eight days off before making their longest trip of the year to Leland & Gray next Thursday.
