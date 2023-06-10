CASTLETON — Blue Mountain hit the ball so hard in the Bucks' 17-6 victory over West Rutland in Saturday's Division IV state championship game, it reminded Westside coach Laurie Serrani of her own offense she had been watching throughout the season.
"They did what we usually do," Serrani said.
"We just got outhit but it was a good season."
The Bucks sprayed 12 base hits around Castleton University's beautiful park, many of the extra-base variety. Lauren Joy had a home run, Karli Blood, Kyra Nelson and Kaylee Hamlett had doubles and Felicity Sulham a triple.
Much of the game was played in a steady rain and West Rutland pitcher Aubrey Beaulieu was having difficulty gripping the ball. She issued a dozen walks which made all of the Bucks' hitting hurt all the more.
"It was hard. I was always asking for another ball," said Nelson, who went the distance for the victory, walking six herself.
Blood led the Bucks' hit parade by going 3-for-5 and driving in four runs. She also scored three.
Hamlett was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Joy went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Sulham had a base hit and knocked in three runs.
The victory was all the sweeter for the Bucks because it came against a West Rutland team that had dealt them a loss in the Division IV state championship basketball game at Barre Auditorium.
"We lost that championship in basketball so this was a great way to end the school year," Blood said.
Emma Sevigny, playing her final game for Westside, led the team with two hits.
Serrani was happy with the defensive effort that included a terrific diving catch by Bella Coombs in center field and a good game behind the plate by Samara Raiche who picked a runner off third.
"I think our team has really stepped up on offense," Blood said.
"We beat a good team today, the No. 1 seed. We didn't know what to expect because we don't see these teams."
The Bucks built a 4-0 lead over the first two innings highlighted by Joy's two-run homer over the left field fence.
But then, West Rutland did what it has been noted for all season — erasing deficits with some lusty hitting and a big inning. The Golden Horde scored five times in the third to take the lead.
Sevigny and Kennah Wright-Chapman had base hits and then Camryn Williams had a two-run triple to ignite the rally.
When the inning was over, the Golden Horde was sitting atop a 5-4 lead.
That was short-lived. The Bucks scored three in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead and never trailed again.
Blue Mountain was hardly done. The Bucks scored four in the fifth and six in the sixth to salt the game away.
It was a tough exit for the Horde's only two seniors Arianna Coombs and Sevigny.
But they were part of a collection of athletes that had done something very special at Westside, winning two straight state crowns in basketball and one in softball in 2022.
It was Blue Mountain's third state title in softball and first since 2015.
The No. 3 Bucks finished the spring 15-3 and the top-seeded Horde at 15-4.
"It would have been awesome to win today but we had a great season," Serrani said.
But the most awesome thing of all was the feeling the Bucks experienced on the 102-mile ride back to Wells River.
It was a whole lot different from that ride back to town from Barre in March.