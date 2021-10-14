WEST RUTLAND — Wrap up West Rutland’s Senior Game in green paper, put a gold bow on top and give it to Serena Coombs and Anna Cyr, the team’s only two seniors. They had as much to do with the Golden Horde’s 1-0 victory over Poultney on Thursday as anyone.
Coombs made some very difficult saves in notching the shutout and Cyr assisted on the goal scored by her sister Olivia Cyr.
Olivia Cyr’s goal was a back-breaker for the Blue Devils. Poulthey was ready to go into halftime in a scoreless tie when Cyr scored with just 34 ticks left on the clock.
Everyone knew the goal was a big one because there were outstanding goalkeepers at each end of the field. Coombs and Poultney’s Kenzie Ezzo were brilliant throughout the day against heavy pressure.
Anna Cyr said that Westside felt the game could have gone better in the first half.
“We should have had more goals and more energy,” she said.
The Golden Horde is working on a good season with a 9-3 record and has its sights set high.
“We are hoping to get the second seed,” Anna Cyr said. “We want to be playing here at home with our fans here. That is going to help us.”
Coombs earned her shutout. She was tested numerous times, either on runs into the box by Kaitlin DeBonis, balls played into the box by Hannah Welch or testing shots from Hannah Webster. Annaleice Taylor also put pressure on Coombs in the second half with shots from in close.
Likewise, Ezzo was outstanding under fire. She had great command of the box, frequently extinguishing threats before they could materialize by coming off her line.
Anna Cyr nearly scored about five minutes before her sister did. She got off a scorching line drive that rocked the crossbar.
Minutes later, Anna was presented with a golden opportunity but shot the ball over the bar with an open net after Ezzo was forced to come out of the goal.
Westside has some dangerous offensive threats and they were linking their passes.
“Anna and Olivia Cyr and, Peyton Guay were finding each other but they were just off shooting,” Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
Rodolfy also praised Aubrey Beaulieu for her play in the middle of the field.
Samara Raiche was a standout on defense for the Horde with some clutch clears out of the box.
The days when the Blue Devils were the league’s doormat are over. Since Hannah Corkum took over the team, the Devils have been improving significantly each year.
“Hannah has done a great job. The kids really want to play for her,” Rodolfy said.
The Devils are playing winning soccer (6-5-1) and are in nearly all the games.
“We used to get beat 10-0 on this field. I think today was a good measure of our success.” Corkum said. “The kids are excited and they like playing against teams like this.”
NOTES: Rodolfy and Corkum were high school rivals on the ice. Rodolfy was the Rutland goalie and Corkum played for Burr and Burton Academy. ... Poultney has its Senior Game on Monday where Emma Hayford and Hannah Webster will be honored. ... West Rutland goes to Twin Valley that day for a night game. ... A number of West Rutland players were presented with jackets prior to the game. They were rewards they had earned through their competition in varsity athletics.
